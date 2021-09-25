Every week, Hegarty Solicitors, which has branches in Stamford and Oakham, answers your legal questions.

This week, you're asking: 'What does it mean to be a ‘limited’ company?'

And the answer from Ashley Sutherland at Hegarty Solicitors:

Ashley Sutherland

Being a limited company means limited liability status. A limited company is an entity in its own right, which has several advantages.

Business owners will not be personally liable for any financial losses made by the business (as long as no fraud has taken place).

Because a limited company is seen as separate from its owners, it may also be easier to attract investment or business loans.

In turn, this can help businesses grow more quickly than, for example, being set up as a sole trader.

A limited company can benefit from tax exemptions or advantages as well as its owners and directors benefitting from dividends and profit share.

Furthermore, a limited company exists separately from its founders or shareholders. Therefore, if they retire or leave, it continues to exist and operate as before.

This provides security to employees. Moreover, if the directors of a company are also the main shareholders, decisions can be made more easily than, for example, in complex conglomerates or large multi-nationals.

