As the days turn colder and the nights draw in, thoughts of fireworks events will not be too far away.

Displays are set to take place across the area, not only drawing big crowds but also raising hundreds of pounds for local good causes.

Don’t delay though in choosing which event you want to go too – many need you to buy the tickets in advance to ensure you don’t miss out.

A fireworks event in Bourne.

A fire-breather will form part of the Whissendine Bonfire Night event on Friday, November 3. Held at Whissendine Sports Club in Melton Road, gates open at 6pm and the night will include a bonfire, a fire breathing display at 6.30pm and a fireworks display at 7pm.

There will also be hot and cold food, including a barbecue and cake stall, as well as a licensed bar. No sparklers are allowed on site and there will be parking restrictions around the village.

Hosted by the Friends of Whissendine Primary School, all proceeds will go to Whissendine School.

Tickets are £6 on the gate, under threes go free. Tickets can also be pre-booked at Whissendine Shop

Fireworks in Baston

Stamford Kiwanis will be hosting its event on Saturday, November 4, at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane.

The evening will start at 5pm. There is limited free car parking but visitors are also encouraged to walk if possible, with pedestrians getting priority to leave the site after the fireworks have finished.

Hot food and mulled wine will keep people warm and there will be children's entertainment.

A bonfire and fireworks display will be taking place. Entry is £6 for adults and £3 for children aged between three and 15 with proceeds going to good causes in the Stamford area.

Sparklers are not allowed.

A past Stamford Kiwanis Fireworks event

Bourne's Firework Spectacular moves to a new location this year and will be held at Bowthorpe Park Farm, near Witham-on-the-Hill, PE10 0JG, on Saturday November 4.

Run by Bourne Round Table in conjunction with Bourne Abbey Primary Academy’s PTFA, gates will open at 3pm and includes fair rides, beer tent, food court and live music. The bonfire will be lit at 4.30pm, the children’s fireworks are at 5.15pm and the main event is at 6.45pm. The event will close at 8pm.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.bournefireworks.co.uk

A crowd gathering at the Rutland fireworks display in a previous year

Also on Saturday, November 4, Rutland Lions will hold its annual display at Rutland Showground in Burley Park Way, Oakham. As usual there will be two displays, the first at 6.15pm will be a quieter display for children, the second at 7pm full of spectacular skies and a little louder.

Gates will open at 4.45pm and there will be free rides for children and the rugby club bar and hot food from Roaming Giraffe Events.

Tickets are now available online with significant savings to be made. Available are single tickets and tickets for families of two, four and five, tickets on the night via cash or card will be £10 for everyone over five years of age.

The firework display is Rutland Lions main annual fundraiser.

Disabled parking only will be available at the Showground, other public parking will be available at Lands’ End, Mecc Alte, Cabal and Tungsten Business Park.

Two displays are held with an earlier one for children

On Sunday, November 5, the 15th annual Baston Firework Extravaganza will take place at Brudenell Playing Fields.

Set to music, this year’s display by Pyrovision of Spalding will be Abba themed. With gates opening at 3pm for a funfair, there will also be a food court, and early children’s fireworks at 5.30pm, with the main display starting at 7pm. Abba fans are encouraged to dress up for the experience.

Proceeds from the event will be ploughed back into the community.

Tickets are available from the Baston Post Office and Village Store and will not be available at the gate.

Visit www.facebook.com/BastonFireworks/ for further details.

• Are you planning a fireworks event? Share details by emailing: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.