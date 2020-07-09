Window smashed at Colin Bell in Sheep Market, Stamford
Published: 11:48, 09 July 2020
| Updated: 11:50, 09 July 2020
A shop owner whose window was smashed on Wednesday night says he's 'increasingly frustrated' by the impact of lockdown.
Colin Bell, who owns Colin Bell Menswear in Sheep Market, Stamford, said he believes the window was broken by someone who was drunk.
The damage will cost in the region of £1,000 to repair.
