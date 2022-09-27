More news, no ads

A low-flying plane was spotted in the skies above Stamford this afternoon (Tuesday, September 26).

The plane, a Hercules, is owned by the United States Air Force.

It was flying above Stamford at an altitude of 2,000 feet having left its base in RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk early this afternoon.

A low-flying plane above Stamford

A grob tutor from RAF Wittering also travelled over the Stamford and Bourne area at a similar time.

A low-flying plane above Stamford

American fighter jets were spotted in the skies above Stamford.

Did you get a picture of the planes? Email them to maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.