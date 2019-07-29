Masterchef finalist Simon Spooner will be guest chef at Stamford's Second Helpings community café on Thursday (August 1).

He will be cooking for children and their families following the successful launch of the Second Helpings Summer Kids’ Lunch Club last week.

The launch saw sausages, sandwiches, Spanish omelettes and more being served up to about 20 young customers - who were even more delight because an ITV film crew was there to capture the occasion.

Second Helpings Summer Kids' Lunch Club (14325412)

Michele Smith, who came up with the idea of the Kids’ Lunch Club, was head chef for the launch.

A regular cook at Second Helpings' Saturday café, Michele is also a schoolteacher from Oakham.

“Children really need to eat proper, healthy meals every day – otherwise it has a huge impact on their education," she said.

Gallery1

"And in the summer holidays it’s even more important as the youngsters burn off so much energy having fun."

Also in the kitchen was fellow cook Karen Fisher, who is catering manager at Stamford's Malcolm Sargent Primary School.

Karen knows exactly the type of food that children love, while ensuring it's a healthy, balanced and nutritious meal.

The weekly summer holiday children's lunch club will be at Barn Hill Methodist Church from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Thursday, August 1, and then on Wednesdays (12.30pm to 1.30pm) until the end of August.

Second Helpings volunteer cooks Michele Smith (left) and Karen Fisher

Everyone is welcome and the café is run on a 'pay-as-you-feel' basis.

Second Helpings aims to reduce food waste by using food gifted from local sources that would otherwise go to landfill.

It is run by volunteers, and people from all walks of life are welcome to use it, regardless of their ability to pay, with the objective being 'feed bellies not bins'.

The ITV crew filming the Second Helpings' first Summer Kids' Lunch Club of the holiday

To join the team of volunteers in a range of roles at the community café check out the Second Helpings website and send them an email. Alternatively, visit the Facebook page.