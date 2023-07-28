A council-led development has taken ‘a little longer than expected’.

South Kesteven District Council bought the Cummins site in Barnack Road in 2019 for £7.5 million and is spending £1.4 million on demolition which will make way for new commercial premises and offices on a site called St Martin's Park, with homes to be built on Burghley-owned farmland next door.

Asbestos removal and other unforeseen work pushed up the cost of the project by £100,000 more than expected.

How the St Martin's Park development looks this month - this picture shows the partially-demolished front office which is attached to the 1904 building

Former Tory leader of the council Kelham Cooke stated in November that St Martin’s Park 'will bring a financial return’ but when the Mercury asked the council this month if the site would bring financial return, a spokesperson said ‘this is commercially sensitive information’.

When the plans were put forward in 2021, the ambition was for about 825 jobs to be created by the development and that more than £2.8 million a year would be brought in by resident expenditure, business rates, council tax and a New Homes Bonus over a four year period.

“There was no firm timeline, but the council does accept it has taken a little longer than expected to get to this stage,” said the spokesperson this week.

The front office building before it was demolished

While people passing the site may think work has ground to a halt, according to the council, demolition work is complete.

The hammers first hit the walls back in May last year when contractors arrived at the 14.7-hectare site. All but two of the buildings are now gone.

The council spokesperson said: “Although there is approval for demolition, at the present time the 1904 building and a small section of the office block at the front of the site are to be retained until the site is further developed in line with the approved outline planning permission.

“Surveys and tests have been undertaken to establish what remediation works are required on the site.”

How the St Martin's Park development looks this month

In the original proposal for St Martin’s Park, South Kesteven District Council set out its plans to convert the ‘1904 building’ for commercial use in a bid to 'maintain an important link with the site’s industrial past and help to ensure the development reflects the character of the local area'.

But in September last year the council looked to make a U-turn and get permission to demolish the building as architects working on the scheme advised the council that if the original building, which is not listed, was retained it would not meet up-to-date building regulations.

Demolition of the surrounding buildings also revealed that the southern elevation is not actually the original and the 1904 building is in ‘such a poor structural condition’ it is ‘no longer a viable option’ to retain it.

An artist’s impression of St Martin’s Park

However, despite having permission the council decided not to demolish it and it will instead be up to the site developers to decide whether to or not.

A spokesperson for the council explained that demolition was not included in its agreement with GF Tomlinson, the contractors, and would therefore have incurred an additional cost.

The council has marketed the land to developers and it was announced in November that proposals are likely to be seen by the end of 2023.

How the St Martin's Park development looks this month

No contracts have been signed with developers at this time.

When asked if the cost of living crisis had impacted the project’s costs, the council spokesperson said: “The developers are still committed to the site.”

They provided the same answer to the question: “Will there be a reassessment of what can take place at the site?”

The layout for how St Martin's Park in Stamford could look

Surveys and tests have been undertaken and the council is seeking approval from its own planning committee and the Environment Agency to begin with remediation works, which are part of a planning condition.

Cummins - or Newage as it was known before 2006 - closed the site in 2018.

St Martin's Park in Stamford

What do you think? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.