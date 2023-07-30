Last week, we looked at what makes a good dog owner, writes Baston animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

Cats generally are much less considered, but this needs changing. What makes an owner suitable for a cat?

Understand cat behaviour. Cats are not ‘little dogs’. Cats are a completely different species, domesticated yes, but are unique creatures with independent personalities. A good cat owner recognises their cat's individuality and respects their need for space and autonomy. They understand that cats may take time to adjust to new environments and appreciate the importance of providing a safe and secure space for their feline friend to thrive.

Cat. Photo: istock

Patience is key. Cats need this more than most. Cats may require time to build trust and form a bond with their owner. A good cat owner understands that cats operate on their own terms and allows their pet to do things in their own time.

Respect for boundaries. Cats value their personal space. A good cat owner allows their cat to choose when and how they interact, understanding that forcing attention can lead to stress or anxiety. It teaches the cat to ‘vote with their feet’ by simply hiding or leaving the house a lot, or going next door! A good owner provides safety with hiding spots, elevated surfaces, and quiet areas where their cat can retreat and relax both in the house and garden too.

Things to do! Cats are natural hunters and require mental and physical stimulation. A good cat owner provides opportunities for play, using interactive toys that mimic prey and encourage exercise. They create an environment that offers scratching posts, climbing structures, and ways to get in and out of the home safely, ensuring their cat has outlets for their natural instincts.

Animal behaviour expert Karen Wild

Health. Even though a cat might not agree, providing regular veterinary check-ups, vaccinations, and preventive care is crucial. Provide a nutritious and balanced diet, ensuring the cat maintains a healthy weight. It’s essential to provide multiple food and water stations and large litter boxes away from these, kept clean.

Safety is a top concern. Good cat owners create a safe living space for their feline companion. They ensure toxic substances and plants are kept out of reach, and provide proper identification such as microchipping or cat-safe collars with ID tags. Cats near main roads are not safe, but keeping them indoors isn’t always the best for their natural welfare.

So, are you a great cat owner? Hopefully, and you can make changes if the above aren’t in place yet. Cats deserve to be considered, not sidelined, just because their needs aren’t as obvious as those of dogs. Make sure you’re the owner to do just this for your lovely cat friend!