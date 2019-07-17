A third of adults and children living in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings don't do enough exercise to stay healthy.

That was the message from the Lincolnshire Physical Activity Taskforce, which has identified that the county has the most inactive adult population in England.

Ways to tackle the issue are being explored through a series of meetings organised by Dominic Fieldhouse, sports development officer for InvestSK.

Dominic Fieldhouse from InvestSK at the public consultation in Stamford

The first was at Borderville Sports Centre in Stamford on Tuesday (July 16) and attracted about 15 sports club and health group representatives.

Phil Garner from the Lincolnshire Physical Activity Taskforce outlined the aim - to break down barriers that stop people from completing 30 minutes of daily activity.

Edna Rippin, membership secretary for Stamford and District Indoor Bowls Association, said the issue for her, as an older person who had lost some of her strength, was confidence.

"I read about a yoga sessions that were held 'sitting down' and I was tempted to go but I would need to find the courage," she said, adding that she also felt too self conscious to go swimming.

Keith Spurr, patient representative for the East Midlands Clinical Senate, said: "We need to find a way to overcome the inertia. Older people sometimes tell us they don't want to join an activity or group which seems to be for youngsters."

He added: "It's about how to get the clubs to go to the people and not the people to go to the clubs."

Philp Garner from the Lincolnshire Activity Task Force at the public consultation in Stamford

Marc Stanier from Impact Boxing Fitness said this method had worked for some of his members.

"We now do two sessions a week with Stamford's mental health group Mindspace," he said. "To start with I came down to their sessions at The Shack on Stamford Recreation Ground so people knew that it was open to people of all fitnesses, and not about punching people in the face."

Marc Stanier from Impact Boxing Fitness who attended the meeting (13944316)

Jim Grant from running group Stamford Striders added that the right facilities encouraged people - particularly the young - to be more active, and that was why their group was exploring funding and locations for an all-weather athletics track.

South Kesteven District Council currently has leisure centres in Drift Road, Stamford, Park Road, Deeping St James, and Queen's Road, Bourne.

In March it was announced that Stamford and Deepings leisure centres will be replaced with new facilities, and Bourne's leisure centre will be refurbished.

The future of the Drift Road and Park Road sites is not yet known.

Similar public consultation meetings will also be held between 7pm and 9pm as follows:

Thursday (July 18) Corn Exchange, Bourne

Friday (July 19) Community Centre, Market Deeping

Drop-in sessions, which must be booked in advance, will be held between 4pm and 7pm as follows:

Wednesday July 24 Colsterworth Village Hall

Friday July 26 Billingborough Village Hall

To book a 15-minute session at a village hall event, email dominic.fieldhouse@investsk.co.uk or call 01476 406374.