A cycling group has handed £6,000 to charities - and has more fundraising events in the pipeline.

Second Helpings at Barn Hill in Stamford, Birch Tree Café in Easton-on-the-Hill, and MindSpace Stamford were chosen by The Cyclists of Stamford to benefit from their recent activities.

The club - whose motto is ‘fitness, fun and camaraderie’ - aims to give at least half of its surplus money away to good causes.

The Cyclists of Stamford

Doug Chaney-Charlesworth, from the cycling group, said members’ recent fundraising included a 135-mile coast-to-coast ride from Whitehaven in Cumbria to Tynemouth in the North East, as well as events closer to home.

This year they are planning a two-day ride in the Yorkshire Wolds, a local ride that will end with a barbecue in Stamford, and some members are looking at taking part in a Lake District challenge.

“As well as club members finding individual sponsorship, we are also keen for businesses to sponsor our kit, so that we can donate more money for good causes,” said Doug.

Birch Tree Café in Easton-on-the-Hill is benefitting from funds raised

The cyclists’ efforts are acknowledged by the three charities benefitting.

Paul McCormick is a member of The Cyclists of Stamford and the club liaison for Second Helpings, which aims to reduce food waste by offering shop and restaurant stock that would otherwise have to be thrown away.

He said: “The latest donation of £800 is so gratefully received. Being a charity, Second Helpings relies heavily on donations to keep it running as a community project, especially during these difficult times.

“The donation will be put towards new shelving units that are desperately needed in our pantry based next to the Methodist Church in Barn Hill.”

Members rode from Whitehaven in Cumbria to Tynemouth in the North East

Maggie Scott, chairman of the local charity T21 that creates employment opportunities for people with Down’s syndrome and runs the Birch Tree Café, said they were also grateful to the cyclists.

“From our opening they have been regular visitors and great supporters of the café, including providing cycle racks,” she said.

“Our café in Easton-on-the-Hill has proved to be a great success and we are attracting more young people who have Down’s syndrome to join our team, and we are moving forward with plans to extend what we offer.

Cake and coffee are an important part of the cyclists' socialising

“The donation will enable us to buy kitchen equipment for training as well as equipment for exercise and art therapy.”

Jim Grant is club liaison for MindSpace Stamford, a charity that helps people improve their wellbeing.

He said: “The money raised for us will go a long way towards funding our ‘Be Active’ offering to the community, and will help keep activities such as boxing and yoga sessions free for all.”

Members of The Cyclists of Stamford take a break on a summer ride

The Cyclists of Stamford aim to be an inclusive group, helping people gain greater confidence on a bike and enjoy the health and social benefits of cycling.

“We offer introductory rides that are one-to-one with a ride buddy,” said Doug. “And we have beginners’ rides on the first Sunday of each month - the next is on April 2. These are a bit shorter, but still have a coffee and cake break, like the longer ones.”

For those more confident in the saddle, groups range from ‘relaxed’, averaging about 12mph, to ‘quicks’, averaging 18mph or more. These set off from Blackstone’s Sports and Social Club in Lincoln Road each Sunday at 9am.

Ladies’ rides are on the second Saturday of every month, the next being at 9am on April 8.

The club offers new members three free rides - then the club fees are £30 a year, helping to cover overheads such as first-aid courses for key members.