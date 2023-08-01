It has been 18 months since Lady Justice waved goodbye to Stamford - and the question many are asking is ‘when will she return?’

For more than 200 years the figure of Lady Justice sat atop the old Stamford Hotel in St Mary’s Street.

The neo-classical hotel was built in the early 1800s by Sir Herald Noel of Exton Hall as a headquarters against the political opposition, the Cecils of Burghley House who met in The George Hotel.

Lady Justice on top of Stamford Hotel before the statue was removed

With the building dominating the street, the statue acted as a metaphor of them permanently looking over the opposition, with the concept of Lady Justice dating back to ancient Greek times and representing law, order and justice.

However in January 2022, for the first time, Lady Justice was removed from her podium on the hotel ahead of major work on the building.

Owner Sutherland Walk Developments Ltd, based at Rock House in Stamford, is currently converting the grade II* listed 'hotel' from shops to a house and three flats.

A crane was required to take her off the top spot and she was transported in a van to a stonemason to be repaired. She hasn’t been seen in Stamford since that day 18 months ago.

It seems the time has finally come for her to return to the town - though her current location since she left Stamford Stone remains unknown.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that part of St Mary’s Street will be closed from August 21 to 25 for scaffolding works while the owner of the hotel says it is likely to go back up in early September.

While a set date isn’t yet confirmed, people wanting to see the shiny restored statue on her journey back should keep their eyes peeled towards the end of August and early September.

If you spot Lady Justice send information and photos to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.