Friday, March 3

Snowdrops at Easton Walled Gardens - Wednesdays to Sundays, 11am to 4pm. Free parking. Shop open. Hot drinks, savoury snacks and cake available. Adults: £9, children 4-16 £4.50. Assistance dogs only.

Daisy Chapman concert - Braceborough Village Hall, 7:30pm. Beautiful melodies accompanied by piano and violin. Tickets £12 from 07961985461.

Stars of Stage and Screen - Celebration of film and theatre by Welland School of Dancing, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre. 7pm. Tickets £14.50 (£12) stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Woven Chords Community Choir - ‘LOV your Venue’, St George’s Square, Stamford. A free venture organised by Stamford Arts Centre and the Lincolnshire One Venues network.

Pastel workshops - Victoria Hall, Oakham. Book a andreanaylor.co.uk/contact or by 07590 678468 or emailing: andreanaylor@live.co.uk

Stamford artist Karen Neale is holding a drawing day workshop at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday

Saturday, March 4

Stars of Stage and Screen - a celebration of film and theatre by Welland School of Dancing, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre. 1pm and 6pm. Tickets from £13.50 (£11) stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Cardinals, Chariots and Queens - 7.30pm, Barrowden Village Hall. Mathew Morris from University of Leicester looks at the archaeology of Abbey Park, Burrough Hill Country Park and Bradgate Park in Leicester. Ice Age hunters, Iron Age charioteers and Tudor cardinals and queens feature. Tickets £15 from Barrowden and Wakerley Community Shop or 01572 748655 / 747628.

Dudok String Quartet Amsterdam - 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Performing Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. Tickets £20 (£18) from 01780 763203 or stamfordartscentre.com

Drawing day at Peterborough Cathedral - featuring Stamford artist Karen Neale.10am to 4pm. Bring a sketchbook, pen, pencil, or preferred drawing materials. Tickets and info at tinyurl.com/PboroCathedralSketch or call 01733 355315.

Brass Band Concert - 7pm, St Nicholas Church, Cottesmore. The Leicester South Salvation Army Band plays. Tickets £5 from Roni 01572 812785 / roni.proctor@btinternet or Anne 01572 812816 / annecadamson@aol.com or at the door. Funds to church. Refreshments available.

‘Whatever It Takes’ - Lyddington Village Hall. To raise money for Ukraine. Tickets £10 from keith.ormerod@gmail.com

Nibble and natter - Bourne Abbey Church Hall, 10am to midday. Stalls to include books, raffle and refreshments. Proceeds to Bourne Abbey Church funds.

Big Brew - 10.30am to midday, Methodist Church Hall, Northgate, Oakham. Rutland Fairtrade Forum hosting event for Fairtrade Fortnight and proceeds will go to Transform-Trade.

Sunday, March 5

Punk band Grade 2 - 5pm, Mama Liz’s, North Street, Stamford. To celebrate their third studio album, also called Grade 2. Tickets: grade2official.co.uk

Fundraising brunch for Turkey and Syria - 11am to 2pm at The Blonde Beet restaurant, St Paul’s Street, Stamford, in partnership with Alchemy and Apothecary. Tickets £36 in advance from The Blonde Beet, by emailing hello@blondebeet.co.uk or call 01780 766464.

Monday, March 6

Collyweston Historical and Preservation Society - 7.30pm, Collyweston Village Hall, High Street. The tryons of Collyweston. Free for members, £5 for non-members.

Stamford Speakers Toastmasters - 6.15pm, ST Mary and St Augustine RC Church Hall, Broad Street. A free-to-attend evening to help people develop public-speaking skills.

Tuesday, March 7

Stamford Fibromyalgia Support Group - Stamford Day Centre, Ryhall Road, 1-3pm. For more information call 07906 362686. Meets first Tuesday of the month.

The Thrill of Love - Stamford Shoestring Theatre presents a gripping drama about Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged in Britain. Until Saturday, March 11, Stamford Arts Centre. Tickets £12 (£10) from stamfordartscentre.com or box office 01780 763203

Cold Pudding Club - 6.30pm, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping. Contact David to book on 01778 347876. A range of homemade desserts and/or cakes to sample along with a cuppa at a cost of £2 if tasting, free if you bring a pud.

Wednesday, March 8

Craft Club - 1pm, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping. Contact Georgina on 01778 347876 to

Book. This month’s project is Easter boxes, all materials included at a cost of £3 including a cuppa.

Thursday, March 9

Bourne Motor Racing Club Lissy Whitmore talk - 7pm, Bourne Corn Exchange. Presentation begins at 8pm. Membership renewals at £20 for the year will be available on the night. Guests and visitors are always welcome.

Friday, March 10

The Ed Sheeran Songbook, - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. The ultimate authentic tribute to the world’s biggest selling pop phenomenon, Jack matches Ed in vocal ability, guitar playing and stage presence and bears an uncanny resemblance to the man himself. Tickets from £22 from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/the-ed-sheeran-songbook or 01780 766455.

Chris Hunt will give a presentation on “Local Railway Stations photographed in the 1920s and 1930s” - Deepings Heritage in the main hall of the Community Centre, Market Deeping, 7.30pm. Admission £3 for non-members.

Elliott Morris - 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Award-winning singer/songwriter and guitarist Elliott Morris and his band tour in support of new album ’Something Worth Fighting For’. Tickets £16 from www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-elliott-morris-band/12779

Saturday, March 11

Live jazz - 7.45pm, Stamford Methodist Church, Barnhill. Danish trio Little North play classical piano. Tickets and info: steveandrewsmusic.co.uk/little-north

The Rob Barron Trio - 7.30pm, St Mary’s, Burrough on the Hill, LE14 2HU. Live jazz and bar. Tickets: eventbrite.co.uk and details: burroughjazz.com

Discos for Grown Ups - Victoria Hall, Oakham. Doors 7.15pm, dancing from 8pm to 11pm. Tickets early bird £13.50, standard £15, from discosforgrownups.eventbrite.com

I Love the 80’s by the Wild Boys - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. 80s tribute with hits from Duran Duran, Phil Collins, Depeche Mode, Tears For fears, Prince. Tickets: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/i-love-the-80s

Garage sale for British Red Cross earthquake appeal - 11am onwards, Welland Cottage, Church Lane, Duddington, PE9 3QF. House clearance items including homeware, gifts, large pieces of fabric for sewing and more.

Table Top Sale - 10am - 3pm, Barrowden Village Hall LE15 8ER. Free entry. Come and bag a bargain or find a treasure.