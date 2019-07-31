Fashion store announces date of Stamford opening
Upmarket fashion boutique chain Mint Velvet has announced its opening date for Stamford.
High Wycombe-based Mint Velvet says its plans to open at 6 High Street in September.
Workmen are busily undertaking renovation works at the premises that previously contained the QS and Bewise clothing stores.
In the past few weeks, South Kesteven District Council approved new signs amid other works at the listed building, sited between New Look and the recently-closed Steamer Trading Company.
A Mint Velvet spokesman told the Mercury no exact date was available yet, but it was planning the week commencing Monday September 2.
