The announcement that 650 homes could start the ball rolling on the ‘Stamford North’ development has been greeted with mixed emotions this week.

As first revealed in last week’s Mercury, Larkfleet Homes has launched a public consultation for its proposed Monarch Park development on the current Quarry Farm area of Stamford, giving people the opportunity to look at the plans and express their views.

If approved in the future by South Kesteven District Council, the development by Larkfleet would comprise one and two-bedroomed flats through to five-bedroomed family homes. Some homes would be marketed as ‘affordable’ properties.

The land is currently known as Quarry Farm

Alongside the homes there would be a country park measuring one-third of a square kilometre, a local centre with shops, services and a community hall, play areas, sports pitches and a multi-use games area for netball, basketball and five-a-side football.

There is no mention of a new GP surgery - something many residents have called for in Stamford.

Lt Col George Woolf, a retired teacher who lives in Casterton Road, said he felt the proposed development should be an opportunity to provide patients in the Stamford area with choice.

An outline of the area proposed for new homes

“A choice of two practices would be to the benefit of everyone’s health, given that many people have faced problems with Lakeside recently,” he said.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford, which is the only provider of GP services in the town, faced much criticism after it stopped routine appointments at the St Mary’s Medical Centre off Wharf Road, switching patients to the Sheepmarket Surgery off Ryhall Road or encouraging them to make online or phone appointments.

It was also criticised by patients who were left waiting in long phone queues to speak to a receptionist. The phone system was replaced last month and Lakeside Healthcare Stamford was subjected to a Care Quality Commission inspection. A report on the inspection’s findings is due out later this month.

In addition to a call for a new surgery, residents have suggested the infrastructure of the town, such as roads and sewers, will not be able to cope with the development.

The area called 'Monarch Park' would comprise new housing and a country park to the north

There have also been concerns raised about the environmental impact - the former quarry land has become a haven for birds, butterflies, bees, dragonflies, frogs, and protected bats and newts, and grows many rare wildflowers.

An online petition has been launched by Lise Griffiths who lives locally with her young family, and visits the area multiple times a week for walks and bike rides.

While Monarch Park would bring 650 homes, the ‘Stamford North’ development would bring a total of 1,300 more properties to the town.

Richard Cleaver (Ind), a recently elected Lincolnshire county councillor who represents Stamford, said no planning application should be considered until a ‘master plan’ for the entire development has been published and agreed.

“That master plan must include locations allocated for shopping that is adequate for the whole of the Stamford North development and a GP surgery, preferably towards the western end of the site,” he said, adding that these are not mentioned in South Kesteven District Council’s policies for development, nor Rutland County Council’s, which is responsible for the westernmost section of ‘Stamford North’.

In response to the points people have raised, a spokesman for Larkfleet said its financial contributions through the community infrastructure levy would help to fund an additional GP, but that it would be for the local authorities and the NHS to determine how to use the contributions.

They added that a detailed botanical survey was carried out and steps would be taken to mitigate environmental impact, including planting trees, putting in tunnels under new roads for small animals, alongside the creation of the country park.

“Larkfleet is looking to achieve no net loss to biodiversity and is committed to offering a long term net gain on the site,” they added.

Nick Robins (Con) from South Kesteven District Council and Ian Razzell (Con) from Rutland County Council are both responsible for planning on their local authorities and issues a joint statement saying: “This proposal is part of the comprehensive Stamford North development, which extends into the county of Rutland.

"An allocation has been made in South Kesteven District Council’s Local Plan, which has been subject to a thorough independent examination by a Government Inspector prior to being adopted as the council's planning policy in January 2020.

"The sustainability appraisal and assessment of sites for development accompanying this plan include robust assessment of a range of environmental considerations related to the policies of the plan, as a whole, and the allocation of this comprehensive extension to Stamford.

"An allocation has also been made within the submitted Rutland Local Plan for the part of the comprehensive development that falls within Rutland. The submitted local plan for Rutland is awaiting its public examination by an independent

inspector.

"The text of the submitted Rutland Local Plan recognises that part of the Quarry Farm site is identified as a candidate wildlife site due to the identification of important flora and would not normally be considered appropriate for development. However, the wider economic and social benefits arising from a comprehensive development in this location, which delivers a new road connection, is considered to outweigh the potential impact of development on wildlife."

Stamford Town Council has invited a representative from Larkfleet to speak at its next full council meeting at 7pm on July 27. Members of the public should contact the town hall if they wish to attend.

How to have your say

People are being encouraged to share their views on Monarch Park with the developer, Larkfleet Homes.

A public consultation is being held until Sunday July 25, giving people the opportunity to suggest ideas about development, including which shops should be provided and suitable visitor attractions for the country park.

This week, neighbouring homes received leaflets outlining the plans.

Feedback can be submitted through an online survey.

Alternatively, e-mail Larkfleet-consultations@athene-communications.co.uk, call 0800 4703744 or write to Freepost Larkfleet CE.

Letters on the issue will also be published in the Mercury. Email your views to: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk