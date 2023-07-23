We often talk about what kind of dog we might want – but what kind of owner does a dog need, asks animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

Patience! Dogs have their own characters, and no matter what age or stage the dog is at, it takes time to adjust to their new home and learn rules.

A good dog owner is patient and understanding as it may take a while for the dog to understand what's expected. A patient dog owner will provide consistent guidance and positive rewards of all sorts (food, toys, petting, walks, games that involve sniffing…) to help their furry friend.

Animal behaviour expert Karen Wild

Training skills. Training is teaching. All teaching you do MUST include up to date training skills and seek qualified, registered trainers and behaviourists for guidance, not someone who just does it as a hobby or spouts ‘dominance’. You must learn modern skills and knowledge about dog behaviour in today’s world. And NOT by watching TV personalities, who are employed for their jazzy presentation rather than qualifications.

Compassion is crucial. Dogs have feelings too. They need attention, exercise, and social interaction in ways that meet their needs – not ours. Being compassionate means a dog owner takes good care of the dog, providing proper food, regular check-ups with the vet, and creating a safe environment for them to live in.

Responsibility. Dogs rely on their owners for everything they need to thrive. Responsible owners make sure their dog is healthy, well taught, and up to date with vaccinations. They also clean up after their dog and make sure it behaves well in public!

Lifestyle. Dogs are social animals and need companionship. If someone works long hours or travels often, it can be challenging to give the dog the attention and care it needs. Some dogs require more exercise and space than others, so living arrangements should suit the dog's needs.

Flexibility. Life can be unpredictable, and circumstances may change. The dog you wanted might not end up being the dog you get. For you whether it's a new job, moving home, or starting a family, a dog owner should be able to adapt.

Resources. Dogs cost time, energy, money, and have their own ways because they are their own species! Any good dog owner genuinely loves animals for the animals that they really are, not what we want to make them. Owning a dog means providing lifelong care and companionship, even during challenging times.

So, are you likely to be a perfect dog owner? No. But,with patience, compassion, responsibility, a suitable lifestyle, flexibility, and a genuine love for animals you can assess your personal readiness before getting a dog and look forward to years of happiness and companionship.