Thousands of students across the country will receive their AS and A-level results tomorrow morning (August 17).

In May and June, 16 and 17-year-olds sat their final exams, and those school leavers hoping to secure a place at their top choice university faced an anxious summer holidays waiting for an outcome.

Students will be able to collect their results in person from 8am at their schools or colleges.

The UCAS Hub, the system used to track university applications, receives A-level results directly and will also update from 8am - although the results themselves will still have to be collected in person.

If decisions over an application have been made by a university and UCAS have been notified, students can expect to see their offers updated to either unconditional, unconditional changed course or unsuccessful.

An unconditional means that a student’s place on their chosen course has been confirmed. This may be your firm or insurance offer, or both.

Unconditional changed course means that although a student may not have the necessary grades for their preferred option, a university will propose a similar course that requires lower grades.

These students will have five days to talk with the university about their changed offer before making a decision.

Receiving an unsuccessful means that a student has not been accepted by their university choices and are now eligible to enter clearing.

The clearing process matches potential students to university places that are not yet filled.

Any applicant who has made a UCAS undergraduate application and doesn't have any offers, or any they want to accept, can go through clearing.

Clearing only runs for a limited amount of time from July 5 to October 17.