July is nearly done and we are still looking for some consistent summer weather, writes Three Counties Dog Rescue founder Gyll Mauchline.

As I write this it feels more like March. I should be issuing the summer warnings about not leaving your dogs in the car and not walking them on hot concrete pavements. Those issues still apply and maybe will become relevant before too long.

For us summer means more boarders as owners go off only holiday. This brings in much needed funds to help support the rescue work. It also means our own staff and volunteers go on holiday and need to be covered with others and our standard request for suitable volunteers to help us.

Gyll Mauchline, of Three Counties Dog Rescue

We have vacancies for more boarders and if you need to book just call us on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953. Don’t forget that vaccinations, including for kennel cough, need to be up to date.

We are also always looking for volunteers to help at our shop in North Street.

Summer also sees the arrival of five or six herons who have started to build their nests at the top of the trees at the bottom of the kennel site. It is a source of amazement that these nests survive the winds up there despite their fragile appearance.

The other feature of their arrival is their calls which are quite eerie and prehistoric in nature.

We attended the Morton Fair to judge the fun dog show. Aided by Sarah we had great fun choosing winners for a variety of categories. We also had our own stall there. It was a sweet tombola which always attracts a lot of customers with apologies for the damage to the childrens’ teeth.

Fortunately we had just packed up and were ready to go when the heavens opened with a deluge of a thunderstorm.

Our sweet tombola also made its appearance at the event on the Bourne recreation ground. Another success there and we are grateful to our customers for spending their money with us.