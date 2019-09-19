Global coffee giant Starbucks has commented on rumours that it is eyeing a move into Stamford’s High Street.

The former NatWest Bank on the corner of High Street and Maiden Lane has been the subject of town gossip, with workmen reportedly telling passers by there are plans to have a Starbucks there.

The site at 57 High Street, which until May 2018 contained the bank, is currently undergoing some interior renovations.

The possible site for Starbucks (16879962)

Newark-based Coffee chain Strays had previously submitted an application for a cafe and music venue but the company withdrew its May 2019 planning application in June.

Coventry-based developer Seventy Four Propco received conditional approval from South Kesteven District Council in March 2019 to convert the ground floor to a shop with six flats on the upper floors.

A Starbucks spokesman told the Mercury on Friday: “We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks Experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no news to share about specific plans in the area.”

The possible move comes in quite a week for Stamford's coffee scene, with the Scandimania Coffee House opening last week in High Street and Costa Coffee due to re-open its existing outlet on Saturday, after several weeks of renovation work.