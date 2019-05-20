The dress code is 'burlesque' at A Spring Fling in the Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday May 25.

The Phoenix Belles Burlesque event promises drama, dancing and plenty of divas - plus a fancy dress competition for the audience.

Star turns include Madame Violet VaVoom, the Divalicious Showgirls, Phoenix Sapphire and the Sirens of Seduction.

The Phoenix Belles (10752524)

Tickets are available from the Corn Exchange Theatre box office on Broad Street, Stamford, or by calling the box office on 01780 766455.