People in Rutland are being asked what they think about taxi and private hire vehicles.

Rutland County Council is renewing its policy and residents are being asked to give feedback on conditions that could be placed on local operators in future, including vehicle age limits and testing, use of CCTV and safeguarding training for drivers.

There are about 200 licensed drivers, 130 licensed vehicles and 16 operators in Rutland.

Councillor Christine Wise

An up-to-date taxi policy is needed to ensure vehicles are safe, comfortable, properly insured and available when required. Rutland County Council’s taxi policy will also help to make sure drivers are fit and qualified to do their jobs.

Public consultation on Rutland’s new taxi policy has started and runs until 5pm on Friday, July 21.

People can take part online by going to www.rutland.gov.uk and searching for ‘Taxi Consultation’. Anyone without access to the internet call the council to take part on 01572 722 577.

Rutland County Council is also contacting taxi and private hire vehicle operators to gather their views on the policy before decisions are made.

Rutland County Council’s cabinet member for transport, Coun Christine Wise (Lib Dem and Green Group - Uppingham), said: “Taxis and private hire vehicles are an integral part of our local transport system. They’re often associated with getting around cities but are just as important in rural areas, like ours.

“You often need a taxi when other forms of transport are either unavailable or you have no other means of travel. It’s therefore important we have an effective policy in place to make sure local services are fit for purpose. Please take part in this consultation and share your views.”