What's on in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings over Remembrance weekend
Published: 08:00, 11 November 2022
Friday, November 11
- Service for Armistice Day - 10.45am, Broad Street, Stamford.
- Armistice Day act of remembrance - 11am at the memorial gardens in South Street, Bourne
- Service of remembrance - 10.45am, Oakham Castle grounds.
- Hits of Mowtown - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £25.
- Deepings Heritage - 7.30pm, the main hall of the Community Centre, Market Deeping. A talk by David Baxter - “The History of Stamford Hospital”. Admission £3.
- Fun quiz night - 7pm (doors 6.15pm), The Old Town Hall, Bourne. Book your table for teams of up to 4 people. Prize for the winning team. Licensed bar will be open. Proceeds to the Bourne Town Hall Trust renovation project. £10 per team plus booking fee.
- Festival of Remembrance - 7.30pm, Uppingham School chapel. Drinks reception from 6.30pm. Tickets £25.
- Open art competition -12pm to 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery. Tuesday to Sunday. Runs until Friday, November 25. Admission free.
- Pergola : An exhibition of great thinks - 10am to 5pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Open daily until Saturday, November 19 (except Sundays).
Saturday, November 12
- 1940s night - 7pm, Ketton Sports and Community Centre. Tickets £16 to include food from Jayne on 07984 326064. Music by Rutland Big Band and Sara Jayne. In aid of the air ambulance.
- Think Floyd – 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £27.
- World Nurdling Championships - 10.30 to 6pm at the Jackson Stops Pub in Stretton.
- Heritage craft fair - 10am to 4pm, Victoria Hall, Oakham. Meet artisans who practice traditional heritage skills and handcrafted items for sale. Free admission.
- Music and Mini Beer Festival - 4pm, Borderville Sports Centre, Ryhall Road, Stamford. Featuring The Pigeons, The Prods, Idiot Son, Dancing Wuli Masters, Darren and the Detonators, Dan Perrin. In aid of former fireman Ray Atkinson and Parkinson’s UK in memory of Nick Scarr. Tickets from or 07809 472 491.
- Uppingham Choral Society - 8pm, Uppingham Parish Church. Performing Mendelssohn’s ‘Lobgesang Cantata (Hymn of Praise)’. Entrance £10 including post-concert refreshments.
- Tabletop sale/coffee morning - 9.30am, Bourne Corn Exchange. Filled rolls and homemade cakes. To book a table ring Audrey on 01778 426487. Proceeds to NSPCC.
- Music for Remembrance - 7.30pm, All Saints’ Church, Oakham. Music by Rutland Concert Band. Tickets £5 on the door in aid of the Poppy Appeal.
- Christmas fair and market - 10am to 6pm, Haycock Hotel, Wansford. Includes 50 undercover stalls, Santa’s workshop, rides, food hall, farm show and entertainment including live jazz. Weekend tickets £5.
- Global Day of Action - 11.30am to 12.30pm, Sheep Market, Stamford (by the Eleanor Cross/The Golden Fleece). Concerned residents gather to highlight COP27.
Sunday, November 13
- Remembrance Sunday parade - 10.45am, Broad Street, Stamford.
- Remembrance Sunday parade - 10.45am, Bourne War Memorial, South Street.
- Remembrance Sunday parade - 1.55pm, Market Place, Oakham.
- Remembrance Sunday service - 10.45am, St Nicholas Church Lane, Stretton.
- A Salute to the 1940s – 2pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £16.
- Christmas fair and market - 10am to 6pm, Haycock Hotel, Wansford. Includes 50 undercover stalls, Santa’s workshop, rides, food hall, farm show and entertainment including live jazz. Weekend tickets £5.
Monday, November 14
- Living with diabetes - 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Stamford Town Hall. Aims to provide up to date information for people suffering from the illness. Session is free and refreshments provided.
- Come to Stitch! - Little Bytham Village Hall, 1pm to 4pm, £5 including drinks and biscuits. All skill levels. For information email cometostitch@gmail.com
- Stamford Flower Club - 6pm for 7pm start, Stamford Corn Exchange. National Flower Arranging Demonstrator Lorena Dyer, who is bringing ‘A Christmas Wish’ to Stamford. All arrangements will be raffled. No need to be a member to attend. Tickets £10 on 07968 692601 or email karenlelawrie@icloud.com
Tuesday, November 15
- West Deeping Heritage talk: “Boy bishops and Lords of Misrule” - 2.30pm (doors 2pm), West Deeping Village Hall. Chris Carr, social historian, re-enactor and historic cook - presents not only information about medieval Christmas traditions but also some culinary delights Everyone welcome. Entry £3 at the door including refreshments.
Wednesday, November 16
- Christmas Macramé Angels - Easton-on-the-Hill Village Hall, 6.30pm to 9pm. £35 per person email anna@eothvillagehall.co.uk for information.
Thursday, November 17
- Limehouse Lizzy 2022 Tour – 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £23.
- Creative writing workshop, 9.30am-11am, The Blonde Beet, St Paul’s Street, Stamford. Six-week course by Stamford author Danielle Lauren. £20 per session.
- Another Winter’s Tale - 7.30pm, Whissendine Village Hall. Dogwood Productions, based in Nottinghamshire, tour the ghostly musical. Tickets.
- Stamford Lecture - 7pm, online. Michael Pawlyn, one of the lead architects behind the Eden Project in Cornwall. Register here.
- Harry Burton lecture - 7.30pm, Barn Hill Methodist Church, Stamford. From Stamford to Luxor: How Harry Burton photographed the find of the century, a talk by Professor Christina Riggs who holds a chair in History at Durham University and has written several books on ancient Egypt and has a special interest in visual culture. Entry is £10 which includes tea/coffee served from 7pm. Tickets from Stamford Civic Society treasurer Martin Lander on 01780 754567 / 07887 780 987 or on the door.
Friday, November 18
- Paul Hopkins: Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilburys Experience - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £25.
- Peterborough Cathedral’s Christmas Craft and Gift Market - 1pm to 9pm. More stalls than ever. Tickets are £2 per person, with under 16s free of charge (booking still required). They can be booked here. Any remaining tickets will be sold on the door.
