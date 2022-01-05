Stamford health charity Sheac invites topics for discussion in 2022
A Stamford-based health charity that holds events to raise awareness of common conditions and treatments is inviting suggestions for its 2022 programme.
The Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity (Sheac) has several events lined up for January and February, including 'Getting Back on Track on Healthy Eating' on January 24, and 'How to Support Your Child's Emotional Wellbeing' and other helpful guides for parents over the following few weeks.
Each event is delivered by experts over web-video, but allows people watching the opportunity to ask questions and interact, if they wish.
Topics covered in previous years include diabetes, dementia, mental wellbeing, food misuse, long covid, and retirement. Experts include representatives from MindSpace Stamford, One You Lincolnshire and Evergreen Care Trust.
Recordings of these webinars are available to watch on YouTube by visiting the site and searching for 'Stamford Health Education & Awareness Charity'.
To suggest a topic for inclusion in Sheac's programme email chairman Keith Spurr at info@stamfordheacharity.com
This email address can also be used to find out more about forthcoming events:
- Getting Back on Track on Healthy Eating - Monday, January 24, 2pm to 3.30pm With adult weight management lead at One You Lincolnshire, Lisa Dean
- How to support your child's emotional wellbeing and mental health: pre-teens - Tuesday, February 1, 7.30pm to 8.30pm With Gemma Holbird and Sarah Jane of The Conversation Stamford on Parenting and Relationships
- How to support your child's emotional wellbeing and mental health: teen years - Tuesday, February 8, 7.30pm to 8.30pm
- Building Foundations for Healthy Relationships - Tuesday, February 22, 7.30pm to 8.30pm
- Parenting Amidst Anxiety - Tuesday, February 29, 7.30pm to 8.30pm