A Stamford-based health charity that holds events to raise awareness of common conditions and treatments is inviting suggestions for its 2022 programme.

The Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity (Sheac) has several events lined up for January and February, including 'Getting Back on Track on Healthy Eating' on January 24, and 'How to Support Your Child's Emotional Wellbeing' and other helpful guides for parents over the following few weeks.

Each event is delivered by experts over web-video, but allows people watching the opportunity to ask questions and interact, if they wish.

Teen years will be covered in 2022. Photo: istock

Topics covered in previous years include diabetes, dementia, mental wellbeing, food misuse, long covid, and retirement. Experts include representatives from MindSpace Stamford, One You Lincolnshire and Evergreen Care Trust.

Recordings of these webinars are available to watch on YouTube by visiting the site and searching for 'Stamford Health Education & Awareness Charity'.

To suggest a topic for inclusion in Sheac's programme email chairman Keith Spurr at info@stamfordheacharity.com

Parenthood will be one of the topics for 2022. Photo: istock/Nastasic

This email address can also be used to find out more about forthcoming events: