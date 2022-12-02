If you're thinking of heading out and about, take a look at some of these events happening across the area.

From Christmas markets and pantos, to book launches and burlesque, there are plenty of fun things to do.

If you have an event email details to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk

Ready for Christmas - the Tapestry Room at Belton House. Photo: Instinctive Photography

Friday, December 2

Dick Whittington - Key Theatre, Peterborough, until January 8. £10 Ticket

Oakham Art Group exhibition - Rutland County Museum, Catmose Street. Until January 9

Christmas at Belton House - 4.30-8pm. Festive lights and food. Until January 1 (except Dec 5, 12) Tickets

Christmas Silent Disco - 7pm to 9pm, Peterborough Cathedral. Tickets

Midnight Rogues Burlesque - South Grove Community Centre, Peterborough. Debut show of Stamford and Peterborough group. Tickets

Bye Bye Baby Christmas Special - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, Broad Street. Includes songs by the Jersey Boys, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Tickets

Chase the Goose’ family trail - £2. Lyveden New Bield. Until February 6.

Book Launch - 10am to 2pm, If the Sock Fits, by Dominique Allen at the Studio, Gallery Stamford, Maiden Lane, Stamford

Saturday, December 3

Record Fair - 9am to 3pm, United Reformed Church Hall, Broad Street, Stamford

Christmas Fair - 9am to 1pm, Danish Invader, Empingham Road, Stamford

Christmas Fair - 11am-3pm (Santa midday to 2pm) Christ Church, Green Lane, Stamford

Christmas Table Top Sale - 2-4pm, Great Casterton Church Hall, Main Street

Oundle Christmas Market - midday-7pm Market Place. 90 stalls, Santa's grotto, entertainment

Christmas fair - 11am-2pm, St Nicholas Church, Bulwick

Christmas prize bingo - 7.30pm, Swinstead Village Hall. In aid of church roof repair fund

Christmas table top sale - Great Casterton church hall, 2pm

Bourne Christmas fair and lights switch on - 11am to 6pm. Lights at 5pm, music until 6pm

Makers Mews Christmas Market - 10am-4pm (and Sunday), Stamford Arts Centre

Craft stalls and coffee morning - 11am-2pm, St Nicholas’ Church, Bulwick

Christmas Fair - 11am-1pm, St Gilbert’s Church, Bourne.

Christmas concert by One A’Chord Singers - 7.30pm, Stamford Methodist Church, Barn Hill. Free, donations to Evergreen Care Trust

Stamford Flower Club are known for their wonderful displays - and are holding a wreath-making demo

Wreath workshop - 11.30am- 2.30pm, Ryhall Village Hall. Stamford Flower Club members £30, guests £35. Information

Lindy Hop Extravaganza - 7.30-11.30pm, Victoria Hall, Oakham. Features Rutland Big Band and Oakham Swing Dance. £12. Swing dance dress encouraged. Tickets

Christmas pop-up shop - 10am to 4pm, Paper Plane, West End, Exton. Paper Plane’s own range of bath and body products, which are 100% natural, vegan and eco friendly, as well as cards and other gifts, including candles, chocolate, mugs, prints, pin badges, jewellery and accessories

That 80s Christmas Rock Show - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, Broad Street. Tickets

Spookily Festive Tudor Storytelling - 5pm, and an Evening of Haunting Ghost Stories - 7pm, Lyveden New Bield. £10. Tickets

The Libby Purves Crib Exhibition - 10am-4pm (and Sunday), St Andrew’s Church, Hambleton. Free entry, donations

Christmas Nibble and Natter - 10am-midday, Bourne Abbey Church Hall, 10am to midday. Raffle, jewellery, bric-a-brac, gift parcels, festive refreshments

Christmas Crib Festival - midday to 4pm (and Sunday), All Hallows’ Church, Seaton. Nativity sets of all ages and sizes, and from different countries. Entry £5 cash per adult, children free. Refreshments

Opera gala - 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Stamford. Tickets £17.50 Stamford Arts Centre 01780 763203

Christmas concert - 3pm , The Wednesday Singers, Dunsby Village Hall. Includes tea and cake. Raffle. £8 adults, children free.

Stamford Santa Fun Run is a major event in the calendar

Sunday, December 4

Stamford Santa Fun Run - 11am, Burghley Park. Entries

Rutland Santa Run - 12.15pm, Cutts Close, Oakham. Entries

Christmas Extravaganza - 12-4pm, Cutts Close, Oakham. Stalls, refreshments, music

Harlaxton Manor, Grantham - 10am to 5pm, open for Christmas house event. Father Christmas makes appearances and hosts in his grotto while live piano music and a choir entertains. Every stateroom will be festively decorated. Mince pies, pulled pork sausage rolls, mulled cider and wine and American candy on sale. Tickets are available for £18 per adult, £10 for children and £12 for concessions. Family tickets are available for £45. Advance booking

Christmas craft market - 10am to 4pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Handmade crafts and gifts by local makers and hosted by Makers Mews Stamford (makersmewsstamford@gmail.com). Free admission. Raffle in aid of Stamford Foodbank.

Market Deeping Christmas lights switch-on - 10am-5pm. Stalls, Santa’s grotto, fun fair , carol singing

Carol Service - 3pm, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping. Refreshments. 01778 342006 to book seats. Free

The Rat Pack Christmas Show - 6pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets

Christmas Crib Festival - midday-4pm All Hallows’ Church, Seaton. Nativity sets of all ages and sizes, and from different countries. Entry £5 cash per adult, payable at the door. Children free. Refreshments available.

Christmas Crafting - Careby-Aunby-Holywell Village Hall (in Careby), 1.30pm-5pm. Make three crafts. £15 inc refreshments.

Tree planting - 2pm, Ketton Green Spaces Group and Hanson Cement. Meet at Home Farm near Ketton Village Shop. Bring spades, gloves, warm clothes, hot drinks. Cakes provided.

Monday, December 5

Come to Stitch! - 1-4pm, Little Bytham Village Hall, , £5. All skill levels. For information email cometostitch@gmail.com

The Libby Purves Crib Exhibition - 10am to 1pm, St Andrew’s Church, Hambleton. Free admission but donations in aid of St Andrew’s Repair Fund / Children’s Society

Stamford Speakers Toastmasters - William Cecil Hotel, High Street St Martin’s, 6.15pm. Develop speaking skills in a non-judgemental way

NSPCC Carol Concert - All Saints Church, Church Street, Oakham, 7.30pm. Tickets £15

Tuesday, December 6

Stamford Fibromyalgia Support Group meeting at Stamford Day Centre, Ryhall Road, 12-2pm. For more information call 07906 362686. Meets first Tuesday of the month.

Rebuilding Wellbeing - 2pm, Wake House, Bourne. Details from patriciafrench50@btinternet.com or call 07947 968695. Donations for refreshments.

A Merry Little Christmas - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets

Wednesday, December 7

Beginners 3D felting – 10am to 2pm, Easton-on-the-Hill Village Hall. £35. Bookings

Ghosts, Magic and Murder - Traditions of Storytelling at Christmas with Lyddington Manor History Society, Lyddington Village Hall, 7.30pm. Non-members £5. Details

Thursday, December 8

Creative writing workshop, 9.30am-11am, The Blonde Beet, St Paul’s Street, Stamford, Last in six-week course by Stamford author Danielle Lauren. £20 per session. Booking

Pop-up art gallery by Josette Carroll - 4 All Saints Street, Stamford.

Forbidden Nights - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre. Tickets

Friday, December 9

The Story of Burghley Landscape - Deepings Heritage talk by David Bond, Market Deeping Community Centre, Douglas Road, 7.30pm. Admission £3.

Stamford International Music Festival - Concert violinist Freya Goldmark is joined by some of the UK’s most exciting musicians. Tickets from £16 under 17s free from Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203 (and Saturday)

Dick Whittington - Key Theatre Peterborough. Until Sunday, January 8. Tickets from £10. Box Office: 01733 852 992 or here

Oakham Art Group Winter Exhibition - Rutland County Museum in Catmose Street. Runs to January 9.

Winter container workshop - 10am to 11.30am, Gates Garden Centre, Oakham. £24.99 per person. Booking

Pastels art workshop - 10am to 1pm, Victoria Hall, Oakham. £40 inc materials and refreshments. All levels. 07590678468 / email: andreanaylor@live.co.uk

Gladness: A Christmas Lullaby - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre. Tickets

Pop-up art gallery by Josette Carroll - 4 All Saints Street, Stamford. Until December 22

