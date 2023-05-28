We take a look at what was making the news up to 200 years ago.

May 24, 2013

Councillors will discuss plans to build a £5m football ground and sports centre.

Stamford Town Council's planning committee will hold its monthly meeting at the town hall in St Mary's Hill on Tuesday.

On the agenda is the joint plan between Stamford AFC, the Burghley House Preservation Trust and New College Stamford to build on land off Ryhall Road.

Outline plans for the facility were approved by South Kesteven District Council in March. Councillors will be discussing a full and detailed application.

The Daniels will use the new floodlit football ground and the building at weekends and New College students and other community groups that currently use the college's amenities in Drift Road will use the building during the week.

Town councillors will discuss the application and pass their recommendations on to the district council for consideration.

Ten other applications are also on the agenda. Members of the public are welcome to speak at the meeting, which starts at 7.30pm.

A wave machine at a swimming pool which has been broken since Christmas is working again.

The popular machine at Stamford Leisure Pool in Drift Road, Stamford, was fixed this week.

The machine, which operates on Tuesday evenings and at weekends, broke at the end of last year and a delay in getting the parts to repair it meant it's been out of order for hundreds of swimmers.

To celebrate, the pool is offering a special price of £9.99 for a family of two adults and two children or one adult and three children tomorrow, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

Business manager at the pool Michael Chester said: “We are delighted the wave machine has been fixed for our swimmers.”

Historians gathered together for Stamford's first ever heritage fair.

Stallholders included the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust which showcased the work members have been doing over the last five years to conserve the newspaper's archives and make them available to the public. The Men of Stones and Stamford Hospital Heritage Group also had stalls.

There was also information about Burghley House, the Stamford Survey Group, Browne's Hospital, the town council and Stamford Decorative and Fine Art Society.

Organiser Jean Orpin said: “The fair provided an excellent opportunity for local historians to get together and for visitors to see how many groups are engaged in history locally.”

Members of Rutland Local History and Record Society, Langham Village History Group and Lyddington Manor History Society also attended.

A team of 14 runners pounded the streets of Sheffield as they took part in a half-marathon in a bid to help a little girl with cerebral palsy.

The runners were part of Team Jess, a campaign set up byAli Peat, of Helpston, to help Jessica Howard, four, who lives in the village and suffers from the condition.

The runners, who took part in the Sheffield half-marathon on Sunday, May 12, have raised about £9,000.

It will go towards helping Jess to fly to America for an operation – or if she is lucky enough to have the treatment on the NHS, intensive physiotherapy.

Jess, her twin sister Eva and the girls' parents Hayley and David were in Sheffield to cheer on the runners.

Ali said: “Fourteen people went out and all 14 came back. Everyone did extremely well.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere and it was really great to have Jess and her parents there supporting us.”

May 22, 1998

A so-called practical joker is baffling visitors to Stamford by altering signposts designed to help tourists.

The mischief-maker has been constantly tampering with signs in Red Lion Square and the High Street for about a year.

More often than not - due to the phantom sign changer – they indicate to visitors that the Meadows can be reached by heading up Barn Hill and the Brewery Museum is in Maiden Lane.

And instead of being in St Paul's Street, historic Stamford School appears to be somewhere in the town centre.

Eagle-eyed Stamfordian Peter Grant, of Stirling Road, has been keeping a close watch on the signs. He said: “For months now the signposts have been confusing visitors.

“It is a case of 'Welcome to Stamford, Stay Awhile Amidst its Ancient Charms' – if you can find them!”

The signs belong to South Kesteven District Council, which blames the problem on a persistent trouble-maker.

Council spokesman Harry Thomas said: “This practical joker is doing Stamford's tourist trade no good at all.

“We are now in touch with the firm which makes the signs and are discussing ways of making them less prone to vandalism.”

Stamford is preparing to do battle with a property developer which wants to replace the town's most popular sports facility with new homes.

David Wilson Homes has confirmed it has entered a legal agreement with BTR, owner of the Lincoln Road sports ground, to build homes on the site.

In a letter to Stamford Town Council the company say although no plans have yet been submitted, it intends to apply for permission for housing development before buying the site.

But councillors are committed to fighting the plans and want to start a campaign to ensure the development will not go ahead.

Coun Dickon Sinker said: “This is amenity land, and as far as I know always has been.

“We must fight tooth and nail to keep it.”

Coun Sinker is due to meet a South Kesteven District Council finance officer with town clerk Tony Wain to persuade SKDC to buy it.

The letter from David Wilson Homes pointed out that the Lincolnshire Local Plan allows for 10,000 homes to be built in Stamford, Market Deeping, Bourne and Grantham between 1991 and 2011, and some of them would be built in Stamford.

With less land available on the outskirts of the town, the company believes homes will have to be built on sites within Stamford.

More than 325 skeletons have been uncovered during routine operations at Castle Cement, Ketton,

The skeletons – the biggest find at the cement works in more than 25 years – are part of what is thought to be a pagan Roman burial site.

It was discovered while quarry workers at the cement works were stripping top soil ready for the removal of clay for cement manufacture.

Quarry manager Barry Bedford said: “We found what we thought was a Roman body about three or four weeks ago, and then started finding a lot more last week.

“We can tell they are pagan Roman from the practice of decapitating the dead bodies and placing the head next to the feet before burying.”

Castle Cement has an archaeologist on site whenever it is preparing areas for excavation.

“We would hate to think that any find – especially one like this – could be lost. This way, someone is on hand to check everything we do and spot even the smallest thing like a coin,” Mr Bedford said.

May 25, 1973

A brave Colsterworth man who saved his own life in a horrific quarry accident was facing another crucial operation in Grantham Hospital today.

The operation on 59-year-old Mr Frederick Barnard, who lost most of his left hand in the accident, will tell if the thumb can be saved.

It was on Friday that Mr Barnard's hand was ripped open when a wire rope slipped as he was trying to move a piece of ironstone from a rail wagon at the British Steel Corporation's Sproxton mine.

Then, with blood pouring from his hand, first aid expert Mr Barnard gave workmates vital instructions on how to apply a tourniquet.

Said his wife Mary at the family's 56 High Street, Colsterworth, home: “Fred told me in hospital that he kept on having to tell his mates to put the thing on properly.

“Apparently they had a number of attempts, but Fred told then he was still losing too much blood. In the end they got it right.

“Fred kept saying that he probably saved his own life because of his knowledge of first aid.”

Later at Grantham Hospital he went through a four-hour operation to amputate most of the hand, and was given blood transfusions.

Local law-abiding shotgun users are being urged to mount a protest over plans which could turn them into innocent victims of a Government clamp-down on criminals.

And a Stamford gunsmith is worried that not enough of the shooting public know of the consequences involved.

Both Mr T. Grimley and Mr. A. Dean, partners iin Francis and Dean, gunsmiths, St Mary's Hill have asked customers if they know about the Green Paper proposals.

Said Mr Grimley: “Hardly any of our customers, all shooting men, have heard of the proposals.”

Mr Grimley is urging his customers to write to their local MP after they have read the Green Paper.

Now the Government propose to include self-loading rifles and pump and repeater shotguns as “prohibited weapons” in the Firearms Act

And this is the proposed law that would hit the shooting man hardest.

These types of gun are used by many men for clay pigeon shooting, and by farmers for pest and vermin control.

Police are investigating the desecration of a grave in the Lawn Cemetery, Uppingham, an incident described by Mr Noel Branston, Clerk to the Parish Council, as “disgusting and macabre.”

Mr Branston told councillors at Monday's meeting: “It was a fairly recent grave. The turf from the surface had been put on one side and the grave was then dug out, almost exposing the coffin.

“The headstone, which weighs something like one-and-a-half cwts., had been lifted from its supports and placed end-ways on top of the coffin.

“It is a disgraceful and uncanny affair and most distressing to the relatives. One wonders what kind of human being would do such a thing.”

Mr Branston said afterwards that the person or persons responsible must have used spades or other digging implements and added: “The possibilities of both theft and black magic, or call it what you will, have been considered.

“There has been a good deal of that sort of thing recently and it makes one wonder. I doubt if children were responsible in view of the weight of the headstone.

The police have also not excluded both these possibilities.

May 25. 1923

Former Stamfordian's Promotion – Mr. Frank Swaby (eldest son of ex-Supt. Swaby, formerly of Stamford and now of Louth) has been promoted to the rank of Inspector in the Leeds Police Force. His many friends in this district will be pleased to learn of the rapid success which has marked his career.

Railway Promotion – Mr. Trotter, who was for some years station-master at Essendine, and later removed to Doncaster, has been promoted district superintendent of the L. and N.E. Railway at Leeds.

Concert – An interesting concert was brought off in the Albert Hall, Stamford, on Thursday night, the proceeds of which were devoted to the Congregational church organ fund. The concert was organised by the members of the Thursday evening classes, and a highly interesting programme of songs, dances, recititions, etc., evoked merited applause from the large audience. The collection realised a substantial sum for the organ fund, and the promoters are to be congratulated on the great success attending their efforts.

Found Dead In Garden – Mr. Godfrey Phillips, deputy coroner, conducted an inquest at Stamford Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon on the body of George Boyall, 73, a retired platelayer, living at 14, Rock-road. On Sunday morning Mr. Boyall went into his garden and about 10 minutes later his wife found him lying dead on the pathway. Dr. W. A. Hawes said that death was due to a diseased heart, coupled with senility of that organ, and the deputy coroner returned a verdict of “accidental death.”

Reliability Trials – The 16th annual run from London to Edinburgh, organised by the Motor Cycling Club, Ltd., was held on Friday. The start was from Wrotham Park, near Barnet. The first man left at 7 p.m. and was due at Stamford at 11.2 p.m. 126 solo motor cycles, 91 side-cars, 20 cycle-cars, and 118 cars, making a total of 355, were started off. The arrangements for lighting and marking the road through Stamford was carried out by members of the Stamford Motor Cycle Club, illuminated arrows being places at various points, and white arrows marked on the roads through the town. All competitors stopped at the George Hotel, Grantham, for breakfast, this being the first stop from London.

Bourne

Deaths In America – News has just been received of the death at Waterloo, U.S.A., of two former residents of Bourne. Mr. Wm. Andrew, who died suddenly on April 18th, migrated from Bourne over 40 years ago. He was 72 years of age and was a member of a then well-known family in Bourne. Deceased was a brother of Mrs. H. Fairchild, who now resides at Boston. Two days later Mrs. George Andrews died at the age of 70, also at Waterloo. She also belonged to a very old Bourne family, her maiden name being Christian. This information has been communicated to our correspondent by Mr. Robert Jarvis, who was one of a number of Bourne residents who, with the two named deceased and others, emigrated about the same time.

Sports Tournament – On Whit-Monday a tennis and bowls tournament was played on the Congregational sports ground, there being 16 entries for each. The bowls was a “knock out” competition, which was won by Mr. Will Hinson, with Mr. J. E. Nixon as second. In the tennis tournament there were mixed doubles, but as the tournament was unfinished, the prizes were awarded on average, the winners were Miss E. Lunn and Mr. J. Sones, with an average of 7, and Miss J Pick and Mr. A. Lunn with an average of 5. Tea provided on the grounds, to which 60 sat down, was managed by a ladies' committee.

May 23, 1873

This morning 42 members of the Stamford Rifle Corps proceeded to Boston, to take part in battalion drill.

We believe there is no likelihood of the two Land Societies in Stamford agreeing to amalgamation.

Petitions in favour of continuing the exemption of Sunday schools from the payment of rates were largely signed in Stamford on Sunday last.

The Marquis of Exeter and a large party of officers of the Northamptonshire and Rutland Militia arrived at Burghley on Saturday from Northampton, where the regiment is in training under command of his Lordship. Rookshooting was the object of the visit, and there being plenty of flyers the party enjoyed good sport.

The winterly weather which set in on the 12th, and continued to the morning of the 20th inst. has been very destructive to the blossoms and young fruit in all exposed situations in this locality. We hear from various quarters that pears and plums have been almost entirely destroyed, the frost on Saturday and Monday nights having been very severe. The last frost made sad havoc with the potato shoots. Wall fruit generally is a failure, and the only trees and bushes that at present promise a crop are apple, gooseberry, currant & raspberry.

The flower beds at the Stamford Cemetery and the grounds generally have become exceedingly attractive, and large numbers of persons now visit the place daily when the weather will permit. The piece of land recently acquired is enclosed and planted with shrubs and trees, all of which are putting out foliage, and the new walks are being laid with fine Helpston gravel. The cemetery is now one of the neatest and most picturesque that is to be found in the Midland Counties.

Price of Bark – On Friday last about 215 tons of new oak bark, the property of the Marquis of Exeter, was sold by auction by Messrs. Richardson at the George Hotel, Stamford; the average price was £4 per ton.

We are asked to call the attention of the borough authorities to the fact that the ancient footway from Stamford to Ryhall is now practically useless, it having been completely ploughed up near Emlyn's Close, and reduced in dimensions of less than a foot in other part of what was open field. The valuer under the Inclosure Act undertook to stone the path, but no preparations have been made to carry out the undertaking. Indeed the occupier of Ryhall fields has ploughed up a continuation of the footpath; and it is not improbable that in the course of time this ancient footway will be entirely obliterated, unless those whose duty it is to uphold the public rights bestir themselves in time. An ancient footway across the open field to Tolethorpe was also to have been preserved, but fencing has been placed across it in various parts, so that it is now unavailable.

May 23, 1823

Stamford United Lodge of Odd Fellows.

The Stamford Loyal United Society of Odd Fellows will this year hold their twenty-third Anniversary on Monday the 26th of May, at the house of Brother Saile, the New Salutation Inn, where every subscriber is requested to meet, at Ten o'clock, to settle the accounts, and to attend in procession to Divine service; and all Non-subscribers are hereby invited – Divine Service at half-past Eleven. Dinner at Two; Ordinary and Extraordinary 6s. Each.

By order, Saml. Woods, Secretary.

N.B. The fine for not attending divine service will be put in force. Stamford, May 15, 1823.

Two men have been apprehended at Manchester for passing notes of Messrs.Taylors and Lloyds, of Birmingham, stolen from the London Ballook Coach in the month of December last; we are requested to caution our readers not to take any Five Pound note, issued by that firm, which have not an engraved “Bee-hive” conspicuously printed on the face of them.

On Thursday the 15th inst. an inquest was taken at Scot Willoughby, in this county, before George White, gent. coroner, on the body of Thomas Bacon, (the infant son of Martin Bacon, of that place, farming-man,) whose death was occasioned by drinking scalding water from a teapot spout. The Jury without hesitation returned a verdict of accidental death.

On Thursday the 15th inst. an inquest was held at Gosberton, by Mr. Mastin, coroner, on the body of John Ingall, the postman from Gosberton to Donington, who was found drowned in a ditch by the road side. As the unfortunate man had been making merry at a wedding, it is supposed he slipped from the path and perished for want of assistance. Verdict, found drowned.

We are concerned to state that Dr. Willis sustained a fall in dismounting from his horse in Essendine Park last week, by which some of his ribs were broken. The accident was occasioned by the servant's hastily snatching at the bridle.

At Melton Mowbray Whitsun fair on Tuesday last, there was but a small show of fat beasts, which sold well at brisk prices. Of store beasts an indifferent supply. The pleasure fair was considered very dull.

At Deeping wood fair on Wednesday higher prices and a readier sale were obtained than for some time past; the quantity of wood was not so large as in some former years. The horse fair was small.

Crowland – We have to congratulate the inhabitants of this ancient town on the successful manner in which they re-opened their market yesterday. According to a plan previously arranged, several of the first graziers in the neighbourhood penned their prime sheep, some of which excited the highest admiration; and though the thing was so new and the time so short, the town was soon filled with butchers, jobbers, &c. from all the adjacent country, and in several instances from very distant places. In consequence, the sale of stock was rapid, and everything was disposed of. At 12 o'clock, the Town-officers, the Rector, the Surgeon, and many others of the respectable inhabitants, proceeded with a band of excellent music, and a flag with an appropriate inscription, through the various streets, halting several times to give cheers, &c.; but what was most particularly striking in the arrangement was the whole resting on their ancient and very singular triangular bridge to play the national anthem, after which the welkin resounded with their loud huzzas.