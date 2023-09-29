There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Make sure you take a good look through so you don’t miss out.

To include your event in diary dates, email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk by 5pm on a Monday.

Calendar with coloured push pins. Photo: istock

Friday, September 29

Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm show (doors 7pm), Stamford Arts Centre. Featuring Fiona Allen, Kevin Daniel and Mark Row. Tickets £10 in advance from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Simon Evans Have We Met? - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £18: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Towards An Abstract Edge - Peterborough Museum. Art exhibition by King’s Cliffe-based artist Crispin Heesom. Runs until October 7.

Bourne’s Got Talent - Doors open 6pm for a 6.30pm start, Bourne Corn Exchange. Tickets must be purchased in advance: www.eventbrite.com/e/bournes-got-talent-tickets

Macmillan charity event - 2pm - 4pm, St Nicholas Church, Bulwick. All proceeds will be donated to Macmillan cancer charity. Raffle, tea or coffee, and cake.

Macmillan coffee morning - 10am - 2pm, Gretton Village Hall. Cakes and raffle prizes.

Rutland Adult Open Art Exhibition - Rutland County Museum, Oakham. Runs until October 21. All pieces available to purchase. Run by Arts for Rutland: www.a4r.org.uk

Saturday, September 30

Lost Voice Guy - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Part of Stamford Comedy Club. Tickets £16.50: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Queen tribute band - Bourne Corn Exchange. Tickets £25, plus raffle. Proceeds to Mayor’s charities.

The Rotary Club of the Deepings Quiz - 7pm at The Community Centre, Market Deeping. Bring your own food and drink. Teams of up to six. £5 per person. To book a table call Mary Martin on 01778 343927.

Scarecrow and craft day - 10am to 4pm, Dyke Village Hall. Scarecrow trail with prizes for the best scarecrow in the window or front garden. Also a small craft fair to include handmade cards, jewellery, floral arrangements, gift candles and gardenalia. Refreshments will also be served in the hall and an opportunity to win a raffle or tombola prize. Dyke WI are making cakes. Proceeds towards the maintenance of Dyke Village Hall.

Stamford Record Fair - 9am to 3pm, United Reformed Church Hall, 29 Broad Street. Records bought and sold at this well-established fair, with traders offering 1000s of records (and some CDs). Free entry. Call Simon on 01780 764772 for more details.

Sunday, October 1

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - Diesel Driver for a Fiver. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Steve Brookstein: Soul Journey - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £25: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Walk for Parkinson's - 10am at Burghley House near Stamford. 2.5 or 6.5 mile routes. £12 for adults and free for under 18s.

Hats Funny Comedy presents Suns Out, Puns Out - 7pm start, The Sun Inn, Cottesmore. New act/ new material comedy night. Tickets £6 www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy

Monday, October 2

Badminton club - 8pm, Stamford Community Badminton Club, Stamford Endowed School sports hall, Conduit Road. For information call Heather 07749 456690‬.

Public speaking support - 6.15pm, St Mary and St Augustine’s Church Hall, 13 Broad Street, Stamford. Stamford Speakers Toastmasters club meets to help people develop their public speaking skills. Free.

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact Angela 01778 426617/07706993886.

Tuesday, October 3

Stamford Fibromyalgia Support Group meeting - 1pm to 3pm, Stamford Day Centre, Ryhall Road. For more information call 07906 362686. Meets first Tuesday of the month.

Soup lunch - midday, Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping PE6 8AN. Soup and roll lunch with a cuppa for £3. Open to all. Contact Jenny to book: 07788 534290.

Art session - 1.30pm to 4pm, upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806. Weekly.

Wednesday, October 4

Jason Rebello, 7.45pm, Stamford Methodist Church. Concert by multi-award-winning British jazz pianist. Part of monthly jazz series. Tickets £20, Concs £15 and 11-18s £10 from Stamford Arts Centre box office on 01780 763203. Details steveandrewsmusic.co.uk/

Lyddington Manor History Society - 7.30pm, Lyddington Village Hall. Rosemary Canadine speaks about 22 Main Street Lyddington. Non-members £5, members free.

Long covid support group - 10am to midday, Stamford Day Centre, 33 Ryhall Road. Fortnightly.

Mothers Union Meeting - 2.15pm, Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Sue Macey will be talking about her work as a prison volunteer. Visitors welcome.

Thursday, October 5

Keep Warm Open Day - 2pm, Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping, PE6 8AN. Come and join us for a natter and free refreshments, while finding out what Oddfellows can do for you. Contact Barry on 01778 560059.

Art session - 7.30pm to 10pm, the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806. Weekly

Oakham Scottish Dance Club - Re-starting for the Autumn term. New members welcome - no need to bring a partner. For further information call Robert on 01572 822409.

Friday, October 6

Skippinish - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £28.50: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Art exhibition - 10am - 8pm, Maxey Village Hall, PE6 9EJ. Hosted by Maxey Art Group and Deepings Art Club. Free entry and refreshments available.

The life and crimes of Agatha Christie - a talk by Mark Temple - 7pm – 9pm, St Mary’s Church, Burrough on the Hill. Tickets £5 on the door or in advance from June Feehan on 07967 506889. Complimentary nibbles, licensed bar. Funds raised to support St Mary’s Church.

Stamford Primary Schools Sing for Ukraine - 5.15pm, St Martin's Hall, Stamford Sixth Form, High Street St Martin’s. Free entry, donations to: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stamfordforukraine

Saturday, October 7

Sausage and Cider Festival - 1pm to 4pm, The White Hart pub, Ufford. Apple pressing for families, plus sizzling sausages, cider and music from a ukulele band.

Abba Forever - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £25: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Rutland Sinfonia Beethoven in Oakham - 7.30pm, Oakham School Chapel. Tickets: www.rutlandsinfonia.org.uk

Art exhibition - 10am - 5pm, Maxey village hall, PE6 9EJ. Hosted by Maxey Art Group and Deepings Art Club. Free entry and refreshments available.

Sue Ryder’s Starlight Hike - 5.30pm warm up with 7pm set off, Ferry Meadows Country Park. Money raised will go to Sue Ryder, which runs Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough. To sign up or find out more visit sueryder.org/starlightpeterborough. Tickets are £15 for adults and £6 for children with those under five going free.

Live music - 8pm, Exton Village Hall, Oakham Road. Sax and piano duo Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer. £12 (under 16s free). Bring your own beer. Tickets 07710 459 655 / extonvillagehall@gmail.com

Classical Series - 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre. "The Mozartists" - works by Mozart, J.C.Bach and Haydn. Harpsichord : Steven Devine, Leader : Matthew Truscott, Conductor : Ian Page.

Nibble and natter - 10am to midday, Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Stalls to include books, raffle and refreshments. Proceeds to Bourne Abbey Church.