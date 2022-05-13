What's on in the Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and Deepings area this week
Published: 10:00, 13 May 2022
Friday, May 13
- Trio of musicians perform at 7.30pm at All Saints’ Church in Oakham. Brahms’ Trio in B Major Op. 8 and Beethoven’s Trio Op. 97 (Archduke). Martin Cropper on violin, Anne Bolt on piano and Richard Jenkinson on cello. Tickets from Oakham Wines or paulritabutler@btinternet.com
- Shakespeare’s Fool – Tortive Theatre, Stamford Arts Centre, 7.30pm. Join Elizabethan superstar Will ‘Cavaliero’ Kempe as he gives his final performance to an audience of a mouse and a marrote (jester’s puppet) and shares what really happened between him and Will ‘git-face’ Shakespeare. Tickets £16, £15 concessions or £14 under 26s from box office on 01780 763 203
- A musical medley with Oakham School at Thistleton Church at 7.30pm. Tickets £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 19 years. Details at https://www.thistleton-music.org
- Talk by Paul Way on Stamford Racecourse and Grandstand at Easton-on-the-Hill Village Hall in New Road, from 7pm to 9pm. Easton-on-the-Hill History Group members are free. Non-members welcome at £5. Free refreshments afterwards.
Saturday, May 14
- Market Deeping Model Railway Club exhibition - Stamford Welland Academy, Green Lane. 10am to 4.30pm (and Sunday). More than 40 layouts, demonstrations, trade stands and refreshments.
- Coffee morning at Braceborough and Wilsthorpe Village Hall (PE9 4NT), 10am to midday. Home-made cakes, raffle, plants, bric a brac and cake stalls for St Faith’s Church Fabric Fund. Free entry
- Lyddington Village Fete, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, including refreshments, raffle, tombola, fun dog show and a static display of classic cars and motorcycles, as well as a Lancaster flypast at 1.40pm. Circus skills, including tightrope walking, juggling and plate spinning. Stalls selling plants, bric-a-brac, toys and books, and a tea tent offering homemade cakes and preserves. Music from the Gretton Silver Band. Entry is free. Proceeds towards maintaining the historic church of St Andrew, the Village Hall, and other local projects.
- Pint of Comedy, Stamford Arts Centre theatre, 8pm, featuring four comics. Tickets £10 (£8) from box office on 01780 763203.
- Harpist Eleanor Turner at Thistleton Church at 7.30pm. Tickets £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 19 years. Details at https://www.thistleton-music.org
- Pepper’s fundraising stall - Market Place, Oakham, throughout the day. Raffle, plant and cake stall in aid of the mental health charity.
- Ketton Horticultural Society plant sale and swap, 9.30am to 11.30am at Ketton Primary School, High Street. Ketton.
- Family fun day, 1pm to 5pm, Empingham Road Playing Fields, Stamford. Including beer festivals, sports activities, inflatables, hot food, raffle and tombola, games and stalls. Raising money for the Stamford Rugby Clubhouse fundraising project.
- Stamford Singers will be performing at 7.30pm at St Oswald’s Church, Lincoln Road, Peterborough. Proceeds will be split between the church and The Evergreen Care Trust. The programme includes folk songs and music by Mozart, Elgar, Mendelssohn and John Rutter. Tickets are available on the door - £10 adults; £5 students and children.
- Coffee and cake morning at the United Reformed Church in Bourne between 10am and 11.30am
Sunday, May 15