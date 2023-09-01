There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Friday, September 1

Burghley Horse Trials Dressage - 7.30am - 6.30pm, Burghley Park, Stamford, PE9 3JY. Tickets from £27 in advance for 13s+, parking £15 per vehicle, programme £8. One carer enters free if accompanied by a paying disabled adult. Box office (9am to 5pm, Mon-Fri) 01780 752131 or online at burghley-horse.co.uk/tickets

Towards An Abstract Edge - Peterborough Museum. Art exhibition by King’s Cliffe-based artist Crispin Heesom. Runs until October 7.

Jazz in the Village - 8pm (doors 7.30pm), Market Overton Village Hall, Main Street. Tickets £12, accompanied under 16s free, from Market Overton Village Shop or 01572 767948. Licensed bar - cash only.

Saturday, September 2

Burghley Horse Trials Cross Country - 7.30am - 6.30pm, Burghley Park, Stamford, PE9 3JY. Tickets from £27 in advance for 13s+, parking £15 per vehicle, programme £8. One carer enters free if accompanied by a paying disabled adult. Box office (9am to 5pm, Mon-Fri) 01780 752131 or online at burghley-horse.co.uk/tickets

Open day - 10am to 4pm, Oundle Fire Station. Activities, games and stalls for all ages. Other emergency services will also attend.

Nibble and natter – 10am to midday, Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Stalls include books, raffle and refreshments. Proceeds to Bourne Abbey Church.

Sunday, September 3

Burghley Horse Trials Jumping - 7.30am - 6.30pm, Burghley Park, Stamford, PE9 3JY. Tickets from £27 in advance for 13s+, parking £15 per vehicle, programme £8. One carer enters free if accompanied by a paying disabled adult. Box office (9am to 5pm, Mon-Fri) 01780 752131 or online at burghley-horse.co.uk/tickets

Duck race - midday onwards, Bridge Street, Deeping St James. Stalls, rides and entertainment followed by the first race at 1pm and main race at 2.30pm. Bridge Street will be closed from New Row to The Bell Pub from 10 am and Deeping St James Bridge from 12 until 5pm.

Land Rover and 4x4 enthusiasts’ event - from 9.30am, Rutland Showground, Oakham. Rare and vintage memorabilia and spares. Admission £8, trade plots £40. Organised by Warner’s of Bourne, visit www.landrovermonthly.co.uk for details.

Nene and Welland Oddfellows chairman’s afternoon tea - 2pm, Stamford and District Indoor Bowls Club, PE9 2RN. Try indoor bowls and an afternoon tea. Contact Chris B on 01780 755705 to book (priority given to members).

Beer and Bats - 6pm, The Blue Ball, Braunston. Celebration of the project to protect bats at the village church. Free buffet at the pub followed by a visit to an art installation at All Saints Church at 7.30pm. Free admission and no booking required. Bring a torch and warm clothes.

Cottesmore Annual Produce and Craft Show - 2pm to 4pm, Cottesmore Village Hall. Residents of Cottesmore Village, Kendrew Barracks, Barrow, Burley or members of The Gardening Club " Prepare to enter our Show". Schedules in the OnLine Village Link or in the Village Shop. Admission free.

Village Hall teas -2.30pm - 5pm, King’s Cliffe Village Hall, PE8 6XD. Homemade scones with clotted cream and jam, alongside cakes and other bakes with tea, coffee, or fruit squashes. Homemade preserves will be on sale and book corner.

Round Rutland Vehicle Run - 9.30am onwards, Uppingham Market Place. Vehicles will set off for the run at 10.45am and return at around 2pm for Social Sunday in Market Place.

Monday, September 4

The detectorists of the Welland Valley - 7.30pm, Collyweston Village Hall. Hosted by Collyweston Historical and Preservation Society, Russ, Jason and Steve share some of their best finds. Free for members, £5 for non-members. www.collywestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact: Angela 01778 426617/07706 993886

Tuesday, September 5

Stamford Fibromyalgia Support Group meeting at Stamford Day Centre, Ryhall Road, 1-3pm. For more information call 07906 362686. Meets first Tuesday of the month.

Cold Pudding Club - 6.30pm, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping, PE6 8AN. Hosted by Nene and Welland Oddfellows. A range of homemade puddings to sample. £2 if just tasting. Free if you bring a pudding. Open to all. Contact David to book on 01778 347876.

‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ by Stamford Shoestring Theatre - 7.45pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Tickets £12 /£10 from the box office on 01780 480846 or at www.stamfordartscentre.com

Wednesday, September 6

Update on the Rutland Mosaic - a history talk by John S Thomas hosted by Lyddington Manor History Society, 7.30pm, Lyddington Village Hall. Non-members £5, members free.

‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ by Stamford Shoestring Theatre - 7.45pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Tickets £12 /£10 from the box office on 01780 480846 or at www.stamfordartscentre.com

Thursday, September 7

Wishbone Ash - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £30.50: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Celebrating the Arts in Uppingham - The Falcon Hotel, and Uppingham artists and galleries. Tickets £37.50. Proceeds in aid of Rotary charities. Tickets from mjs@clara.co.uk or call 01572 823465.

‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ by Stamford Shoestring Theatre - 7.45pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Tickets £12 /£10 from the box office on 01780 480846 or at www.stamfordartscentre.com.

The history of horseracing and Stamford racecourse, a talk by Penny Rowley - 7.30pm, Barn Hill Church Meeting Room in Stamford. Access is from Barn Hill or via North Street. (Disabled access from North Street). Doors open 7pm for tea/coffee and biscuits. £2 for members of Stamford and District Local History Society and £5 to non-members. www.stamfordlocalhistorysociety.org.uk

Friday, September 8

Almost the Bee Gees - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £25: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Towards An Abstract Edge - Peterborough Museum. Art exhibition by King’s Cliffe-based artist Crispin Heesom. Runs until October 7.

Organ recital by David Whittle, 7pm at St Peter's, Knossington, with a varied programme from Bach to lighter music. Tickets £12 (under 18 free) to include refreshments, from 01664 454584 in advance or on the door.

Deepings Heritage present a talk by Jim Irvine - “Discovering Rutland’s Roman Mosaic” - at 7.30 pm in the main hall of the Community Centre, Market Deeping. Everyone welcome. Admission £3 for non-members.

‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ by Stamford Shoestring Theatre - 7.45pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Tickets £12 /£10 from the box office on 01780 480846 or at www.stamfordartscentre.com

British Newspaper Archive workshop - Stamford Library, High Street, Stamford PE9 2BB. Two sessions, 11am - 1pm, and 2pm to 4pm. Booking preferred on 01780 482138.

Using the online British Newspaper Archive, learn how to access over 65 million pages of local, regional and national newspapers. From Cornwall to the Shetlands, Wales and Ireland. Supported by the Stamford and District Local History Society. This is a Heritage Open Days free event.

Help is Out There - 10am to 1pm, Stamford Arts Centre - find out about help available for people with long-term health issues. Speakers, stands and free advice. Free entry.

Live music - 8pm, Brewery House, High Street, Ketton. Stamford duo Fugo. Bookings £12 from adamcade2@gmail.com

Free tours of the Stamford Mercury Archive - 1.30pm and 3pm. Booking essential via enquiries@smarchive.org.uk or on 07495 567643