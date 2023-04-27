Polling stations will open on Thursday, May 4, for people to vote for new elected representatives.

At South Kesteven District Council, those chosen will be responsible for deciding whether new housing and business developments, go ahead, as well as taking responsibility for the bins b

Here are the candidate profiles for the South Kesteven District Council elections on Thursday, May 4.

Aveland ward

James Brown

James Brown

Lib Dem

The villages in Aveland ward are wonderful, peaceful places to live. However, they are being let down by the Conservatives who have run the council for decades. We need more investment in village halls, play areas and support for the young and old. But instead of this the local Conservatives have wasted money on failed education hubs, fancy trips to the USA by their leader and squandered thousands on building flats in Bourne.

We also have the plans for a reservoir just to the north of the area, which need very close attention to make sure there is the least disruption possible to local residents' lives.

Four years ago no one stood against the Conservatives here and they won without a single vote being cast. This year is your chance to change the status quo and elect a strong, independent voice.

Richard Dixon-Warren

Richard Dixon-Warren

Con

Richard Dixon-Warren is standing for re-election as Conservative candidate for Aveland ward.

Richard lives in Haconby and was elected in a by-election in 2022. Since then he has been working out how best to represent Aveland residents, communities and businesses – a steep learning curve.

Richard has assisted residents on issues including housing, planning and anti-social behaviour. He has attended council and committee meetings and spoken up for residents’ interests. He has attended ward parish council meetings, church services and village events to understand residents’ interests and concerns. He has engaged with county councillor Martin Hill and Gareth Davies MP.

A member of Lincolnshire Police’s Independent Advisory Group, Richard attends quarterly neighbourhood policing priority setting meetings. He liaises with local police and SKDC’s neighbourhoods team over village issues.

A British Army veteran, Richard was appointed SKDC’s Armed Forces Champion in September 2022. He is working to advocate effectively for the Armed Forces Covenant and our Armed Forces community.

On election in 2022, Richard pledged to be the best representative he could be of people, communities and businesses in Aveland ward. He said: “I have made a start. I can do more if Aveland electors put their trust in me again.”

Mike Rudkin

Mike Rudkin

Reform UK

We have all seen the pitiful state of our politics for some years now. From local politics to Downing Street, our government at all levels has failed us. In more recent years, I believe it has even become detrimental to our country and our county. This is why I now stand as a Reform UK candidate in the Aveland Ward of SKDC.

From potholes to purse strings, the state of our local services and finances are now in such a poor state we must find out exactly where our money is going and where it is being wasted (or just simply lost).

I want to see accountability at all levels, as well as debate with the local residents, to find out what your priorities are.

Councillors serve you, so you must have a say and see the benefits of your taxes.

I want to support our rural agri economy and find effective ways of reducing rural crime and anti social behaviour.

Working with other like minded people, I want to deliver on all areas of our services, and that means getting value for money and cutting on waste, not services.

Reform: Don’t just hope for it, vote for it!

Bourne Austerby ward

Emma Baker

Emma Baker

Green

I am a mum and a teacher. Like many, over the past few years I have become conscious of the impact I am having on the environment. And, like many, I have made lifestyle changes to support a more environmentally conscious way of living. The phrase “But I am just one person” has been uttered by me and at me over the years and I have felt very disaffected by those changes being made harder by local and national politicians putting profit above sustainability. I am just one person, but, if you give me the chance, I will be a voice of change for the people of Bourne. As a training creative arts therapist I understand how change is scary, but I also see how much change is needed to grow. I do not want our children to live in a world where green space is limited to the mandatory parks built on housing estates. I want them to experience the small joy that comes when a deer or squirrel crosses your path as you walk through the woods. Consider voting Green in the May 4 elections. We will change things.

Rhys Baker

Rhys Baker

Green

Rhys Baker is standing in the Bourne Austerby ward, where he lives with his wife and two young children. As a teacher and Senco at a local secondary school, he values listening to his students and their parents above all else. Rhys believes that action should never precede listening, and he intends to bring this approach to his candidacy. Rhys is also active in his local church, where he sings, assists with IT and gets involved with charity fundraising.

Rhys has served on the town council since January, where he has already made an impact by relaying the concerns of Bourne residents regarding the proposed Aldi development and offering guidance to community groups applying for the SK Prosperity Fund. His council experience has given him insight into the challenges facing the community and how he can create positive change.

If elected, Rhys plans to provide more opportunities for councillors to meet residents and listen to their voices, protect and enhance green spaces, and address anti-social behaviour. He is a proponent of open politics and welcomes residents to contact him through email (rhysbaker.bourne@gmail.com), Facebook (www.facebook.com/rhysbaker.bourne), and Instagram (@rhys_baker_bourne) to discuss their concerns.

Paul Fellows

Paul Fellows

Ind

With a proven record of supporting the community and making things happen I believe local people should determine what happens in their communities. Party politics should have no place locally.

Decisions must be made for our communities by those who understand and are part of them. We need to do more for young people, adversely affected by the pandemic, by providing opportunities to grow and develop. If elected, I will make this my priority. I have championed Bourne on SKDC for the last four years and as a town councillor have represented it as mayor twice. I am proud to say that Bourne is my home. We must look after it, nurture it and help it to develop. I humbly ask you to support me in representing you at SKDC and on the town council. An independent vote is a vote for Bourne.

Chris Neal

Chris Neal

Con

I am Chris Neal standing in Bourne Austerby ward as a Conservative. I am looking for your vote on Thursday, May 4.

I have lived and worked in Bourne my whole life. Starting off at Bourne Abbey Primary and moving onto what was then known as Robert Manning, I was a gas engineer for 40 years in Bourne and have become to know many people and families of Bourne through my work.

I am a family man and spend a lot of time with my grandchildren these days. I am also very proud to be the vice chairman of The Bourne Woods committee and over the last four years I have become involved with charities sending aid to countries less fortunate than us, most recently to Ukraine.

Whilst not having stood before as a councillor, I feel the time is now right. I can dedicate my time and efforts into making sure the people of Bourne are heard and listened to. Having been a resident here all my life, I want to make sure Bourne is kept as the beautiful town it always has been.

Robert Reid

Robert Reid

Con

I am honoured to be re-standing as your one of your district councillors for Bourne Austerby ward, including Elsea Park, where I have represented our residents for the last eight years. I still have, importantly, the time and energy with a mixture of passion, grit and determination for another four-year term!

Living in the ward, I will continue to care for our local community as a county/district/parish councillor, believing in continuity and a joined up approach.

Networking with local residents, traders, town council and councillor community trusts, plus for all local community groups.

My slogan 'For the love of Bourne' will see me fighting for our share of services.

Out and about, I’m often spotted walking one black and one blond small cavapoo, or the grandchildren, always happy to have a chat to discuss any concerns that you may be having so that I can help resolve them.

In voting for me you will have my total commitment and energy at SKDC and town again.

I sincerely hope you will continue to support me being a champion of our town, something I cherish being part of.

Ian Simmons

Ian Simmons

Green

I have lived in Bourne and Grantham for about 15 years. I am a co-organiser of the award-winning Rivercare group that works to keep the River Witham clean. I am active in the community in many voluntary roles, including supporting the Men's Shed project, the Lions and local biodiversity projects. I am passionate about finding a new way to do politics, where we can work together to create a better future.

My priority would be to work to prepare our community for future challenges, the most pressing of which is adapting to a changing climate. I would also prioritise traffic congestion and parking, which will be important to encourage and support local businesses to bring a vibrant feeling back to our town as we emerge from the pandemic.

Bourne East ward

Barnabas Baricz Hughes

Lab

No details received.

Brenda Johnson

Brenda Johnson

Ind

I have lived, worked and raised a family in the Bourne and surrounding area for 40 years. I am extremely passionate about our community, preserving our green spaces and our woodland. Over my years of being part of the community I worked for SKDC as a warden at Meadow Close. I have been an active member of Bourne Town Council for 16 years and been lucky enough to serve as mayor in 2011/12 and again in 2019/20.

Should I have the privilege to represent my town on the district council as an Independent I will work closely with the electorate and the town council and other linked linked groups in the area to ensure the things that matter to the people of Bourne are looked after. Whilst I am aware change takes time, I truly believe that with a change of leadership in the council chamber we can push hard to put the wheels in motion. I do seriously hope you will give serious consideration to supporting me so I can support our great town. A vote for me means you have a real chance to get your voice heard. As an Independent I can vote for what I think is in the best interests of you the electorate.

Philip Knowles

Philip Knowles

Ind

Philip is a fiercely Independent councillor who, since his retirement has focused his considerable energies on a range of activities benefiting Bourne.

Town council 11 years; mayor 2015/16; district councillor four years; trustee of Bourne United Charities eight years (chairperson 2021 to 2023); Dyke Village Hall committee; etc.

The Tory-led administration has a record of failed promises (refurbishment of leisure centres), failed policies (creation and dissolution of council-owned trading companies), failed administration (housing department in Government special measures) and failed financial controls (Wherry's Lane development nearly £500,000 loss).

They have no strategic plans to improve services, to accommodate climate change, or to face the challenges of a serious financial deficit over the next few years!

South Kesteven desperately needs a change of administration bringing together the best talents and experience, from across the chamber, with innovative and imaginative proposals to tackle the district's major issues.

I will always put the interests of Bourne and its residents first, unlike other candidates who have a primary responsibility to their party political paymasters.

Vote for the person not the party. Vote Philip Knowles Independent.

Zoe Lane

Zoe Lane

Con

I moved from nearby Spalding three years ago and live in the narrow house on Hereward Street in the centre of Bourne. I have worked locally for Bourne businesses since 2019 and currently volunteer regularly at Bourne Town Hall, helping out with events which are held there.

I am passionate about the heritage of our market town and I am keen to see this protected and balanced against the constant need for growth and development. I am keen to work with colleagues across town, district, and county councils to improve our community, and improve our roads and connectivity with the rest of Lincolnshire.

With your support in Bourne East, Dyke, and Twenty in this election I will work to make sure local planning policies properly reflect local needs and protect our town - the town I am proud to call my home.

Julia Reid

Julia Reid

Con

I am honoured to be re standing as your Bourne East candidate; in the short six months I represented you at SKDC I have been an energetic campaigner for Bourne.

I came to Bourne over 16 years ago and it is an honour to represent this caring market town at both town and district councils. I will continue to strive to continue to make progress for sustainable growth within our area.

I am energetically passionate about our community, our town and the villages that are so important to families, seniors and all ages. You will see me around town with my grandchildren and our two excitable cavapoos.

I am passionate about planning and neighbourhood issues, currently being chairperson of Bourne Town Council planning committee and the SKDC planning committee.

I believe in people not politics; I represent a political party with a constitution that collectively has real power to get a fair share for Bourne and its villages.

Bourne West ward

Helen Crawford

Helen Crawford

Con

I would like to continue to be your district councillor for the following reasons:

1. To continue to support residents with their issues.

2. Value for money on spending.

3. Keeping the council tax as one of the lowest.

4. Getting the best for the district and Bourne.

5. Standing up for unwanted developments.

6. Making sure that Bourne Woods stays as our green crown.

Please support me, so I can continue supporting you and getting the best for Bourne.

John Ireland

John Ireland

Lib Dem

Bourne is a great place to live, and I've lived here, with my partner and dogs, for nearly 10 years. My home is on North Road, in the ward.

I have 16 years' previous experience as a councillor, including responsibilities for children’s services, education and leisure, and have served on the governing boards of a theatre, an arts centre and a museum.

Before that I served in the Royal Naval Reserve, in intelligence gathering and on minesweepers. More recently, I have served as school governor at a local primary school.

There are three main issues I am standing on. To save Bourne Woods from the planned Aldi and possible western bypass. A better high street by getting the council to support local businesses and help boarded up shops open again. As well as safer road crossings as the zebra crossings on North and West Road get ignored by some drivers and we need proper trafficlight-controlled crossings.

In Bourne West you get two votes. I am asking for just one of your votes on May 4. I will be a strong, experienced and independent voice on the council and will stand up for Bourne.

Anna Kelly

Anna Kelly

Ind

Residents of Bourne West Ward, I ask you to vote for me as your district councillor, so that I can continue to serve the interests of the West ward and Bourne Parish, at SKDC and work for the district as a whole.

I see my role at SKDC as an advocate for those I represent, not as a politician. At district council level interests need to be much more about local awareness and practical solutions to bring best and positive outcomes here where we live and work.

If elected I will continue to use my time to resolve specific issues for residents of my ward, town and district as well as planning and preparing to consider matters for the chamber where I will think, question, suggest, progress, and think again before voting on your behalf.

I have successfully intervened regarding inadequate maintenance and unsatisfactory communication for residents contacting SKDC. I have already been instrumental in preventing some undesirable planning decisions going ahead, and will continue to battle against repeated unsuitable planning applications which do not reflect the wishes of local people with regard for the natural environment and local residents’ quality of life.

John Riley

Lab

No details received.

Casewick ward

Candidate

Kelham Cooke

Con

I am honoured to be re-standing as one of your councillors for the Casewick ward alongside my colleague Rosemary Trollope-Bellew.

I have lived in and around the Casewick ward for most of my life, from being educated here to securing my first job. I am passionate about preserving the culture and heritage across our ward, whilst looking to the future with ambition on how we can make this one of the best places to live.

My role will be to continue to stand up for our area for further funding, fighting against Mallard Pass Solar Farm, working with residents against further quarrying causing traffic and disruption to our rural area and protecting our area from development not in keeping or in inappropriate locations within our villages.

Since we were first elected we have continued to improve the cleanliness of our ward through the Big Clean team and will tackle ongoing flytipping.

If I am re-elected, I will continue to work with all the parish councils, community groups, charities, residents and local businesses to ensure that everyone’s interests are continued to be looked after, please remember you have two votes in Casewick for Cooke and Trollope-Bellew.

With my best wishes, Kelham

Vanessa Smith

Vanessa Smith

Green

My name is Vanessa. I am standing as a candidate for Casewick ward. I have lived in this ward for several years. I am a working mum with young children. I am a doctor and work for the local NHS hospital trust. My children attend the village school and I have helped run a local playgroup. I joined the Green Party during the heatwave in July 2022 as it was clear to me that central government policies needed to change if we were going to offer the next generation any hope for the future. Since joining I have been given the opportunity to stand in the district council elections. Residents within my ward are currently facing a number of challenges including the loss of their local swimming pool, the imposition of gravel quarries and plans to use agricultural land for the construction of the UK’s largest solar farm. Longer term, the area risks flooding from projected sea level rise. Many residents in Casewick feel the area is overlooked and underfunded by the district council. I want to listen to residents and work towards solutions. If elected, I will give the area a new voice and speak independently for the community.

Rosemary Trollope-Bellew

Rosemary Trollope-Bellew

Con

Dear resident, I am delighted to be restanding as one of your local candidates for the Casewick ward with Kelham Cooke on May 4.

Since first being elected in 2011 I have continued to work with members of the parish council and parishioners on planning issues, obtaining funding for various groups and committees such as Langtoft Festival and Uffington Parish Council for play equipment.

I am concerned about the climate emergency but I have actively supported the Mallard Pass Action Group against the proposed solar farm as I think we also need to protect our food security. I have supported the planting of trees, encouraged the council to upgrade streetlights with LED bulbs and been chairman of the Witham Slea Blue Green Corridor to encourage more wetlands and improve our wildlife habitat.

I have supported residents who have concerns about quarry applications and lorries using our pretty villages as short cuts.

If elected I will continue to work and support our parishes, local businesses and residents, irrespective of party politics.

Please don’t forget you have two votes and must provide photographic ID to be able to vote on the day.

Castle ward

Nick Robbins

Con

Unopposed

Deeping St James ward

James Denniston

Ind

Deepings Leisure Centre was a big part in my growing up: I also ran for Stamford and Deepings Athletic Club and played football for Deeping Rangers.

Like most people, I was frustrated that the promise of a new Deepings Leisure Centre proved to be empty words but at least there was a plan to refurbish what we already had.

But when the council betrayed The Deepings, leaving us with nothing, I became angry at the let down by those we elected to serve us.

With three children under 12 and knowing what a massive part the leisure centre played in my growing up, I realised the only way to change things was to join the community group working to get the centre back open.

Standing for election is about more than just the leisure centre: I believe my experience in the world of business can contribute to more common-sense decision making.

This election is your chance to change things for the better.

Please use your three votes for your team of genuine Independents – Bridget Ley, Phil Dilks and myself to give Deepings the best chance of getting the services we all deserve and pay for.

Thank you.

Phil Dilks

Philip Dilks

Ind

I’m enormously privileged to have been elected over more than 20 years to represent Deeping St James on local councils. I’m proud to have topped the polls at the last two elections.

Over the past four years, I’ve been one of three Deeping St James councillors on South Kesteven Council but the only Independent. Too often I’ve witnessed elected members voting as they are told by their party political whip - rather than listening to local needs.

I was the only Deeping St James councillor to vote against making you pay towards an extra £500,000 in ‘management fees’ to LeisureSK – the company which runs the council’s leisure services!

So I’m asking you to use all three of your votes for genuine Independents: I’m working with James Denniston and Bridget Ley and others on the only credible plan to get Deepings Leisure Centre reopened. They offer a wide range of skills and experience and can be trusted to always put the needs of local people first.

The need for change is about much more the Leisure Centre: for example, for two years SKDC has been in ‘special measures’ after years of failure to comply with the most basic legal checks to protect 6,000 tenants.

Thank you.

Mike Horder

Lab

No details received.

Bridget Ley

Bridget Ley

Ind

I have lived in Deeping for 30 years and have seen many changes, some good, some less positive.

Like most people I was horrified when SK councillors broke their promise leaving The Deepings without a leisure centre. This is why I volunteered as secretary to the Leisure Centre Group working to refurbish and re-open the centre for all our residents and why I now stand for election as an Independent councillor for Deeping St James.

I worked in the RAF and the NHS. I have undertaken various voluntary roles such as special constable, school governor and supported military families during times of deployment, all this experience can be used in the role of a councillor if elected. Further I am interested in health and social care, education, leisure and arts, as well as other community projects for The Deepings communities.

I am absolutely committed to working with and for our communities. As an Independent councillor I will listen to and represent the views of our residents, voting on their behalf, not how the party whip tells me to. As part of the Independent Group and all working together, we can make The Deepings a better place to live.

Judy Stevens

Judy Stevens

Ind

Over 30 years in local politics has seen some highs (the delivery of the Deepings Literary Festival being one of them) and lows (the loss of the leisure centre the most recent). What I have managed to accrue is a fantastic network of people who have supported me over the years and for this I am truly grateful! This has enabled me to drive the library extension project, to set up the Deeping Business Support Group in lockdown which helped over 30 businesses, put on the Deepingathon which raised £5,000 for charities in their darkest days, host the Artist at the Lakes, work with Deeping St James United Charities through very difficult times and for them to deliver a new business facility in the heart of Deeping St James. At the same time through the pages of my magazine ‘I’d rather be in Deeping’ I have encouraged people to shop local, put the spotlight on those who work hard and do fantastic work for the community, to treasure the environment and one another. I have always believed that party politics do not have a place in local government and I deviated from this in my last term and was sadly proved that I was right the first time – I hope that we can work for a more consultative council which truly supports the community and away from the destructive phase which we have been through in recent times.

Dole Wood ward

Barry Dobson

Barry Dobson

Con

It has been my privilege to be your local councillor throughout the last eight years. Supporting both Thurlby (including Northorpe and Obthorpe) and Braceborough and Wilsthorpe parish councils, local clubs, charities and, of course, all of you, the residents. I could not have done this job living outside of Dole Wood ward where I have lived for the past 20 years. All the villages and communities here make up this wonderful place to live; great people and beautiful countryside. As your councillor, it is not just attending council meetings, but continually engaging with residents, rural groups, farmers, and organisations. I’ll never forget the flooding on Christmas Eve just a few years ago, arranging to mobilise fire engines with sandbags trucked in saving houses from flooding. Living in the area I serve has given me the immediate contact with councils and residents where solutions are needed, including: presenting a petition at Lincolnshire County Council to get improvements to our roads, keeping litter under control with additional bins along country paths. I am truly honoured to have had your mandate to represent you at South Kesteven District Council. With your vote I can continue supporting you as your local councillor. Thank you.

Nigel Everleigh

Nigel Eveleigh

Ind

Firstly, residents need a better-run council. For too long, the Conservative administration has wasted taxpayers’ money. The half million pound loss on the Wherry’s Lane development and the £1.3 million lost on the abandoned Grantham University project are just two examples.

Dole Wood ward would benefit from having an efficiently run administration at the heart of any process and decision.

Secondly, I will work to protect our environment. I support the construction of cycle paths along the A15 to improve traffic flows and safety.

The Conservative attitude to opposing the Mallard Pass Solar Farm has been underwhelming. Villagers in Dole Wood have made a choice to live in a rural setting, not an industrialised one. Solar panels have a place - primarily on roofs of buildings - not on 2,105 acres of green fields.

Fly tipping continues to plague our countryside. Despite 1,532 reported instances recorded in 2022, the Conservative administration managed only three prosecutions.

In 2019, Dole Wood ward was uncontested. Therefore, I offer a genuine alternative. I will work with colleagues for a more effective and efficient council; one that does not presume anything, other than its duty to work for the communities it represents.

Glen ward

Penny Robins

Con

Unopposed

Isaac Newton ward

David Bellamy

David Bellamy

Con

Dear Isaac Newton ward residents, I am honoured to have represented you for the last four years and I am eager to continue serving you. As your district council representative, I promise to always do my best and be a tireless advocate for the issues that matter most to you.

While I can't guarantee positive outcomes every time, I pledge to work tirelessly to achieve the best possible results on issues related to the district council such as planning, environmental health and council housing. I won't make promises that go beyond my role, but I will always do everything in my power to address your concerns and needs.

Over the past four years, I've gained valuable experience and knowledge that will enable me to be even more effective in the future. Working collaboratively with my fellow Conservative candidate, we will bring a stronger, more united voice for Isaac Newton ward.

I ask for your support in the upcoming election. Please vote for Bellamy and Green on May 4, and together, let's continue to move Isaac Newton ward forward.

Thank you for your time.

Ben Green

Ben Green

Con

Dear residents of Isaac Newton ward, I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for district councillor in Isaac Newton ward once again. As your representative, I promise to be your voice in the council chamber, fighting for your best interests and standing up against wastefulness.

Our ward is truly unique, with a rich history that has shaped our world. From Sir Isaac Newton’s law of universal gravitation to the historical significance of RAF North Witham, Isaac Newton ward has made significant contributions to our society.

Over the past year, I have had the privilege of serving this incredible community, from South Witham to Little Ponton, including Colsterworth, and I am eager to continue this journey alongside you. Together, let’s build on the achievements of the past and work towards creating an even brighter future for Isaac Newton ward.

On Thursday, May 4, I ask for your support by casting your two votes for the Conservative Party in Isaac Newton ward. Let’s work together to make a real difference in the lives of our residents and preserve the special character of our area. Let’s keep it a desirable place to live, work and raise a family.

Archie Hine

Lab

No details received.

Mike Turner

Mike Turner

Green

Originally from the north west, I moved to Lincolnshire about five years ago. After a decade of working in banking, I moved to work in the wine industry and support farmers across the globe transitioning to a more sustainable future.

I will put environmental contingencies front and centre of any council plans, ensuring that the biodiversity disaster of the prolonged construction of the A52 relief road can never be repeated. I will also make a priority of reducing the prevalence of fly tipping, especially in rural areas.

My policies for urban areas of Lincolnshire will be to increase the infrastructure for active travel, including joined up cycle routes and pedestrianised zones. I will also argue for 20mph zones in residential areas and around all our schools.

Market and West Deeping ward

Candidate

Ashley Baxter

Ind

When first elected eight years ago, I was part of a tiny group of Independents at South Kesteven. It seems likely that there will soon be a much larger Independent team which would stop senior councillors from taking residents for granted.

I am relentless in challenging the performance of the council and the current culture of secrecy at SKDC. I am unpopular with some people because I have drawn attention to their lack of ideas, accountability, attendance and honesty. However, I have collaborated with councillors of all parties, as well as other Independents, to promote good ideas including better recycling, better planning and better health.

I continue to be very active in the Deepings and have been a stalwart member of campaigns to save the library, to protect Millfield and currently to re-open the leisure centre.

For many years, the council has been chaotic and mismanaged. We need a coherent strategy to support our communities including businesses but especially the most vulnerable, the old and the young.

I have worked well with Virginia Moran for four years. We both now support our colleague Martin Reilly who will be an excellent member of our Independent team.

Please vote for genuine Independents!

Bob Broughton

Bob Broughton

Ind

Dear elector, I have lived in Market Deeping since 1978, working here and raising my family, joining the town council in 1991 and subsequently SKDC, after gaining experience at local level, in 2007. Over these years I have mainly concentrated my energies in maintaining the now extensive parkland off Godsey Lane, building the BMX track after popular request from local youngsters about 20 years ago, landscaping and planting over 500 trees not only there, but around the town.

As chairman of two local charities I’m well aware of the challenges facing us with rising energy bills and the cost of living at the checkouts. The foodbank is now helping to support 15 families daily and constantly facing extra demands on it services, I’m delivering from there every week now to constituents who are struggling.

As president of Deeping United Football Club I have sponsored some of the teams, currently the ladies.

I’m always available to help and always willing to travel to West Deeping to those who can’t get to the town hall.

Am happy to continue with my work on your behalf but can only do so should you wish to favour me with your vote on May 4.

Pam Byrd

Pam Byrd

Ind

If you know me, you will be aware of my love for the Deepings and my contribution to improve our local services. I have demonstrated my commitment and leadership throughout many years of working, volunteering, and community activities. I am standing for election because I have the experience and determination to get a much fairer deal for the Deepings.

My ambition continues to be building a strong and healthy community across the Deepings.

This includes good access to outdoor activities and leisure facilities. Through my work on the Neighbourhood Plan, Market Deeping Town Council, and the Deepings Library extension project, I am working on the provision of leisure facilities and the protection of Millfield, as well as achieving other aspects of a healthy town.

Standing out from the crowd, I am genuinely Independent and have no political background, and no allegiance to any political party, group or individuals. My focus is to work constructively with others to ensure Deepings residents get their fair and rightful share of district funds, directed in the most productive ways for the benefit of our community. I can be relied on to work respectfully with others to achieve the best outcomes.

Xan Collins

Xan Collins

Ind

Dear elector, I moved to the Deepings in 1982, and have been a town councillor for a number of years. I originally stood as a Conservative candidate in 2011, and as Independent in 2015, and was elected as Independent. I continue to stand as Independent, as I don’t agree with being dictated to on which way to vote. I will not be changing political party if I get elected. I am committed to keep and maintain our local infrastructure, as I am appalled at the constant withdrawal of funding from district and Lincolnshire County Council.

I was involved at the start of Saving Library campaign. I have also fought to keep the Youth Group open, despite opposition, and am a trustee on behalf of the town council. I am a trustee of another local charity, volunteering and raising funds for both. As a volunteer councillor on the town council, I am not afraid of hard work.

People are struggling to pay their bills, and put food on their tables, and need help. If I am elected on May 4, I will fight to keep facilities that we hold dear to our hearts.

Virginia Moran

Virginia Moran

Ind

I was honoured to be elected as a district councillor in 2019. Whilst it was a steep learning curve I have been alternately dismayed, frustrated, alarmed and downright angry at the way the administration runs the council and at the appalling legacy they have constructed.

Over the last 12 years they have systematically taken away almost every facility within the Deepings, from closing their office here which enabled face-to-face advice to handing over responsibility for assets and their decision to close the leisure centre (after years of under-funding) and refuse point blank to help residents, in any way, to re-open it under their own management. I am proud to be chair of a group of residents who are now proceeding with re-opening the centre without SKDC support.

I am, with other Deepings genuine Independents, a very vocal opposition to their lack of scrutiny, denial of public speaking and their unethical spending plans. I continue to press the Deepings case at every opportunity.

It has been my privilege to help some of our most vulnerable residents with housing issues, assist with planning objections and the like.

I would be similarly honoured to continue my work for the next four years.

Martin Reilly

Martin Reilly

Ind

I have lived around The Deepings for about 20 years, having been brought up in Corby. I have extensive commercial experience having owned my own businesses and worked in many diverse industries. I have campaigned to SKDC for a fair deal for the residents of the Towngate East development - the estate where I live with my family, also taking up safety issues with the authorities on behalf of the residents I am a founding committee member of the group set up to save Deepings Leisure Centre, actively working on its refurbishment and I’m convinced we can succeed in reopening this fantastic community asset.

My main concerns are:

The Deepings Leisure Centre.

Stopping the overdevelopment of the area without facilities improvements and ensuring developers deliver their promises.

Improving housing conditions, especially affordable housing

Improving the town centre by encouraging the right businesses into the town

Lobbying the Police Commissioner to actively improve safety in our neighbourhoods

Getting a fair share of council spend the Deepings

Giving proper scrutiny to the ruling administrations decisions

I am standing as an independent as this is the best way to ensure a fair deal for the Deepings and the whole of South Kesteven.

Morton ward

Sue Woolley

Con

Unopposed.

Stamford All Saints ward

Breda-Rae Griffin

Con

I am delighted to be standing again as one of your Councillors for All Saint’s ward in Stamford. This has been my home for the last 33 years and I know the ward inside out, which helps me to serve this ward to the best of my ability.

My background is in education, teaching locally at both The Exeter School and The Queen Eleanor School for over 25 years alongside my passion for ballroom and Latin American dancing, I am also a keen advocate of supporting the Stamford Cadets which enables the next generation to learn vital life skills.

I am standing to continue improving Stamford and preserving the unique nature of our town, I have significant concerns about the Stamford North development with the size, design, lack of amenities and environmental issues with the site.

I am also standing for support to our great local businesses, better access to healthcare, further action on climate change and promoting arts and culture across the town.

Stamford has been here over 1000 years, a legacy, and to continue being part of this legacy for future generations is a very exciting prospect. Please vote for Breda and Nicola in All Saints.

Habib Rahman

Lib Dem

I have lived in Stamford since 1993, running a restaurant in Stamford for the last 30 years. I am an active supporter of Stamford and what it stands for: A historic town.

Together, we overcame the covid pandemic, which was the greatest disaster of our generation, and I have been moved by the residents' resilience during some extraordinary challenging periods. I want to contribute by supporting primary schools' breakfast clubs, foodbanks and local charities.

I would campaign for there to be additional parking, for town residents and shoppers, which would draw tourists from outside and let them appreciate our town and offer independent businesses greater opportunity to expand.

I would like to make our neighbourhood a safer place by keeping the streetlights on during darkness, and by working with the police to combat antisocial behaviour and problems in the neighbourhood.

I would like zero-tolerance for fly-tipping, and the cleaning up of our area to help restore the natural beauty of our surroundings, which will create a more sustainable future and ensure a safe, healthy community for all.

I would also campaign for a second GP surgery for Stamford as a healthy community is a far healthier environment for us all.

Nicola Sandall

Nicola Sandall

Con

Born in Stamford, I have lived in this area my whole life, leaving only for drama school in London and touring with a theatre company at home and abroad. Today I live with my partner Andrew and bulldogs on the old Williamson Cliffe brickyard. I am proud to be one of The Mayor’s Guides, a small team of history enthusiasts giving historic tours of the town. I run Stamford Showstoppers, an amateur theatre group putting on musicals at the Corn Exchange Theatre, and I am also involved with many other performing groups.

Over the years I have helped with many council events. I love theatre, history, working with people, especially children and like to support diversity. I want to help promote our town, for locals and visitors alike, for small businesses, entertainment and make Stamford a place for all ages whilst keeping our natural beauty. A town for everyone.

We have something that has been here over 1,000 years, a legacy, and to be part of this legacy for future generations is a very exciting prospect. Stamford needs a voice and I would be honoured to represent our town on the district council if you vote for me. Thank you.

Max Sawyer

Max Sawyer

Ind

Born 1951 in Greenwich, London.

Married to Audrey for 45 years, three children, three grandchildren.

Family moved to Stamford in 1953.

Attended St John's School, the Bluecoat School and Stamford School (under 11+ scheme).

Have lived in Stamford most of my life, apart from six years when I was teaching in Peterborough.

Retired (2010) teacher of maths and science, last 26 years of my career at Stamford School.

Served on 2011-2015 and 2015-2019 Stamford Town Council, resigned 2018 when mayor for reasons I am happy to explain.

Had some successes as a councillor - and admittedly some failures.

Ready to take up the challenge again.

Standing for Stamford Town Council and SKDC as fully independent candidate - no association with any party or group, however informal.

If elected to either council, Stamford's interests will be my priority, certainly not SKDC's.

Chairman of Barnack and District Branch of The Royal British Legion.

Local cricket umpire, but taking this year off.

If you don't vote for me, please vote for someone, so that your elected councillors have the greatest possible democratic mandate.

Stamford St George's ward

Angela Carter-Begbie

Angela Carter-Begbie

Reform UK

Angela Carter-Begbie is running for South Kesteven District Council in St George’s ward, and town council in St John’s ward. Angela is also running for the Reform UK party with a mission to support Stamford.

As a Councillor, she has attended all meetings and took part in all events, inside and outside of her wards.

Angela has been fighting against the Mallard Pass Solar Farms, against Cherry Holt’s housebuilding on natural and flood-risk lands, taking in concerns from all residents, and is a great believer of allowing free movements and supporting human rights.

If elected to SKDC, this will give Angela a greater voice to bring improvements to Stamford, and push SKDC to actually help Stamford.

Angela will be hanging out at Café Black on the Stamford High Street, for everyone to pop in and discuss what you want done for your town.

You can find her on Saturday, April 29, between 10am and 2.30pm, and Wednesday, April 26 and May 3, between 2pm and 5pm. You can also get in touch via email at: AngelaForReform@gmail.com

Angela would like to point out her election leaflets were by Solopress of 9 Stock Road, Southend-On-Sea, SS2 5QF.

Breda Griffin

Gloria Johnson

Con

I have lived and worked in Stamford for the last 42 years. In 2021-2022 I had the honour to represent our town as your mayor. I met some amazing people and I was proud to stand up for Stamford.

I have been actively involved in raising fund for our outdoor gym in the recreation ground. In recognition they named the junior area Glo Jo's Corner, which is very special.

I continue to support the ongoing regeneration of the Cummins site which will create new business space and jobs and encourage more visitors.

Over the last four years I have been active in supporting residents and representing your views.

I have served on three committees including vice chairman of the environment scrutiny committee discussing how we can support the reduction of emissions and making our town cleaner and healthier.

I was also honoured to be elected as vice chairman of the council.

I have thoroughly enjoyed and embraced my role representing you and I have given it my all and I want to thank you for giving me that opportunity and ask you to do so again on May 4.

Rhea Rayside

Rhea Rayside

Lib Dem

I am pleased to be your Liberal Democrat candidate for St George’s ward.

I moved to Stamford in 2017 and immediately fell in love with the town, the people, the artistic technique of the architecture and picturesque landscapes, a sentiment shared by my family.

During this time, I have been a key member of Second Helpings, former founding member of Stamford Anti-Racism Group and currently an active member of Stamford Climate Action Group and George's Food hub. At present, along with my team, I lead 'soup with me' a soup kitchen held on Thursdays. Passionate and actively tackling issues such as food waste, mental health, food poverty and cost of living crisis - supplying schools with food packages for families and support for the elderly - hosting a weekly over 60s luncheon.

If elected, I hope to improve traffic congestion, parking, and implement an emergency plan committee. I intend to address the lack of youth groups and access to healthcare. I look forward to serving the community, supporting access to services and focus on climate change initiatives.

I am standing to continue the hard work of our current Lib Dem councillor, Amanda Wheeler, who is standing down after four years.

Stamford St John's ward

Richard Cleaver

Richard Cleaver

Ind

I’m committed to Stamford. I volunteer at the Second Helpings food project and the Stamford Visitor Centre, and I’m a trustee of the Unity Centre and the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

I support the campaign to save as much of the Quarry Farm site from development as we can. I’m working to ensure that the Stamford North development does not damage the town, and that no more of Stamford’s greenfield sites are earmarked for development in future.

We must strengthen Stamford’s retail, arts, and tourism sectors, and I support the efforts to reopen our museum.

We need to properly maintain our roads and increase safe cycle routes. I’m already promoting 20mph zones and have set up our Community Speedwatch scheme.

I continue to campaign for better GP provision. I’m also supporting having our hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit upgraded to an Urgent Treatment Centre.

We need a well-run council. Broken promises to extend the Cattle Market Car Park, drastic cuts to the arts and culture budget, and the failure to deal with problem parking at the bus station are examples of why we need new councillors in charge.

Stamford needs strong Independent voices. Please support me in this election.

Bob Sandall

Robert Sandall

Con

We (see Sue Sandall below) have lived in Stamford most of our lives and have been on the town and district council for several years. We had the honour of being Stamford’s mayor, myself 2012/13 and my wife 2015/16. Over the years we have worked well together as a team for Stamford.

After long talks with SKDC we have achieved the return of Uffington Road and Empingham Road playing fields under Stamford Town Council’s control. We will help them grow and thrive and they are retained as sports facilities in perpetuity.

We will continue to press for all future development in the town to be sustainable and appropriate for the area. The number of houses, location, traffic problems, environment issues, infrastructure and facilities should all be carefully considered. The lack of doctors needs to be addressed urgently.

We feel very strongly about conservation and preservation of the planet for further generations.

Stamford is a beautiful town and we want to make sure the history is preserved. We support local businesses and facilities for the town to grow and attract tourists.

Please vote for Robert and Susan on May 4. Thank you.

Sue Sandall

Susan Sandall

Con

See details for Robert Sandall, above.

Stamford St Mary's ward

Harrish Bisnauthsing

Harrish Bisnauthsing

Lib Dem

Your local candidate is a familiar face in Stamford, where he has lived and raised his four children with his wife Pamela.

Harrish was formerly an electronics engineer in the RAF, a counsellor helping patients in need and a managing director of a computer firm.

He has been serving as a councillor for both Stamford Town and South Kesteven District Councils for several years and has the highest attendance record at council meetings. He always fights for Stamford.

Harrish worked collaboratively with other members of the town and district councils and local campaigners in securing the building of the skate park at Recreation Ground and recently the addition to Stamford of the ownership of the toilet building, in order that it can be brought to a good standard of functionality. Harrish worked hard with others to save our St Mary’s Surgery from closure. For the growing population of Stamford we need a new GP surgery in Stamford.

Harrish wants to be your local champion. He is asking you to vote for him in this coming election on the 4 May 2023. As always he will work hard for every resident of Stamford.

Judi Clarke

Green

No longer standing.

Julie Clarke

Julie Clarke

Ind

Since moving to Stamford, I have immersed myself in the local community, working to make sure it remains the beautiful town I came to live in 10 years ago, when it was voted 'Britain’s Best Place to Live'.

I feel very strongly that independent councillors are better equipped to serve local needs. The issues that concern residents locally are not the same as those they consider when they cast their vote in a general election, rightly focusing their thoughts on national issues like security, interest rates, tax and house prices. The government of the day, whichever colour it was, could not have helped in our successful struggle, during covid, to keep our local GP surgery open. I did! Nor can they ensure our unique heritage and healthcare needs are considered in new housing developments. I do!

Many of our green spaces and leisure facilities, including our much-loved arts centre and our famous markets are locally governed. These things matter to us locally. As an Independent councillor, representing you, I will campaign and vote on matters in the interests of Stamford residents, not a party’s national priorities. The clue is in the name: local elections. I respectfully ask for your vote.

Jane Kingman

Jane Kingman

Con

I have lived in Stamford for nearly four years but I am no newcomer to Stamford.

I lived here from 1977 to 1994 and I have a great love for this town.

I relocated to Bourne and served on the town council for 21 years and SKDC for the last eight years.

I was mayor of Bourne 2008-2009

I am down to earth person and my door is always open to any one if they need help of any kind.

I take the role of councillor seriously and do my utmost to fulfil it.

I want to put my experience of my time on the councils into Stamford to make a difference on all levels

If you vote for me I will do my best to help as many people as I can and put your questions to SKDC to try to get things done.

Whatever you may think of the mayhem currently taking place in Westminster. I will work with all parishes, community groups, residents and local businesses to ensure that everyone's interests are looked after, irrespective of party politics.

I look forward to seeing as many of you I can on the campaign trail.

Toller ward

Chris Clark

Lincolnshire Independents

No details received.

Amanda Gee

Reform UK

The connection between local and national governance is increasingly eroding; it urgently needs Reform.

I will question where your taxes are going and what stops your council from focussing on Toller Ward’s needs. SKDC, right up to Westminster, need to be accountable, in accordance with voters democratic wishes. It starts with you, using me as your mouthpiece, right here.

I will be an active gatherer of Toller Ward views and requirements. I promise to feed these to SKDC and keep the local community informed of their performance.

Protection of our agri economy, and appreciation of the importance of investing in it, is key. Infrastructure, rather than big state/ big tech, is what we need. Local issues affecting Toller include rural crime, abysmal roads, absence of useful public transport, support for local business and the community.

Reform UK’s common sense approach is for everyone; there’s no Left/ Right, just Right/ Wrong. Use this opportunity to ensure a bottom-up approach to local government which informs higher government of rural needs, and holds them accountable. We need good policies, not Westminster politics that pass us by.

Work with me to do this: Vote Reform UK: Don’t just hope for it; vote for it.

Alexander Mitchell

Social Democratic Party

No details received.

Murray Turner

Murray Turner

Lib Dem

I am the elected councillor for Toller ward having won a by-election in December. My family and I moved to Billingborough from Hertfordshire in June 2004. I work as a telecoms professional. In addition to being an SKDC councillor I am a Billingborough parish councillor. I am also chairman of both Pointon football club and Billingborough Horbling and Threekingham cricket club. I am a lifelong Liberal and have been a party member since the 1990s. A keen rugby player in my earlier years, I believe that providing sports activities and facilities for younger people helps to provide structure, discipline and a sense of community and wellbeing for participants. Since taking office I have enjoyed helping local people and acting as an intercessor between them and the council. In addition, with large-scale green energy production and a new reservoir in planning close to the ward of Toller I am liaising with the relevant bodies on behalf of the local community. I am conscientious and hard working, so if you want a local councillor that works hard for you, then please vote Murray Turner again on May 4.

Tony Vaughan

Tony Vaughan

Con

I have a business background supplying technology for cancer diagnosis and treatment and have set up and successfully managed small companies in the Lincolnshire area, where I have lived and worked for over 25 years. After a long career I would like to share my experiences to help support young and established local enterprises.

I am sensitive to the many concerns of residents of our rural communities about issues affecting them and their neighbours, such as plans for the Lincolnshire reservoir and a proliferation of large and small solar ‘farms’. In our beautiful countryside peace and pedestrian safety is marred by speeding traffic and HGVs and also by antisocial flytipping and litter.

I believe in the power of a joined-up approach to local government and thorough two-way communication with residents and between neighbouring parish, district and county councils. I welcome improvements to local infrastructure but above all the collective voices of local residents must be heard as we deal with change.