From buying the town toilets for a pound to plans for an escape room, Stamford's mayor has looked back on what the council has done this year.

While sometimes the meetings get heated and reminders have to be issued to 'be polite', Stamford Town Council has come together in agreement to push forward with a number of projects this year.

Mayor of Stamford, David Taylor, said: "Despite criticism, we should celebrate an effective, well-run council and applaud the efforts of all councillors throughout the year.""

Mayor David Taylor and his wife and consort, Karen

Elected members are in charge of deciding what happens at the town hall, Stamford Meadows, the Recreation Ground and allotments and has this year seen their holdings grow.

A deal was brokered between South Kesteven District Council, which owned and maintained the ladies and gents in Red Lion Square, and Stamford Town Council after months of debate about whether it was a sensible option.

While it was only purchased for the bargain deal of £1, it has been costing the district council £30,000 each year.

The Red Lion Square toilets

St Peter's Bastion was also bought for the same sum.

The bastion, one of the few remaining examples of Stamford’s 12th Century town walls, is a scheduled monument under the English Heritage List and had received six-figure bids for its purchase.

Instead it was the town council which won the deal and is set to turn it into a community space, with ideas ranging from a garden to tourist attraction with the aim of protecting the town’s history.

The wheels have also been put in motion to bring a museum back to the town, which has been without one for more than a decade.

St Peter's Bastion in West Street, Stamford

As it stands, £1,500 has been put aside for a surveyor's report to assess which of the possible buildings would be most suitable, but the locations have not been made public.

In a twist which will bring the town hall into the 21st Century are plans for an escape room within the dungeons of the building.

Set to open in summer next year, it was welcomed by the council as a way to bring more people into the historic building and make money.

Councillors Amanda Wheeler and Shaun Ford in the dungeon below Stamford Town Hall

A different and fresh outlook is also being injected with a new youth council.

Also in charge of events, Stamford Town Council organised the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Spooktacular and the Christmas market.

"All of this has been achieved within the budget," said Coun Taylor.

Sarah Bix, Jenny Hall, Kara Williams and Lola Freeman Hall at the Stamford Spooktacular event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

"We have spent no more than we had coming in which is something councils normally are unable to say.

"Although we have decided to increase our precept by five per cent, to the best of my knowledge it is the first time it has gone up in about 10 years.

"We have pertinent budgeting and the spending of a well-run council."

Stamford Christmas market 2022. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The council has 'worked on and supported' the creation of the Frank Newbon gym on the Recreation Ground which opened earlier this month.

Other topics generated debate but plans haven't moved forward such as there being 'too many A-boards', calls for plastic to be banned from the cemetery and fake foliage on town businesses being branded as ‘tacky.

Unlike district and county councillors, those standing at a parish level are unable to claim for expenses, other than the mayor.