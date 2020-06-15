What will high streets in Stamford, Oakham, Uppingham, Bourne and the Deepings look like when they reopen and how will shoppers be kept safe?
Published: 06:00, 15 June 2020
Posters and signs have gone up in town centres as non-essential shops reopen from today (Monday, June 15).
The latest government guidelines say retailers, closed since March, have to take steps to protect customers and staff, including limiting the number of customers allowed inside at one time.
They will also need to have protective coverings on large items which may be touched by passing shoppers, and must clean objects and surfaces frequently.
