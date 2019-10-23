An upmarket gents clothing chain has announced when it plans to open its Stamford branch.

The Halifax-based chain has just gained planning approval from South Kesteven District Council to improve the shop frontage and undertake major renovations inside.

The site at 7 High Street previously contained the Steamer Trading Company.

It comes as Stamford High Street has seen other traders moving into the major thoroughfare.

Though workmen could be seen at the premises this week, the company does not expect renovations to begin until after Christmas.

Brook Taverner owner Jason Scott says his business is “actively on the lookout for thriving market towns” and had visited Stamford many times, impressed by how loyal its people are to its high street.

Though the company sells online too, it aims to create a ‘memorable shopping experience’ for its customers, promising a “positive atmosphere that isn’t an in-your-face selling environment” for its ‘unique’ and ‘stylish’ clothes.

Some 6-7 people will be employed and the store will open seven days a week, adding to others in Beverly and soon in Northallerton as a 15-store chain is built-up.