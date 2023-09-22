There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Friday, September 22

Corby Male Voice Choir - 7.30pm, St Nicholas Church, Cottesmore. £10 includes interval refreshments from 01572 812785 or at the door. Proceeds support church.

Quiz night - 7pm (6.15pm), Bourne Town Hall. Book your table for teams of up to four people. Prize for the winning team. Bar in The Shambles will be open. All proceeds go towards the Bourne Town Hall Trust renovation project. £10 per team (plus booking fee) from: https://bournetownhall.org.uk/events

Domino drive - 8pm, Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane. £1.50. CANCELLED

Saturday, September 23

Burrough Jazz - 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm), St Mary’s Church, Burrough. Featuring the Tara Minton Trio with Minton as the harpist/vocalist, Ed Babar on bassist and TBA on drums. Tickets £20 from eventbrite.co.uk or www.burroughjazz.com. Also licensed bar.

Emerald Storm - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £30.50: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Music from Roger Williams - 8pm until late, Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane. £6 on the door. Open to all - no need to be a club member.

Rutland Adult Open Art Exhibition - Rutland County Museum, Oakham. Runs until October 21. All pieces available to purchase. Run by Arts for Rutland: www.a4r.org.uk

The Sealed Knot - 11am-4pm, St Andrew’s Church, Northborough and Northborough school field. To commemorate the life of Elizabeth Cromwell and to commemorate a refurbishment of the church. Living history and military displays on the school field and talks in the church. Tickets £8 in advance from elizabethcromwellremembered.eventbrite.com - under 12’s free. Tickets at the gate cash only - £10. Food court on the school playground and tea and cakes in the church. Salute and march in Church Street from 10.30am

Elizabeth Cromwell talk - 7pm, St Andrew’s Church, Northborough. ‘Mrs Cromwell’s Cookbook: Food, Politics and the Life of Elizabeth Cromwell’ by Stuart Orme, curator of the Cromwell Museum. Tickets from Clare Strak - clare@euro-pa.net – or on the door.

Engineered in Bourne - 9.30am until 4pm, Bourne Corn Exchange. Educational event for young people based on the motorsports industry. Presentations and car displays. Free entry.

Jumble sale - 2pm - 4.30pm, Glaston Village Hall. Tea and cakes will also be available and there will be a raffle. Donations welcome at the hall from 10am on the day.

Make, bake and grow show - 2pm to 4pm, Great Casterton Church Hall, PE9 2AP. Entries received between 9.30am and 11am. Prize-giving at 3.30pm. Full details on the church website https://www.achurchnearyou.com/church/16574/

Honey and the Bear aka Jon and Lucy Hart in concert - 7.30pm, Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Tickets £14 can be obtained online by googling Bourne Rotary. Proceeds to the Rotary Club of Bourne charities.

Macmillan coffee morning - 10.30am - 12.30pm. Hosted by Ann Bell at St Mary’s House, Exton.

Sunday, September 24

Stamford Dog Show - 11am registration with judging from 1pm, Stamford Meadows.

Rutland Food and Drink Festival - 11am - 4pm, Oakham town centre.

Si Cranstoun Twistin’ The Night Away - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £25: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

The Sealed Knot - 11am - 4pm, St Andrew’s Church, Northborough and Northborough school field. To commemorate the life of Elizabeth Cromwell and to commemorate a refurbishment of the church. Living history and military displays on the school field and talks in the church. Tickets £8 in advance from elizabethcromwellremembered.eventbrite.com - under 12’s free. Tickets available on the day at the gate cash only - £10. Food court on the school playground and tea and cakes in the church.

Extinction Road - 4pm- 6pm, Mama Liz’s Back Lounge, North Street, Stamford. Folk duo. Free entry.

Harvest Festival Lunch - 11am, Careby Village Hall

King's Cliffe Heritage Centre - 2pm - 5pm, 27 Bridge Street, King's Cliffe (postcode PE8 6XH). Free entry

Monday, September 25

Badminton club - 8pm, Stamford Community Badminton Club, Stamford Endowed School sports hall, Conduit Road. For information call Heather 07749 456690‬.

Tuesday, September 26

Art session - 1.30pm to 4pm every Tuesday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

West Deeping Heritage Group - 7pm for 7.30pm, Village Hall, King Street, West Deeping. Wine, women and stuffed dormouse: food and drink in Roman Britain. Archaelogist Ian Meadows talking about the Romans’ legacy of food and wine. Women – and song – you will have to provide your own! £3 including refreshments. wdheritage@hotmail.co.uk

Wednesday, September 27

Let’s Do Lunch - 12.30pm, Thorney Golf Club. Cost as per menu. Contact Barry on 01778 560059 to book. Hosted by Nene and Welland Oddfellows.

Thursday, September 28

Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm (doors 6.15pm, last orders for food 7.15pm), Grainstore Brewery, Oakham. Featuring Andrew Bird, Josh Pugh, Joseph Emslie and compere Barry Dodds. Tickets £13: www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Whitney Houston performed by Nya King - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £25: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Art session - 7.30pm to 10pm every Thursday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Flower arranging demonstration - 7.30pm, Darby and Joan Hall, South Street, Bourne. The Bourne and District Flower Club will host demonstrator Tim Meakin with his theme ‘Designer Flowers’. Plant stall. Visitors £8. Ann Northen 01778 423353

Friday, September 29

Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm show (doors 7pm), Stamford Arts Centre. Featuring Fiona Allen, Kevin Daniel and Mark Row. Tickets £10 in advance from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Simon Evans Have We Met? - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £18: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Towards An Abstract Edge - Peterborough Museum. Art exhibition by King’s Cliffe-based artist Crispin Heesom. Runs until October 7.

Bourne’s Got Talent - Doors open 6pm for a 6.30pm start, Bourne Corn Exchange. Tickets must be purchased in advance: www.eventbrite.com/e/bournes-got-talent-tickets

Macmillan charity event - 2pm - 4pm, St Nicholas Church, Bulwick. All proceeds will be donated to Macmillan cancer charity. Raffle, tea or coffee, and cake.

Macmillan coffee morning - 10am - 2pm, Gretton Village Hall. Cakes and raffle prizes.