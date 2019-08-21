Is 'rare' insect a first for Rutland?
Is this a first for Rutland?
Amateur ‘macro photographer’ Nick Moore-Orton has took a picture of a rare insect he doubts has been seen in Rutland before.
The 39-year-old chef from Uppingham was walking at Eagleton Nature reserve earlier month with his 2.5 year-old daughter Aria when he saw the insect.
“At first, I did not realise what it was. I had never seen anything like it before. It wasn’t until when I had it identified that I noted is was one of those things you don’t see many of.”
Nick later identified the creature as a quite rare cimbex connatus, which is perhaps better known as the hornet mimic sawfly.
It was a fully grown female approximately 3cm long and 1.5cm wide.
Nick says he recorded the sighting electronically, which be believes could be a first for Rutland.
The insects are best seen in mid to late summer. They were once thought extinct in Britain, but were rediscovered in Wiltshire during the mid-1990s before spreading up from southern England towards Yorkshire.
Nick wonders if their northward shift may be due to ‘climate change.’
The father-of-one says he has always loved photography, with a special interest in taking pictures of wildlife.
He explained: “I got into macro photography. You can see things you would not normally see day-to-day. That really just interested me.”
