Stamford Costa Coffee to re-open on Saturday
Stamford's Costa Coffee store is set to re-open on Saturday.
The popular cafe in High Street has been closed in recent weeks, with workmen busily carrying out renovations.
A Costa Coffee spokesperson, said: “We can confirm that the Costa Coffee store on Stamford High Street, Stamford will reopen on Saturday 21 September 2019, following a refurbishment.
"The store has been updated throughout and will feature new furniture, fittings and paintings. The team are very excited to share the store changes with customers and once again being an active part of the local community.”
The re-opening adds to quite a week for Stamford's cafe culture, with the Scandimania Coffee House opening just doors away last Saturday.
