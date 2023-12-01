Friday, December 1

Grimsthorpe Castle Christmas Market - 4pm to 8pm in the Coach House courtyard. Free entry and parking.

The Stamford Christmas tree festival is now open

Christmas tree festival - 10am to 4pm until December 10, St John's Church, Stamford. Free entry, donations to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. Cards for Good Causes Shop also open.

Stroll, coffee and mince pies - 10.30am, Waterside Garden Centre, Baston. £2. Hosted by Nene and Welland Oddfellows. Contact Karen 01778 342006 to book.

The Amber Squad - 7.30pm, Mama Liz’s. Rutland band perform tracks from their back catalogue and a few classic standards.Tickets £8 from www.wegottickets.com/event/588217 or £10 on the door.

Saturday, December 2

Open studio - 10am to 4pm, Studio 1, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Paintings of Stamford, London and other locations by Nick Groves

Stamford Record Fair - 9am to 3pm, United Reformed Church Hall, 29 Broad Street. Records bought and sold. Free entry. Call Simon on 01780 764772 for details.

Christmas concert - 7.30pm, Bourne Abbey Church. Bourne Choral Society. £10 on the door.

Christmas Tree Festival - 10am to 4pm, Bourne Methodist Church. Tea, coffee, sausage rolls, and mince pies served in the hall all day.

The UK Rock Show - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £26 from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Christmas Makers’ Market - 4pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Free, charity raffle for MindSpace and Stamford Foodbank.

Bourne Christmas fair - from 11am, lights switch on 5pm. Stalls in North Street and Wake House. Fair rides.

Oundle Christmas Market - 10am and 5pm, Market Place and Queen Victoria Hall. Gift stalls, food and drink, fun fair, Santa’s grotto, reindeer and entertainment.

One A’Chord winter concert - 7.30pm, Stamford Methodist Church, Barn Hill, Stamford. 25 piece singing group. Raffle and refreshments. Free entry with donations to Evergreen Care Trust and Cancer Research UK.

Festive nibble and natter - 10am to midday, Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Stalls to include raffle, Christmas stall, chocolate tombola, jewellery and refreshments. Proceeds to Abbey Church. Further information from Ann Northen 01778423353.

Christmas fair - 11am to 3pm, Christ Church, Green Lane, Stamford. Games, stalls, raffle, tombola, face painting, biscuit decorating and refreshments. Visit Santa between midday and 2pm for £3, includes gift.

Community carol service - 4.30pm, Uppingham Parish Church. Staged for the Princess of Wales under the banner ‘Together at Christmas’.

Sunday, December 3

Market Deeping Christmas fair - 10am to 5pm, with carol singing and light switch on just after. Rides and outdoor stalls as well as an entertainment stage with a variety of local performers.

Oakham Christmas lights switch on - 4pm to 6pm in Cutts Close.Singers, craft stalls, children's rides, chestnuts and mulled wine.

The Rutland Big Christmas Market - 11am to 5pm, Rutland Hall Hotel.

Carol service - 3pm, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping, PE6 8AN. Free but please bring a plate of food to share. Book with Brian on 01778 423332.

Christmas Fair - 11am to 4pm, King’s Cliffe Village Hall.

Monday December 4

Ketton Film Club. 7.30pm, Ketton Sports and Community Centre. 'Chicago’ starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger and Richard Gere. £3 all welcome.

Stamford Speakers Toastmasters club - 6.15pm, Catholic Church Hall, 13 Broad Street, Stamford. Develop your public speaking skills. Free.

Tuesday, December 5

Shakespeare in Love, The Play - 7.45pm, Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford Shoestring. Until December 9 and from December 14 to 16. Tickets £12 (£10) www.stamfordartscentre.com or 01780 763203.

Soup lunch - midday, Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping. Open to all. Contact Jenny to book on 07788 534290.

The Joy of Music - 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Ketton. Uplifting songs from Ketton Community Choir, music from the Alfresco Sax Quartet. Free, donations to Leukaemia Research. Wine and mince pies available.

Art session - 1.30pm to 4pm every Tuesday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Wednesday, December 6

Christmas meeting of Lyddington Manor History Society, 7.30pm, Lyddington Village Hall. Non-members £5, members free. Prof Steve King is speaker.

Thursday, December 7

Mince Pies and Mini Talks - 7pm for 7.30pm, Methodist Church, Barn Hill, Stamford. Free entry. Town’s history uncovered - organised by the Stamford and District Local History Society.

Tony Christie: A Life Of Music - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. From £23 wwwstamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Uppingham Christmas market and late night shopping - 5.30pm, High Street East and High Street West. Until 9pm. Entertainment, festive activities, food, reindeers, Santa’s grotto and snow.

Games afternoon - 2pm to 4pm, Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping. Hosted by Nene and Welland Oddfellows. Open to all.

Coffee and chat - 10am to 12pm, Ryhall Methodist Church

Art session - 7.30pm to 10pm every Thursday Stamford Arts Centre, £10.