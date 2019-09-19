Is Starbucks coming to Stamford?
Global coffee giant Starbucks has commented on rumours that it is eyeing a move into Stamford’s High Street.
The former NatWest Bank on the corner of High Street and Maiden Lane has been the subject of town gossip, with workmen reportedly telling passers by there are plans to have a Starbucks there.
The site at 57 High Street, which until May 2018 contained the bank, is currently undergoing some interior renovations.
Newark-based Coffee chain Strays had previously submitted an application for a cafe and music venue but the company withdrew its May 2019 planning application in June.
Coventry-based developer Seventy Four Propco received conditional approval from South Kesteven District Council in March 2019 to convert the ground floor to a shop with six flats on the upper floors.
A Starbucks spokesman told the Mercury on Friday: “We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks Experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no news to share about specific plans in the area.”
The possible move comes in quite a week for Stamford's coffee scene, with the Scandimania Coffee House opening last week in High Street and Costa Coffee due to re-open its existing outlet on Saturday, after several weeks of renovation work.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.