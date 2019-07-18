Stamford MP Nick Boles has joined Labour MPs and other Brexit-opponents in stopping a future Prime Minister from suspending parliament to allow a 'No Deal' Brexit to happen.

The former Conservative, who left the party earlier this year to become an independent over disputes concerning Brexit, saw Mr Boles once more join forces with Labour's Hilary Benn.

The pair have previously worked together on parliamentary measures to prevent a 'No Deal' Brexit.

Nick Boles (13993848)

An amendment from Mr Benn was passed today with a majority of 41, with 315 MPs in favour and 274 MPs voting against.

The move is one of the steps being taken by MPs to prevent a new prime minister from proroguing parliament - which means stopping MPs from voting on legislation to prevent an exit from the European Union without a deal.

After the vote Mr Boles tweeted: "Proud to accompany @margot_james_mp @SteveBrineMP @Richard4Watford and @AlistairBurtUK through the Aye lobby to vote to assert Parliament’s right to have its say on a No Deal Brexit. Heroes all of them."

He added: "Thank you @PhilipHammondUK @GregClarkMP @DavidGauke @RoryStewartUK for standing with us. This was an important moment and you stepped up."