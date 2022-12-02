What's on in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings during the first week of December
If you're thinking of heading out and about, take a look at some of these events happening across the area.
From Christmas markets and pantos, to book launches and burlesque, there are plenty of fun things to do.
If you have an event email details to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk
Friday, December 2
Dick Whittington - Key Theatre, Peterborough, until January 8. £10 Ticket
Oakham Art Group exhibition - Rutland County Museum, Catmose Street. Until January 9
Christmas at Belton House - 4.30-8pm. Festive lights and food. Until January 1 (except Dec 5, 12) Tickets
Christmas Silent Disco - 7pm to 9pm, Peterborough Cathedral. Tickets
Midnight Rogues Burlesque - South Grove Community Centre, Peterborough. Debut show of Stamford and Peterborough group. Tickets
Bye Bye Baby Christmas Special - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, Broad Street. Includes songs by the Jersey Boys, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Tickets
Chase the Goose’ family trail - £2. Lyveden New Bield. Until February 6.
Book Launch - 10am to 2pm, If the Sock Fits, by Dominique Allen at the Studio, Gallery Stamford, Maiden Lane, Stamford
Saturday, December 3
Record Fair - 9am to 3pm, United Reformed Church Hall, Broad Street, Stamford
Christmas Fair - 9am to 1pm, Danish Invader, Empingham Road, Stamford
Christmas Fair - 11am-3pm (Santa midday to 2pm) Christ Church, Green Lane, Stamford
Christmas Table Top Sale - 2-4pm, Great Casterton Church Hall, Main Street
Oundle Christmas Market - midday-7pm Market Place. 90 stalls, Santa's grotto, entertainment
Christmas fair - 11am-2pm, St Nicholas Church, Bulwick
Christmas prize bingo - 7.30pm, Swinstead Village Hall. In aid of church roof repair fund
Christmas table top sale - Great Casterton church hall, 2pm
Bourne Christmas fair and lights switch on - 11am to 6pm. Lights at 5pm, music until 6pm
Makers Mews Christmas Market - 10am-4pm (and Sunday), Stamford Arts Centre
Craft stalls and coffee morning - 11am-2pm, St Nicholas’ Church, Bulwick
Christmas Fair - 11am-1pm, St Gilbert’s Church, Bourne.
Christmas concert by One A’Chord Singers - 7.30pm, Stamford Methodist Church, Barn Hill. Free, donations to Evergreen Care Trust
Wreath workshop - 11.30am- 2.30pm, Ryhall Village Hall. Stamford Flower Club members £30, guests £35. Information
Lindy Hop Extravaganza - 7.30-11.30pm, Victoria Hall, Oakham. Features Rutland Big Band and Oakham Swing Dance. £12. Swing dance dress encouraged. Tickets
Christmas pop-up shop - 10am to 4pm, Paper Plane, West End, Exton. Paper Plane’s own range of bath and body products, which are 100% natural, vegan and eco friendly, as well as cards and other gifts, including candles, chocolate, mugs, prints, pin badges, jewellery and accessories
That 80s Christmas Rock Show - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, Broad Street. Tickets
Spookily Festive Tudor Storytelling - 5pm, and an Evening of Haunting Ghost Stories - 7pm, Lyveden New Bield. £10. Tickets
Christmas Table Top Sale - 2pm, Great Casterton Village Hall
The Libby Purves Crib Exhibition - 10am-4pm (and Sunday), St Andrew’s Church, Hambleton. Free entry, donations
Christmas Nibble and Natter - 10am-midday, Bourne Abbey Church Hall, 10am to midday. Raffle, jewellery, bric-a-brac, gift parcels, festive refreshments
Christmas Crib Festival - midday to 4pm (and Sunday), All Hallows’ Church, Seaton. Nativity sets of all ages and sizes, and from different countries. Entry £5 cash per adult, children free. Refreshments
Opera gala - 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Stamford. Tickets £17.50 Stamford Arts Centre 01780 763203
Christmas concert - 3pm , The Wednesday Singers, Dunsby Village Hall. Includes tea and cake. Raffle. £8 adults, children free.
Sunday, December 4
Stamford Santa Fun Run - 11am, Burghley Park. Entries
Rutland Santa Run - 12.15pm, Cutts Close, Oakham. Entries
Christmas Extravaganza - 12-4pm, Cutts Close, Oakham. Stalls, refreshments, music
Harlaxton Manor, Grantham - 10am to 5pm, open for Christmas house event. Father Christmas makes appearances and hosts in his grotto while live piano music and a choir entertains. Every stateroom will be festively decorated. Mince pies, pulled pork sausage rolls, mulled cider and wine and American candy on sale. Tickets are available for £18 per adult, £10 for children and £12 for concessions. Family tickets are available for £45. Advance booking
Christmas craft market - 10am to 4pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Handmade crafts and gifts by local makers and hosted by Makers Mews Stamford (makersmewsstamford@gmail.com). Free admission. Raffle in aid of Stamford Foodbank.
Market Deeping Christmas lights switch-on - 10am-5pm. Stalls, Santa’s grotto, fun fair , carol singing
Carol Service - 3pm, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping. Refreshments. 01778 342006 to book seats. Free
The Rat Pack Christmas Show - 6pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets
Christmas Crib Festival - midday-4pm All Hallows’ Church, Seaton. Nativity sets of all ages and sizes, and from different countries. Entry £5 cash per adult, payable at the door. Children free. Refreshments available.
Christmas Crafting - Careby-Aunby-Holywell Village Hall (in Careby), 1.30pm-5pm. Make three crafts. £15 inc refreshments.
Tree planting - 2pm, Ketton Green Spaces Group and Hanson Cement. Meet at Home Farm near Ketton Village Shop. Bring spades, gloves, warm clothes, hot drinks. Cakes provided.
Monday, December 5
Come to Stitch! - 1-4pm, Little Bytham Village Hall, , £5. All skill levels. For information email cometostitch@gmail.com
The Libby Purves Crib Exhibition - 10am to 1pm, St Andrew’s Church, Hambleton. Free admission but donations in aid of St Andrew’s Repair Fund / Children’s Society
Stamford Speakers Toastmasters - William Cecil Hotel, High Street St Martin’s, 6.15pm. Develop speaking skills in a non-judgemental way
NSPCC Carol Concert - All Saints Church, Church Street, Oakham, 7.30pm. Tickets £15
Tuesday, December 6
Stamford Fibromyalgia Support Group meeting at Stamford Day Centre, Ryhall Road, 12-2pm. For more information call 07906 362686. Meets first Tuesday of the month.
Rebuilding Wellbeing - 2pm, Wake House, Bourne. Details from patriciafrench50@btinternet.com or call 07947 968695. Donations for refreshments.
A Merry Little Christmas - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets
Wednesday, December 7
Beginners 3D felting – 10am to 2pm, Easton-on-the-Hill Village Hall. £35. Bookings
Ghosts, Magic and Murder - Traditions of Storytelling at Christmas with Lyddington Manor History Society, Lyddington Village Hall, 7.30pm. Non-members £5. Details
Thursday, December 8
Creative writing workshop, 9.30am-11am, The Blonde Beet, St Paul’s Street, Stamford, Last in six-week course by Stamford author Danielle Lauren. £20 per session. Booking
Pop-up art gallery by Josette Carroll - 4 All Saints Street, Stamford.
Forbidden Nights - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre. Tickets
Friday, December 9
The Story of Burghley Landscape - Deepings Heritage talk by David Bond, Market Deeping Community Centre, Douglas Road, 7.30pm. Admission £3.
Stamford International Music Festival - Concert violinist Freya Goldmark is joined by some of the UK’s most exciting musicians. Tickets from £16 under 17s free from Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203 (and Saturday)
Winter container workshop - 10am to 11.30am, Gates Garden Centre, Oakham. £24.99 per person. Booking
Pastels art workshop - 10am to 1pm, Victoria Hall, Oakham. £40 inc materials and refreshments. All levels. 07590678468 / email: andreanaylor@live.co.uk
Gladness: A Christmas Lullaby - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre. Tickets
Pop-up art gallery by Josette Carroll - 4 All Saints Street, Stamford. Until December 22
