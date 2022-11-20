The author of this article, Valeriia Dolzhenko, is an 18-year-old Ukrainian refugee and journalism student

Many Ukrainian refugees are now reaching the end of their six-month stay in hosts’ homes.

Some are moving on to live independently, but most will stay longer with their hosts, or find new ones.

About 160 of 200 hosts asked by Lincolnshire County Council said they were happy to continue with the arrangement.

Debbie Rimmer and her husband, Tim, who live in High Street St Martin’s, Stamford, hosted Mila, who is 38, and Karolina, her 13-year-old daughter.

After six months their guests have moved into a flat in Stamford, where they are living independently.

Debbie, a teacher of French and English, said she was encouraged to become a host because her life has been about working with other cultures through language.

“The other thing is, I’m the child of a refugee myself,” she said. “My father was Czech and arrived here as a young person on his own. I know through my father about what refugees have to leave behind.’’

Retired dentist Helen Leech and her husband Ian, a chartered accountant, have been hosting three young women, Alex, Mari and Rina, at their home in St Mary’s Street, Stamford. They are moving to a new property, where they will live independently.

Helen said: “When we saw on the news what was happening in Ukraine, my husband and I thought that it could be any one of us. It could have been any country. Our hearts went out to all the people affected and we talked about helping someone. So, when the Government scheme was launched, we knew we should take part.”

Both Debbie and Helen believe having free space in their homes, because their own children had grown up and moved on, influenced their decision.

While neither found there was a particular language barrier, there were cultural differences - some of which were positive. Debbie enjoyed swapping recipes with her guests and learned to make borscht, while Mila learned to make apple crumble.

Helen said English reticence about being direct sometimes caused misunderstandings. “English people don’t always say what they mean,” she said. “We might say ‘would you mind doing this?’ and then feel a bit put out when someone doesn’t.”

Overall their experiences have been positive, and Helen said they had enjoyed great conversation with the girls and would miss them when they moved out.

“They are independent and do their own things but we have a meal together about once a week and we have taken them to the coast and done things we wouldn’t have bothered to do had the girls not been with us,” she said.

One thing Debbie found difficult was supporting her guests emotionally, especially when there was terrible news coming in from Ukraine.

“What do you say? Words seemed so meaningless, so I would often just give them a hug and say how sorry I was,” she said.

“My overall impression is that Ukrainians are very brave and resourceful people and people who can manage with very little and still make a life. People who can really make the best of a situation.”

Helen added: “I am amazed by the Ukrainian people’s resilience at coming to the UK and starting up a new life. I’m not sure I would be as strong.”

For those thinking of becoming hosts, potentially taking over from those who can no longer continue to be a host, Debbie’s advice is to be open-minded.

“Don’t have a lot of preconceived ideas and be aware your guests have come from a difficult situation,” she said.

“Negotiate shared spaces, such as the kitchen and bathroom, early on so everyone knows what everybody wants.

“But having said this, I would strongly recommend being a host. The positives outweigh the negatives.”

For Helen, it is important to consider who you host, and if your accommodation and location would suit them.

“It’s also important to think about the level of English someone has,” she said. “If they don’t have much English then you need to be prepared to help your guest for much longer.

“Then, when guests arrive, it’s important to have a clear dialogue about what your expectations are, and what their expectations are.

“When things go wrong, talking about it is important. Having difficult, uncomfortable conversations is part of it, as much as enjoying the good bits.”

Both Debbie and Helen also advise talking to other hosts because it can be helpful and “a place where worries or anxieties can be shared”.

Debbie said: “Ask friends to help when needed. I had fantastic support from a friend, Carrie Armitage, who had also hosted, who was excellent on admin and helped us hugely, together with her husband Bob.

“Other friends rallied with donations and lifts, for example. In other words, people really want to help, so reach out.”

Debbie is the admin for a WhatsApp group for hosts across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings. To join the group message 07722 831783.