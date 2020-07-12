Home   News   Article

Lockdown crime figures for Stamford, Oakham, Bourne and the Deepings

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:13, 12 July 2020
 | Updated: 15:36, 12 July 2020

Anti-social behaviour, violence and sexual offences were the most common crimes during lockdown, according to crime figures for May.

The UK Crime Statistics figures for Stamford revealed there were 64 reports of anti-social behaviour and 43 reports of violence and sexual offences.

Meanwhile, with only essential shops open and many people trying to stay at home as much as possible, there were only five reported cases of shoplifting, and five reported burglaries reported in the town.

Read more
BourneCrimeOakhamStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE