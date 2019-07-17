A restaurant to be ran by a chef to stars and celebrities opens in Stamford next week.

Hoppi Dorri is the brainchild of Sam Letteri, who previously ran the Fish Tank Sushi restaurant in Oakham, which closed last year.

Sam, 39, of Uppingham, is teaming up with Bourne businessman Chris Riddle, who previously owned a plastics recycling business until selling it last year.

Owners Chris Riddle and Sam Letteri who will be opening Hoppi Dorri next week (13886127)

Their new venture will open in the former Prezzo site in All Saints Street, which closed last year.

It follows the pair meeting up at Fish Tank, which Sam ran with wife Romy, and deciding to go into business together.

Sam and Chris have since spent 'six figures' in restoring the venue, with the interior and food influenced by Sam's travels.

The chef of 20 years, whose clients included Take That, Elton John, Rihanna and Depeche Mode, describes the menu as: "A meal that reminds us of home- hearty, honest, pan-Asian soul food."

Hoppi Dorri was due to open late in June, but Sam says the delay was to "get everything right."

Sam said: "We have put so much into it. We did not want to rush it. We wanted to make sure everything will be perfect."

This included getting all the necessary licenses and training 25 staff.

Sam added: "After nine months of planning and being a painstaking project, we can't wait to get people through the door and see their faces.

"We are really very proud of what we have done and we hope the people of Stamford will love it as much as we do."

An invite-only gala opening is planned for Thursday August 1, with the public opening the following day, Friday August 2.