Praise has been lavished on the former Thurlby Pre-school by school inspectors.

The Swallow Hill Nursery in Thurlby received the praise in an across-the-board ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

The rating included its leadership, management, teaching, personal development and outcomes for children.

Staff and children at Swallow Hill Nursery

Ofsted reported: “The provider has high expectations for the nursery. the day-to-day management is effective, and the provider demonstrates an enthusiastic commitment to build on the already good quality of care and learning.

“The provider is highly qualified, and this is reflected in her outstanding teaching skills. She is a good role model to her qualified and less-qualified staff. The provider regularly works alongside them sharing her excellent practice.

Staff were also praised for observing and assessing children to identify what they need to do next to ensure they make good progress. They also give good guidance about they behaviour they expect to see from the children, which contributes to their good behaviour.

The nursery also has a “welcoming and homely atmosphere “ where babies and children “form close relationships with staff”. This helps children “feel safe, emotionally secure and happy at nursery.”

The children were also enthusiastic learners who enjoy the activities on offer and they show independence.

However, staff were advised to do more to “fully ignite and challenge some children’s curiosity.” Teaching could be better monitored and evaluated to raise its quality.

Swallow Hill Nursery, which operates from 14 Swallow Hill, was registered last year. It offers full day care for 38 children aged up to four and employs seven staff.

Owner and manager Sarah Austin said she and her team were “very proud” to have maintained the good standards since the former Thurlby Pre-School became the nursery, also taking babies. The pre-school used to open from 9am to 3pm but now has longer hours and opens all-year-round to help working parents.

Sarah said: “We are really proud of the effort put in by all of the team and that they were able to show the inspector what a great job they do for the children.

She added: “I think I am really lucky to work with the people I work with, and the children and their families.”