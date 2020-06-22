'Where are the traffic wardens?' Stamford residents sick of 'muppets' parking in their spaces
Published: 12:01, 22 June 2020
There aren’t many people who relish the sight of a traffic warden - but residents in one area of Stamford can’t wait to see one.
Throughout the lockdown ‘civil enforcement officers’ had been stood down due to the drop in traffic levels and closed shops.
But with no threat of tickets stuck to windscreens, this meant people have been leaving their cars for days or even weeks in bays that should have a two-hour limit.
Read moreStamfordTraffic and Travel
More by this authorSteve Creswell