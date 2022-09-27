United States Air Force Hercules plane flies over Stamford
Published: 16:05, 27 September 2022
| Updated: 16:05, 27 September 2022
A low-flying plane was spotted in the skies above Stamford this afternoon (Tuesday, September 26).
The plane, a Hercules, is owned by the United States Air Force.
It was flying above Stamford at an altitude of 2,000 feet having left its base in RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk early this afternoon.
A grob tutor from RAF Wittering also travelled over the Stamford and Bourne area at a similar time.
