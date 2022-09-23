From stage shows and live music to days out with the family, there are plenty of things going on in the area this October.

Find details of this week's events below.

Friday, Sept 23

Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - Cocktail masterclass, 6pm-8pm, Ovation Wine and Spirit Bar, Oakham. Learn how to make two cocktails. With music from resident DJ. Tickets £25, booking essential. Call 07535947574 or email info@ovationoakham.co.uk

Footloose - Stamford Showstoppers, Stamford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Tickets £18/£17 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Mad Art Exhibition – Maxey Art Group and Deepings Art Club exhibition of paintings, 10am to 5pm, Maxey Village Hall. Free entry, refreshments. Disabled parking and access.

Stamford Arts Centre

Saturday Sept 24

Garden fete - Whitefriars Care Home, St George’s Avenue, Stamford. Stalls, games and entertainment, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Guided walk of Oakham Canal - 10am starting from Church Street car park, Oakham. Free but donations welcome. Book at www.oakhamcanal.org/canal-walks

Footloose - Stamford Showstoppers, Stamford Corn Exchange, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £18/£17 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Supper Club - The Blonde Beet, in partnership with Fenton’s Herbology,will host a four-course meal served across one long table. Each course will include foraged and seasonal ingredients. 7pm, £50pp

Neighbourhood Nature WalkShop - see the Casterton Road area of Stamford through the eyes of a botanist and get tips on how to draw nature doodles by an artist. Details and free tickets: tinyurl.com/NatureWalkShops

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre

Sunday, Sept 25

Car boot sale - 10am, John Eve Field, Godsey Lane, Market Deeping. £5 per pitch. Virginia 07711 883938

Concert - Goldmark Gallery, Uppingham. Stian Carstensen on accordion and Iain Ballamy on saxophone, 7pm. Tickets £25 from 01572 821424.

Tuesday, Sept 27

Friendship Tea - 2pm to 3.30pm, Stamford Free Church, Kesteven Road. Evergreen volunteers supply tea and cake, and Dementia Support South Lincs offering advice as needed. More information from John on 01780 754641.

From the Sheepmarket to Wothorpe - 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Philippa Massey hosts a virtual walk, heading south from the Sheepmarket, following the old Saxon route across the River Welland and the Meadows, over the railway line and up the opposite side of the valley to Wothorpe, the drifts, and its ruined Towers. Tickets for reserved seating, £6 (£5.50 concessions), available from the box office, www.stamfordartscentre.com or 01780 763203.

Wednesday, Sept 28

Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm, Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping (doors at 6pm). Featuring Simon Bligh, Andrew Bird, Jacob Nussey and compere Fran Jenking. Food available pre-show. Tickets £10 in advance from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm, The Blue Bell, Easton-on-the Hill (doors at 7pm). Featuring Andrew Bird, Simon Bligh, Thomas Christian and compere Jack Campbell. Tickets £12 in advance from 01780 763003.

Little Fishes Toddler Group - Salvation Army, Manning Road, Bourne. 10am to midday. Donation of £1.50 per family requested.

Thursday, Sept 29

Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm, Grainstore Brewery, Station Approach, Oakham. Featuring Lloyd Griffith, Paul Sinha and James Sherwood and compered by Paul Revill. Tickets £12 in advance from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk. Doors open 6.15pm, last orders for food 7.15pm.

Bridge evening class - 7pm, Stamford Bridge Club, Exeter Gardens, Stamford. Start of 10 week course with follow up transition and supervised play sessions. £65.

Live music - 7.30pm, the Iron Horse Ranch House, High Street, Market Deeping. Bikes, beer, burgers and live music from British Classic Rock Band White Heat, which is launching a new album, Perfect Storm. Tickets: www.whiteheat.com and ironhorseranchhouse.co.uk

Friday, Sept 30

Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Jongleurs Legends - 7.30pm, The Key Theatre in Peterborough. Featuring comedians Jarred Christmas, Paul Tonkinson, Ninia Benjamin and Mike Gunn.7.30pm. Tickets £29 from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com or 01733 852992.

Beauty and the Beast - 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Performance by Chantry Dance. Tickets from www.stamfordartscentre.com or 01780 763203.

Saturday, Oct 1