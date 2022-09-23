What's on this weekend and next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings
Published: 06:00, 23 September 2022
From stage shows and live music to days out with the family, there are plenty of things going on in the area this October.
Find details of this week's events below.
If you have an event you would like listing, email details to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk
Friday, Sept 23
- Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - Cocktail masterclass, 6pm-8pm, Ovation Wine and Spirit Bar, Oakham. Learn how to make two cocktails. With music from resident DJ. Tickets £25, booking essential. Call 07535947574 or email info@ovationoakham.co.uk
- Footloose - Stamford Showstoppers, Stamford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Tickets £18/£17 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.
- Mad Art Exhibition – Maxey Art Group and Deepings Art Club exhibition of paintings, 10am to 5pm, Maxey Village Hall. Free entry, refreshments. Disabled parking and access.
Saturday Sept 24
- Garden fete - Whitefriars Care Home, St George’s Avenue, Stamford. Stalls, games and entertainment, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
- Guided walk of Oakham Canal - 10am starting from Church Street car park, Oakham. Free but donations welcome. Book at www.oakhamcanal.org/canal-walks
- Footloose - Stamford Showstoppers, Stamford Corn Exchange, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £18/£17 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.
- Supper Club - The Blonde Beet, in partnership with Fenton’s Herbology,will host a four-course meal served across one long table. Each course will include foraged and seasonal ingredients. 7pm, £50pp
- Neighbourhood Nature WalkShop - see the Casterton Road area of Stamford through the eyes of a botanist and get tips on how to draw nature doodles by an artist. Details and free tickets: tinyurl.com/NatureWalkShops
Sunday, Sept 25
- Car boot sale - 10am, John Eve Field, Godsey Lane, Market Deeping. £5 per pitch. Virginia 07711 883938
- Concert - Goldmark Gallery, Uppingham. Stian Carstensen on accordion and Iain Ballamy on saxophone, 7pm. Tickets £25 from 01572 821424.
Tuesday, Sept 27
- Friendship Tea - 2pm to 3.30pm, Stamford Free Church, Kesteven Road. Evergreen volunteers supply tea and cake, and Dementia Support South Lincs offering advice as needed. More information from John on 01780 754641.
- From the Sheepmarket to Wothorpe - 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Philippa Massey hosts a virtual walk, heading south from the Sheepmarket, following the old Saxon route across the River Welland and the Meadows, over the railway line and up the opposite side of the valley to Wothorpe, the drifts, and its ruined Towers. Tickets for reserved seating, £6 (£5.50 concessions), available from the box office, www.stamfordartscentre.com or 01780 763203.
Wednesday, Sept 28
- Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm, Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping (doors at 6pm). Featuring Simon Bligh, Andrew Bird, Jacob Nussey and compere Fran Jenking. Food available pre-show. Tickets £10 in advance from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk
- Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm, The Blue Bell, Easton-on-the Hill (doors at 7pm). Featuring Andrew Bird, Simon Bligh, Thomas Christian and compere Jack Campbell. Tickets £12 in advance from 01780 763003.
- Little Fishes Toddler Group - Salvation Army, Manning Road, Bourne. 10am to midday. Donation of £1.50 per family requested.
Thursday, Sept 29
- Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm, Grainstore Brewery, Station Approach, Oakham. Featuring Lloyd Griffith, Paul Sinha and James Sherwood and compered by Paul Revill. Tickets £12 in advance from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk. Doors open 6.15pm, last orders for food 7.15pm.
- Bridge evening class - 7pm, Stamford Bridge Club, Exeter Gardens, Stamford. Start of 10 week course with follow up transition and supervised play sessions. £65.
- Live music - 7.30pm, the Iron Horse Ranch House, High Street, Market Deeping. Bikes, beer, burgers and live music from British Classic Rock Band White Heat, which is launching a new album, Perfect Storm. Tickets: www.whiteheat.com and ironhorseranchhouse.co.uk
Friday, Sept 30
- Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk
- Jongleurs Legends - 7.30pm, The Key Theatre in Peterborough. Featuring comedians Jarred Christmas, Paul Tonkinson, Ninia Benjamin and Mike Gunn.7.30pm. Tickets £29 from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com or 01733 852992.
- Beauty and the Beast - 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Performance by Chantry Dance. Tickets from www.stamfordartscentre.com or 01780 763203.
Saturday, Oct 1
- East Midlands Food Festival - Melton Livestock Market, 10am to 4pm (also Sunday).
- Cirque: The Greatest Show - 7pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £19 or £17 concessions from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk
- Macmillan coffee morning - 10am to 1pm, The Old School (opposite the Jackson Stops Country Inn ) Manor Road, Stretton, Rutland, LE15 7QZ. Entrance is £5 to include refreshments. Includes stalls, musicians, art raffle and more.
- Gala Concert - Stamford Brass celebrates its 135th anniversary with special guests The Northamptonshire Male Voice Choir with a Last Night of the Proms at Stamford School Hall, East Street. 7.30pm. Tickets £15 (pupils £10) from www.stamfordartscentre.com or 01780 763203.
- Harvest Nibble and Natter in Abbey Church Hall, 10am to midday. Stalls to include raffle, books, jams and preserves and refreshments. Proceeds to Abbey Church Funds.
- Stamford Apple Day - 10am to 4pm. Stamford Arts Centre. Organised by the Stamford Community Orchard Group with activities including apple pressing, tombola, stalls selling all things apple-inspired, and apple experts on hand to help anyone with apple and disease identification questions. If you would like your apple identified please bring at least two apples with a bit of stalk. The East of England Orchard Group will bring along with them more than 200 different types of apples and, for some of the varieties, there will be the opportunity to taste them.
- Popular classics in Oakham - 7.30pm, Oakham School Chapel. Organised by Rutland Sinfonia with Paul Hilliam as the conductor, Francesca Penny on horn and featuring Brahms Symphony No 4. Tickets on the door £14, £12 in advance (concessions £12 or £10 in advance, children and students under 18 or in full-time education £3) from www.ticketsource.co.uk, Oakham Wines or The Oundle Bookshop.
- Stamford Record Fair - 9am to 3pm, United Reformed Church Hall, 29 Broad Street. Free entry. Records bought and sold at this now well-established fair after running for well over 12 years, with very friendly traders offering 1000s of records (and some CDs). Call Simon on 01780 764772 for more details.