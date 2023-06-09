There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Friday, June 9

Measure for Measure - 7.45pm (until tomorrow (June 10); then June 20 to 24; July 13 to 15; July 24 to 29. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

California Suite - 7.45pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Stamford Shoestring Theatre presents a fast-paced comedy set in a Beverly Hills hotel. Tickets £12/£10 from 01780 480864 or stamfordartscentre.com. Until tomorrow.

Stamford Stitchers exhibition - 10am to 4pm, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Rutland County Museum. Until June 14.

Live music - 7.30pm, St Peter's Church, Barrowden. Music composed by fiddle-playing Rutland vicar Rev Stephen Gamble accompanied by Detroit-based violinist Lucy Allessio. Also features jazz pianist Jean Swinbanks. Tickets £12: wegottickets.com/event/581879, Barrowden Community Shop or Stephen Gamble : 01572 748634

Saturday, June 10

Open gardens - 12pm to 5pm (and Sunday), Barrowden. Eight gardens open in aid of St Peter's Church. Cream teas at church, plant stall. Tickets from the village green tent, £5 for adults.

Artists open houses - 10am - 4pm, Bourne. Main exhibition at Old Town Hall and in the artists’ own homes or studios. Entry to each venue is free but option to buy work or prints. More details: http://bournetownhall.org.uk/art

Coffee and cake morning - 10am - midday, Oakham Congregational Church. In aid of Kidney Research UK.

Cake and coffee morning - 10am - 11.30am, United Reformed Church Hall, Eastgate, Bourne.

Sunday, June 11

The Old Hall, Market Overton - 2pm to 6pm. Open as part of the National Gardens Scheme. Tickets £6, children free. Teas with Hambleton Bakery cakes available. Details: ngs.org.uk.

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - 10am to 4pm, Rutland Railway Museum, Cottesmore LE15 7FF. Take a trip on The Rutlander train and Ruston Diesel Day. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Open garden - 1pm to 5pm, Willowcroft, Wilsthorpe, PE9 4PE. Teas and homemade cakes at The Forge next door. Paintings for sale, plants and a raffle. Entry is £4.50 including a glass of Pimms (children free). All proceeds to be shared between St Faith’s Church, Wilsthorpe and Age UK Peterborough. Car parking signed in the village.

Ketton Green Festival - 2pm to 4pm, Hall Close in Ketton. Water theme with river-based activities, as well as experts on home renewable energy solutions. Free entry. No parking - visitors asked to walk or cycle if possible. Pedestrian access to Hall Close from Ketton High Street is via Bull Lane.

Artists open houses - 11am - 3pm, Bourne. Main exhibition at Old Town Hall and in the artists’ own homes or studios. Entry to each venue is free but option to buy work or prints. More details: http://bournetownhall.org.uk/art

Monday, June 12

Flower arranging demonstration - 6pm for 7pm start, Stamford Methodist Church, Barn Hill. Lee Berill creates at least five large imaginative floral arrangements on the theme of ‘A wonderful world’. Win an arrangement in the raffle. Refreshments. Membership not required, £6. No need to book

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact: Angela 01778 426617/07706 993886

Tuesday, June 13

As You Like It - 7.45pm (until June 17; then June 27 to July 1; July 31 to August 5; August 14 to 19. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Stamford Arts Society - 10.45am (seats by 10.30am), Stamford Arts Centre. Topic is “Cambodia: The Sacred Art of Angkor and the Living Arts”. Non-members are welcome to attend an introductory lecture for £5. www.theartssocietystamford.org.uk

Chicago - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. By the Eastern School of Performing Arts. Tickets £18 from https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/chicago-espa/

Wednesday, June 14

A crafty cuppa - 10am, Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping. Bring along your own craft project for a cuppa and natter with like-minded friends. Contact Janice to book on 01778 560059. Open to non-members of Nene and Welland Oddfellows.

Chicago - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. By the Eastern School of Performing Arts. Tickets £18 from https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/chicago-espa/

Thursday, June 15

Tony Stockwell, psychic medium - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £22 from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Friday, June 16

Art exhibition - 2pm - 3pm, Chater Lodge care home, High Street, Ketton. View works by Matthew Cutforth.

As You Like It - 7.45pm (until June 17; then June 27 to July 1; July 31 to August 5; August 14 to 19. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Saturday, June 17

Money for Nothing, Dire Straits tribute band - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £25 from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Artists open houses - 10am - 4pm, Bourne. Main exhibition at Old Town Hall and in the artists’ own homes or studios. Entry to each venue is free but option to buy work or prints. More details: http://bournetownhall.org.uk/art

Open gardens - 10am - 4pm, The Herb Nursery, Thistleton, LE15 7RE. Five acres of nursery, gardens and woodland not normally open to the public. Tea and cakes available. Garden entry by donation. All proceeds to ‘Friends of Thistleton Church’ for maintenance and refurbishment.

Sunday, June 18

Indoor Farmers' Market - 10am to 2pm, Bourne Leisure Centre Sports Hall, Queen’s Road, Bourne, PE10 9DX. Explore around 50 stalls featuring artisan food and drinks, local produce and handmade crafts. Reduce your food miles, support small local businesses and buy direct from producers.

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - 10am - 4pm, Rutland Railway Museum, Cottesmore LE15 7FF. Father’s Day –Diesel Driver for a Fiver. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Cottesmore Kennels Open Day - from midday, Eastfield Farm, Ashwell, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 7LJ. Terrier racing, dog shows, tours of the kennels, heavy horse logging display, games, stalls, tombola, bar and grill, teas, ice creams. Free admission but donations to the Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance at the gate

Father’s Day Model Rail Display - 10am to 4pm, National Trust Lyveden, near Oundle. Includes a ‘learning zone’ for those new to the hobby, demonstrations by Market Deeping Model Railway Club and hands-on workshops. Free to National Trust members, entry to Lyveden is £9 adults, £4.50 children, £13.50 family.

Artists open houses - 11am - 3pm, Bourne. Main exhibition at Old Town Hall and in the artists’ own homes or studios. Entry to each venue is free but option to buy work or prints. More details: http://bournetownhall.org.uk/art

Open gardens - 10am - 4pm, The Herb Nursery, Thistleton LE15 7RE. Five acres of nursery, gardens and woodland not normally open to the public. Tea and cakes available. Garden entry by donation. All proceeds to ‘Friends of Thistleton Church’ for maintenance and refurbishment.

Classic car show - 10am onwards, Red Hall, South Street, Bourne. Includes Pride of Ownership competition and display of MG motorsport cars to celebrate 100 years of MG Cars. Free entry. Heritage museum nearby open. Market and funfair in town.

Civil War re-enactment - 10.30am-4.30pm, Grimsthorpe Castle. The Sealed Knot will be on the grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle, a former Royalist stronghold, with their weapons, gunpowder and historical costumes to give visitors an exciting glimpse into 18th century life. With two opposing sides fighting for the king or the parliamentarians, it is up to visitors what side they choose to take. Also features Living History Camp. Event is included in a normal day ticket to Grimsthorpe Castle: www.grimsthorpe.co.uk