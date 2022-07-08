More news, no ads

Friday, July 8

Romeo and Juliet will be performed at Ferry Meadows in Nene Park, Peterborough, at 7.30pm. Tickets from www.masktheatre.co.uk

Stamford Pantomime Players present Annie at Stamford Corn Exchange at 7pm. Tickets £8 from 01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

The Battle Proms at Burghley is on Saturday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sound the Trumpet: Crispian Steele-Perkins (trumpet) and David Hill (organ) - 7.30pm, All Saints Church, Oakham (LE15 6AA). Tickets £15/£5 from www.artsfortheheartofengland.co.uk

Music by Broken Heroes - 8pm, The Ship Inn, West Street, Oundle. Rock covers as part of Oundle Fringe

Saturday, July 9

Photography exhibition - Monochrome photography from the 40 years by Stephen Burnett, Stamford Arts Centre gallery, until July 18. Stephen will be in the gallery on Saturday (July 9) to discuss his pictures.

Summer fair - St George’s School, Kesteven Road, Stamford, 2pm-4pm. Book a car boot pitch for £5 by emailing stgeorgesptastamford@gmail.com

Oundle Repair Café - Fletton House, Glapthorn Road Oundle, midday until 3pm. Email repaircafe@transitionoundle.org.uk with details of what you would like fixing.

Battle Proms Concert - Gates open at 4.30pm, Burghley House. A firm favourite, pack up a picnic and enjoy an informal concert. Details at www.battleproms.com

Summer fete - St Augustine’s School, Kesteven Road, Stamford, 12pm to 3pm.

Romeo and Juliet will be performed at Ferry Meadows in Nene Park, Peterborough, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from www.masktheatre.co.uk

Stamford Pantomime Players present Annie at Stamford Corn Exchange at 2pm. Tickets £8 from 01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Errol’s Garden by Golden Toad Theatre Company at 11am and 2pm at Stamford Arts Centre Theatre. For aged 3-11s and their grown-ups. Tickets £10 (£8) £30 family of four from www.stamfordartscentre.com

Brass Spectacular with Stamford Brass at 7.30pm at Stamford Arts Centre Ballroom £11 for adults (£6 for students) from www.stamfordartscentre.com

Art exhibition, Rutland artists in Empingham and Morcott - 10am to 4pm, St Peter’s Church, Empingham (LE15 8PW) and Hay Cottage, Seaton Road, Morcott (LE15 9EB). Photography, paintings, sculptures and illustrations. Free admission

Choral Classics: Music for a Summer’s Evening - 7.30pm, St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Exton (LE15 8AX). Tickets: £15/£5 from www.artsfortheheartofengland.co.uk

Ceilidh with Five String Thing - 7.30pm, Victoria hall, West Street, Oundle. Ticket £8 in advance from Creative Oundle box office or £10 on the door.

Photography exhibition - Monochrome photography from the 40 years by Stephen Burnett, Stamford Arts Centre gallery, until July 18. Stephen will be in the gallery on Saturday (July 9) to discuss his pictures.

Stamford Record Fair - United Reformed Church Hall, Broad Street, 9am to 3pm, free entry. Records bought and sold. Details from Simon 01780 764772.

Football vs Cancer 2022, from midday, Bee Arena, Lincoln Road, Peterborough, PE1 3HA. Kick off at 1pm. £5 entry, under 16s free. The legends taken on the mighty public. In aid of Anna’s Hope.

Sunday, July 10

Cottesmore Kennels open day - midday, Eastfield Farm, Ashwell, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 7LJ. Includes hound racing, dog shows, tours of the kennels, games, stalls, tombola, bar and grill, teas, ice creams and more. Free admission – donations to The Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance at the gate.

Baston Car Show - at Grimsthorpe Castle www.bastoncarshow.com

Stamford Pantomime Players present Annie - Stamford Corn Exchange at 7pm. Tickets £8 from 01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Come and sing with John Rutter - 11am to 5pm, Oakham School Chapel, Rutland (LE15 6DT). Participant fee: £20/£5/Free for government benefit recipients. Details from www.artsfortheheartofengland.co.uk

Open gardens - Whissendine, 10am to 4pm. Part of the village’s annual Feast Week. Refreshments served in the village hall. Maps from the village green. £5 per adult, accompanied children are free.

Music by The B List - 2pm, Shuckburgh Arms, Southwick, as part of Oundle Fringe.

Party in the park - midday to 5pm, Cutts Close, Oakham. Manky Beds performing from 12pm to 12pm, The Bluebird Belles 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Funfair, live music, Grainstore bar, food and craft stalls.

Monday, July 11

Flower arranging demonstration - 6pm for 7pm start at Stamford Methodist Church, Barn Hill, Stamford, PE9 2AE. Demonstrator Barbara Collins creates a ‘simmer surprise’ of at least five large floral arrangements. £6. No need to book. Contact karenlawrie@icloud.com

Tuesday, July 12

Afternoon teas, chat, board games and opportunity to bring art and craft work - Stamford Free Church, 2pm to 4pm. More information from John on 01780 754641.

Friendship cafe - Bourne Methodist Church Hall, every Tuesday 2pm to 4pm.

Guided walk of Oakham Canal - 10am starting from Church Street car park, Oakham. Free but donations welcome. Book at www.oakhamcanal.org/canal-walks

Music by Squeeze Box - 8pm, The George Inn, Glapthorn Road, Oundle.

Wednesday, July 13

Le Vent du Nord - Stamford Arts Centre Ballroom at 7.30pm. Tickets £25 (£23) from www.stamfordartscentre.com

Music by Peterborough Flute Choir - 6.30pm, The Talbot Hotel, Oundle, as part of Oundle Fringe

Music by Pennyless - 8pm, Dexters, Oundle.

Thursday, July 14

Afternoon tea, chat and activities - 2pm to 3.30pm, United Reformed Church Hall, Broad Street, Stamford. Part of Evergreen Care Trust’s Building Better Mental Wealth.

Vibrant new solo play Jarman by Mark Farrelly - Stamford Arts Centre at 8pm. Tickets £16 (£15) £14 groups of 8+ from www.stamfordartscentre.com

The Mellstock Band- The Shepherd’s Calendar at 7.30pm at Bourne Abbey Church. Tickets www.stamfordartscentre.com

Board games club - 4pm, Rutland Refill, Westgate, Oakham. A free drop-in group.

Bourne Motor Racing Club - speaker will be motorsport journalist and commentator Tony Jardine at Bourne Corn Exchange. Doors at 7pm. Talk at 8pm.

The Forgotten Funeral: Mary Queen of Scots and Peterborough - online talk via Zoom called by historian Stuart Orme at 7.30pm, organised by Peterborough Cathedral. Tickets £7 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-cathedral-tours-talks/t-nloyjp

Rutland heritage open evening - from 7.30pm at Rutland County Museum. Tours of the study room and numerous organisations present to discuss the history of Rutland.

Tim Appleton is ready for the Global Birdfair in Rutland

Friday, July 15

Global Birdfair - 9am until 5.30pm, Rutland Showground in Oakham. Last admission 4pm. Admission is £12.50 for adults and free for under 18s. More details at www.globalbirdfair.org

Saturday, July 16

Ryhall Village Fete - midday until 4pm. Ryhallvillagefete@gmail.com

Global Birdfair - 9am until 5.30pm, Rutland Showground in Oakham. Last admission 4pm. Admission is £12.50 for adults and free for under 18s. More details at www.globalbirdfair.org

Intermediate Ukulele workshop - Stamford Arts Centre from 10am to 3pm, led by Chris. AImed at players with a basic knowledge of the ukulele. A fun and light-hearted course. More details by emailing: info@ukulelewthchris.co.uk

Leighfield Primary School summer fete - midday to 3pm, Leighfield Primary School, Newtown Road, Uppingham. Includes soak the teacher, candy floss, inflatables, bar, barbecue, lucky dip, beat the goalie, tea and cake. Free entry.

Photography exhibition - Monochrome photography by Stephen Burnett, Stamford Arts Centre gallery, until July 18.

The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny - 3pm, Grimsthorpe Castle. Quantum Theatre present Michael Whitmore’s adaptation of this classic story for all the family. Bring a blanket and a picnic. Tickets £15 adults, £10 child, Family £50. www.quantumtheatre.co.uk/the-tale-of-peter-rabbit

Midsummer Night’s Dream - 7pm, Grimsthorpe Castle. Quantum Theatre production on south lawns. Tickets £15 adults, £10 child, Family £50. www.quantumtheatre.co.uk/a-midsummer-night-s-dream

Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show - 10am to 4.30pm, Belvoir Castle. Book at www.belvoircastleflowerandgardenshow.co.uk