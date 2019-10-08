Stamford library becomes 'fun palace' as part of nationwide event
Stamford library became a ‘fun palace’ on Saturday as part of a nationwide event.
The library staged the event for the first time, which featured bookbinding, quilting, card-making, making flower posies and steampunk.
It also included Stamford artist Karen Neale creating a ‘fun city’ with children and 14-year-old singer Chloe Lorentzen writing a song that day, based on comments from the 100 people who visited the event. The song called ‘Don’t judge a book by it’s cover’ was about not judging people on their appearance.
Library manager Lea Richard said: “It was a lovely day. There was a kind of party atmosphere.”
