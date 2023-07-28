There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Friday, July 28

Measure for Measure - 7.45pm (until July 29. Saturday matinee 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Killer Rhapsody: A Night of Queen - The Cresset, Peterborough. Tickets £22 from cresset.co.uk or 01733 265705.

Pathways - 9am to 5pm, Mnday to Saturday, Gallery, Maiden Lane, Stamford. A contemporary arts exhibition featuring work by Ian Bibby, Terry Beard, and Stephen Murfitt. Runs until August 19.

Art exhibition - midday - 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Gallery, Corby Glen. Paintings, drawing and mixed media by Mark Nightingale and paintings by The Millenium Art Group. Tuesdays to Sundays until August 2.

Saturday, July 29

Music from Gary Gee - 8pm until late, Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane. £6 on the door. Open to all - no need to be a club member.

Classic Ibiza - Gates open 5.30pm, music from 6.30pm, Burghley House, Stamford. More details: www.classicibiza.co.uk/burghley

Call Me by Your Name (15) - 7pm (6.15pm doors), Old Town Hall, Bourne. Film showing a powerfully affecting portrait of first love, between Elio and Oliver. Includes 10 minute interval. Licensed bar open. Proceeds to the Bourne Town Hall Trust renovation project. £5.50 (plus booking fee): http://bournetownhall.org.uk/events

Oakham Antiques Fair - 9am - 3pm, Oakham Wilson Pavilion, Ashwell Road, Oakham. Entry £3, children free. www.stagsheadevents.co.uk.

Oakham guided tour - 2.30pm - 4pm, Oakham Castle. £14 per adult, £6 per child. www.oakhamcastle.org.

Festival of the unexceptional - 9am - 4pm, Grimsthorpe Castle. Long forgotten family cars from 1968 to 1998. www.grimsthorpe.co.uk

Lyveden Civil War Living History and Drill Displays - 10am - 4pm, Lyveden (New Bield), Harley Way, near Oundle PE8 5AT. Event by the Sealed Knot.

Sunday, July 30

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - Ironstone Quarry and Diesel Day - Exhibition to mark the anniversary of the last train of ironstone to use the High Dyke Mineral railway. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Monday, July 31

As You Like It - 7.45pm (until August 5; then August 14 to 19. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact: Angela 01778 426617/07706 993886

Tuesday, August 1

Stamford Fibromyalgia Support Group - 1pm - 3pm, Stamford Day Centre, Ryhall Road. For more information call 07906 362686. Meets first Tuesday of the month.

Ploughman’s lunch - midday, Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping PE6 8AN. A ploughman’s lunch for £4. Open to all. Contact Jenny to book on 07788 534290.

Wednesday, August 2

How the Anglo-Saxons found their way - a history talk by Bob Trubshaw hosted by Lyddington Manor History Society, 7.30pm, Lyddington Village Hall. Non-members £5, members free.

Friday August 4

As You Like It - 7.45pm (until August 5; then August 14 to 19. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Kev F’s Comic Masterclass - The Cresset, Peterborough. Tickets £15 from cresset.co.uk or 01733 265705.

Saturday August 5

Gaming open day - 9am - 5pm, Pepper’s, High Street, Oakham. First anniversary celebration of Oakham Board Game and Roleplaying Club. Free admission but donations for Pepper’s welcome.

Nibble and natter -10am to midday, Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Stalls to include books, raffle and refreshments. Proceeds to Bourne Abbey Church.

Sunday August 6

Deepings Raft Race – from 11am onwards, Bridge Street, Deeping St James. 50 rafts decorated to the theme of sporting heroes racing up the river in six race categories. Includes family fun day with a funfair and a variety of stalls stretching from Bridge Street Deepings St James through to the town centre in Market Deeping. For the best view of the rafts and the race, be at Bridge Street, Deeping St James between 11am and 2pm. Cheer the rafts past the finish line (Boundary Green) between 1.15pm and 3pm. More details at www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk