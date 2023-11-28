Thursday November 23

Art session - 7.30pm to 10pm every Thursday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806

Seth Lakeman accompanied by Benji Kirkpatrick and Alex Hart - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £23 from 01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Stamford Christmas lights switch on - 5pm, carols in St Michael’s Churchyard in Stamford; 5.30pm light switch on. ShopStamford businesses will stay open until 7pm for late night shopping

Burghley Christmas Fair - 9.30am to 8pm, Burghley House. £10 per person includes parking, £5 for children, from www.burghley.co.uk

Isabella d’Este (1476-1530) - 11am, Victoria Hall, Oakham. A talk by Dr Paula Nuttall to The Arts Society Oakham about the First Lady of the Renaissance, the Marchioness of Mantua. Stylish, cultivated, feisty and in her own words ‘hungry for art’. Guests welcome £5. Coffee from 10.15am (£1)

The Autumn of My Years radio play - 7.15pm, Harborough FM (102.3FM) or online at www.harboroughfm.co.uk The second installment of a three-part play written by Uppingham’s Henry Dawe

Friday November 24

Quiz and buffet supper - 6.30pm, Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping. Tickets £5 from Jenny on 07788 534290

Christmas tree festival - Until Sunday, December 10, St John's Church, St John's Street, Stamford. Free entry, donations encouraged for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. Trees will be decorated by local businesses and charities. The Cards for Good Causes Shop in the church will also be open, 9.30am to 4.30pm Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 4pm on Sundays

The Manger by Luxmuralis - a light and experience show at Peterborough Cathedral. Until tomorrow. £8, £6.50 children, £25 family ticket peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

The Ghost of a Smile - 7.30pm, Rutland County Museum. Hosted by Arts for Rutland. Tickets are £15 and available from Oakham Wines or www.wegottickets.com A licensed bar and free parking on site

Saturday, November 25

Children’s clothing sale - 9.30am to 12.30pm, Bumps and Beyond, West Street, Stamford. New and nearly new baby and children’s clothing and equipment on sale for charity.

Music from Laura Lou - 8pm until late, Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane. £6 on the door. Open to all

Craft Fair - 10am to 4pm, Caldecott Village Hall. Handcrafted Christmas gifts and treats, tea, coffee and cakes available. Proceeds to village hall maintenance fund

Stamford Sings! In concert - 7.30pm, United Reformed Church Hall, Broad Street, Stamford. Uplifting programme with something for everyone. Tickets £8 email contact@singschoirs.co.uk. Profits to MindSpace

Quingo Night - 6.30pm for 7pm, Great Casterton Church Hall. A cross between a quiz and bingo. Cash bar, raffle and teams can be formed on the evening. £10 on the door

Christmas craft market - 11am to 4pm, Essendine Village Hall. Free parking, refreshments on sale

Open studio - 10am to 4pm, Studio 1, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Paintings of Stamford, London and other locations by Nick Groves

The Creative Makers' Market - 10am-3pm, The Centre, Elsea Park, Bourne, PE10 0US. Free entry and parking, wheelchair friendly. Sorry, no dogs.

Sunday, November 26

Stamford Christmas Market - 10am to 5pm, stalls on High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street

Stamford Chamber Orchestra - 7.30pm, Methodist Church, Barn Hill. Mendelssohn Overture: Die schöne Melusine, Weber Bassoon concerto. Soloist Amy Harman, Schubert Symphony 6. Conductor Mark Austin. Tickets £13.50 (£11.50/£6) from tinyurl.com/SACorchestra or 01780 763203

Christmas fair - 1pm to 5pm, Edenham Village Hall. Craft stalls, gifts, singing by the village school choir and Corby Glen choir, pony rides, bouncy castle, fair ride.

Monday, November 27

Tuesday, November 28

Art session - 1.30pm to 4pm every Tuesday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Thursday, November 30

Bourne and District Flower Club - 7.30pm, Darby and Joan Hall, South Street, Bourne. Demo by Lynn Sharp on the theme ‘Christmas car boot collection’. Stall with festive picks. Visitors £8. Details from Ann Northen 01778 423353

The Autumn of My Years radio play - 7.15pm, Harborough FM (102.3FM) or online at www.harboroughfm.co.uk The final instalment of a three-part play written by Uppingham’s Henry Dawe