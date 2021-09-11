John Shuttleworth is back at Stamford Arts Centre on Thursday, with his particular brand of provincial humour.

He’ll be reflecting on the toll that years of playing the organ with no lumber support has taken on him, as well as some strenuous DIY.

But, ever the trouper, John is happy to return to regale his audience with an evening of humorous songs and back stories, interspersed with applications of Deep Heat. Tickets to see John Shuttleworth on Thursday, September 16, at Stamford Arts Centre are £22, £20 concessions.

Those who prefer their music to be stadium-sized can watch a satellite screening of big-name stars joining Mick Fleetwood on stage.

The must-see concert, filmed at the London Palladium just before the pandemic, features Neil Finn from Crowded House, Noel Gallagher from Oasis, Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top, David Gilmour from Pink Floyd, and Kirk Hammett from Metallica, plus bluesman John Mayall, Christine McVie and Jeremy Spencer from Fleetwood Mac, Zak Starkey and Pete Townshend from The Who, Steven Tyler from Aerosmith, and Bill Wyman from The Rolling Stones.

It will be screened on the arts centre cinema screen at 2pm on Sunday, September 12. Tickets are £15, £13 concessions, under 26s £10. To book seats at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street visit www.stamfordartscentre.com or phone the box office on 01780 763203.

Those looking to take up a new hobby - or rekindle an old one - can join art workshop sessions with Mike Alabaster.

Held at the arts centre, there are weekly portraiture sessions on Tuesdays at 1.30pm until 4pm, and life drawing sessions on Thursdays at 7.30pm until 10pm.

Each session provides an opportunity to capture a subject, swap skills and tips, and add to an art portfolio.

The sessions are ‘untutored’ but Mike is on hand to give help when needed.

Each session is £10, paid on the day. To book a place phone Mike on 01780 763806.