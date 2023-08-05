The owner of a dog that attacked and fatally injured another has spoken of his anguish.

On Sunday (July 30), an American bulldog ran from its owner’s property in Bourne and attacked Pippin, a Jack Russell-chihuahua cross.

Pippin suffered injuries so severe she was later put to sleep by a vet.

The owner of the American bulldog said that, as a dog-lover, he is extremely upset by what has happened.

The man, who asked not to be named because he has faced criticism on social media, said: “A friend was helping me to lift a cooker from my car into the house when my two dogs, Rex and Luna, ran out. They love going in the car boot and must have seen it was open.”

It was then that Rex, an alsation, saw and approached Pippin, who was being walked in Alexandra Terrace by Stacey Lane and her 10-year-old daughter.

Although Rex caused no bother, American bulldog Luna attacked Pippin.

Luna’s owner says he ran over and put his hand into his dog’s mouth to release it, and while doing so was bitten by Pippin. He believes a bite Stacey suffered to her hand was also caused by Pippin.

“I got both my dogs inside and my neighbours came out to help the owner of the little dog,” he added.

“The neighbours paid the vet bill of £642, which included having the dog put down and cremated.

“My partner and I have started to pay this money back. At first we were trying to take out loans but we will pay them back in smaller amounts. We started with £150.”

Luna is nearly three years old and, according to her owner, was attacked and injured last year by a smaller dog. This, he says, may have contributed to her behaviour on Sunday.

“She has never attacked another dog before,” he said. “She has growled at smaller dogs but she has not been out of control.

“I have had Luna since she was six weeks old and she and Rex are a priority in my life. I care about them more than I care about myself.”

He said he has booked an appointment for Luna to be spayed, a procedure that can calm the temperament of female dogs. He has also investigated paying for dog training, and has started exercising Luna and Rex away from Bourne, with both dogs muzzled.

“Luna has saved my life,” he said. “I lost my dad at 16 and since I got her she has been there for me. She’s an amazing dog and I love her to bits.

“She’s not a bad dog, she’s a dog that has done a bad thing. What happened is awful and I have nosebleeds from the stress of thinking about it. I’m not looking at the comments people are making on Facebook. My partner and I wrote a response together and she posted it so I didn’t have to look.”

Police were contacted after the incident and are investigating.