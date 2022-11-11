With Halloween and Bonfire Night already becoming a distant memory, thoughts are now turning towards Christmas.

A range of events are being planned across the area to help people get into the festive spirit so here's some dates for your diary.

The Christmas lights in Red Lion Square, Stamford

Stamford

A school choir will be singing Christmas carols in St Michael’s Churchyard in Stamford from 4pm on Thursday, November 24.

Shortly afterwards, the town will be illuminated by the Christmas lights being switched on at 4.30pm ­— in the same place, instead of the usual Red Lion Square.

A few days later, on Sunday, November 27, about 70 traders are expected to line High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street from 10am until 5pm, selling a range of crafts.

There will also be festive refreshments to help visitors replenish after a long day of shopping and many of the town’s shops will be open.

The Christmas spirit continues a week later, on Saturday, December 3, when independent businesses host their latest Shop Stamford Saturday event in a bid to encourage people to get their gifts locally.

Many of the businesses will have special offers or giving out treats.

The 5km Stamford Santa Fun Run ­— which people of all ages are invited to walk or run­ — takes place on Sunday, December 4, from 11am, at Burghley Park.

A huge fundraiser for local charities and good causes, last year the event generated £23,000, which was shared between MindSpace Stamford, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, and the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley’s chosen good causes. People with places can also choose to gain personal or team sponsorship for a cause of their choice.

The atmosphere on the day offers plenty of Christmas spirit, with the runners’ warm-up set to music, as well as entertainment from local dance and musical theatre groups.

Each participant receives a free mulled wine or squash with a mince pie, and a finisher’s medal.

Sign up at: stamfordsantafunrun.com

A Christmas tree festival promises to promote good causes and bring people joy. Taking place in St John’s Church, close to Red Lion Square in Stamford, the event is organised by Stamford and District Lions Club. Several groups, charities and businesses have been invited to decorate a tree, which will each be displayed from November 25 to December 11.

Uppingham

If your Christmas shopping needs a kickstart, Uppingham could be the place to head. The town’s festivities get under way on Thursday, December 1, with its annual late night shopping event, and organisers promise ‘a festive wonderland feel’ around the market place, High Street East and High Street West.

As well as an extra chance to pick up a few presents, there will be family fun, entertainment, festive activities, gift fairs and food.

The free event, which runs from 5.30pm to 9pm, has been organised by volunteers from the community and is sponsored by a number of local businesses.

The vintage carousel ride, which featured last year, is back once again to keep the children entertained, and there will be live performances from Rutland Ladies Choir, 1940s singer Yours Truly, Rutland Morris Men, and Curtain Upp.

A display of Christmas trees will adorn St Peter and St Paul Church, all decorated by local children.

Reindeer will add to the festive mood.

Oakham

Oakham Town Council is hosting an event in Cutts Close on Sunday, December 4, when there will be a singer, craft stalls, children's rides, chestnuts and mulled wine.

The lights will be switched on on the same day but at an unannounced time and there will be no big gathering in the Market Place.

Bourne

Bourne will shine bright at its Christmas fair this year on Saturday, December 3, from 11am until 6pm.

The town will be illuminated at 5pm and live music will go on until 6pm.

Craft stalls will line North Street and spread into the Wake House, with refreshment stalls dotted around to keep visitors merry.

Entertainment for all ages will take place, including fair rides and charity stalls.

Market Deeping

Market Deeping will host its annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 4, in the Market Place and surrounding areas.

The market will open at 10am and close at 5pm, just in time for carol singing before the lights are switched on.

Children will be able to see if they are on Santa’s naughty or nice list while parents enjoy a cup of mulled wine.

A funfair will ensure there is fun for everyone and there will be an opportunity to pick up festive gifts for loved ones.

