Grantham and Stamford Conservatives have welcomed the election of Boris Johnson as party leader.

But they admit he faces a difficult task ahead in trying to deliver Brexit.

Mr Johnson was elected by two thirds of almost 160,000 Conservative Party members who voted in the leadership election.

Boris Johnson with Adam Stokes at a recent Conservative dinner in Melton. (14174487)

Adam Stokes, treasurer of Grantham & Stamford Conservative Association said: “I’m delighted. It’s a good result. I look forward to how it gets us out of Brexit mire. Parliament is in a mess with it and we need to be out on October 31.

Coun Stokes (Con- Grantham Springfield) said he believes Mr Johnson will deliver Brexit, despite opposition from pro-Remain supporters in all the political parties.

He warned opponents within his own party, who may try and bring down the incoming Prime Minister over a possible ‘no deal’ Brexit, this could lead to a government led by Jeremy Corbyn or even Nigel Farage.

Coun Stokes added: “They have to be pragmatic and deliver the democratic vote.”

Coun Stokes had earlier added his name to a list of more than 1,000 councillors nationally ‘Backing Boris’. Others from South Kesteven included Bob Adams, Jane Kingman, David Bellamy, Jill Thomas, Ian Stokes, Ray and Linda Wootten. Lincolnshire County Councillors also included Martin Hill and Colin Davie.

SKDC council leader Matthew Lee has also tweeted his support for Mr Johnson.

However, Philip Sagar, vice-president of Grantham and Stamford Conservatives, said he would have preferred Andrea Leadsom to lead the party.

He said: “Let’s give Boris the benefit of the doubt and get Brexit done with a deal and we can move forward. The important thing for me and my family is that the Conservatives get their act together and try and unite the party and the country. The biggest threat is Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell. Brexit pales into insignificance.”

“I think he will deliver some sort of Brexit but it won’t be easy.”